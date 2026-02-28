South Dakota Senator Fights for Shared Parenting Reform

On this special episode of The Unknown Podcast, co-hosts Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann sit down with South Dakota State Senator Tom Pischke for a wide-ranging, candid discussion on family court reform, child support, taxes, gun rights, and fiscal conservatism.

At the center of the conversation is Senate Bill SB 224 — Pischke’s proposal to create a rebuttable presumption of joint physical custody in initial custody determinations. The senator explains that the bill does not mandate strict fifty-fifty parenting time, but instead establishes a starting point — “the fifty-yard line” — unless evidence shows otherwise. Drawing from his own divorce experience, Pischke describes how he went from being an active father of three to what he calls “a visitor” in his children’s lives — a moment that ultimately propelled him into public office.

The debate becomes spirited. Volpe challenges whether equal parenting time is empirically superior to other custody splits. Luthmann defends the presumption as consistent with legal tradition and equal parental footing. Pischke argues that the goal is not a rigid formula but meaningful involvement for both parents, while also addressing concerns about domestic violence safeguards built into the bill.

The conversation then pivots to child support reform. Pischke details his opposition to automatic increases in obligation tables and highlights disparities between states, describing his own past child support obligation as disproportionate to his income. The trio explores whether child support can incentivize custody battles and whether reform advocates are unfairly labeled as supporting “deadbeat dads.”

Beyond family court, the episode covers South Dakota’s sales tax policy, property tax relief debates, constitutional carry gun laws, tribal-state cooperation on cattle theft enforcement, and Pischke’s candid admission that while he supports President Trump, he disagrees with aspects of federal deficit spending and certain foreign policy decisions.

This is not a scripted political interview. It is a live, sometimes combative exchange about one of the most emotionally charged and underreported areas of American law: family court. Whether you support shared parenting presumptions or question them, this episode delivers transparency, debate, and insight rarely heard in mainstream coverage.

