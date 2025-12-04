The Bot King of TikTok: Cyber bully Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan couldn’t raise $62K in sanctions, exposing his fake followers and bots.

NOTE: This piece is part of a series first appearing on FrankReport.com. Danesh Noshirvan casts himself as an unchecked arbiter of “accountability.” But who, then, holds the self-appointed monitors accountable? This series does not argue for censorship — it argues for oversight, sunlight, and consequences for the vigilantes who believe they answer to no one. In examining both Noshirvan and James McGibney, our goal is simple: accountability for the accountability enforcers.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

A TikTok Empire With No Financial Muscle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan has not produced the $62,320 in court-ordered sanctions he owes.

He boasts more than two million TikTok followers and uses that as a badge to target people he calls “bad actors.” He calls it accountability culture.

One day, he went after Jennifer Couture and her husband, plastic surgeon Ralph Garramone.

Noshirvan sued them in May 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeking $5 million for defamation and stalking.

The lawsuit stemmed from a viral 2022 Dunkin’ Donuts parking-lot video he edited and posted, claiming Couture attempted to run over a woman named Anglyke Reed. Based on the misleading clip, deputies arrested Couture for assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors later reduced it to a misdemeanor.

Couture and Garramone sued, alleging defamation and that Noshirvan weaponized his TikTok audience to harass them. Conversely, Noshirvan claimed he was the victim—that Couture and Garramone hired “social media terrorist” Joey Camp to destroy his reputation.

The Bot King of TikTok: Danesh Noshirvan, making a comment about Jennifer Couture

The Judge’s $62,000 Message

Then two years later came the sanctions. $62k for being a bully. That’s what the judge said.

Noshirvan told his “audience,” “I should have asked you for help long ago, but now I really need it.”

A GoFundMe set up by Noshirvan brought in about $39,000 — roughly two cents for each of his two million followers. The shortfall renewed questions about the size and authenticity of his online support.

Some observers have also questioned whether he padded the fundraising total by making donations to himself to create the appearance of support, noting the unusually high number of anonymous contributions.

The Bot King of TikTok: Court Slams Danesh and His Lawyer

The sanction was imposed Oct. 30 by U.S. District Judge John E. Steele for attorneys’ fees incurred “only because of [Noshirvan’s] misconduct.” Steele also issued a public reprimand to Noshirvan’s attorney, Nick Chiappetta, for failing to control his client — and to Noshirvan himself for spreading false accusations online about Garramone’s lawyer, Julian Jackson-Fannin.

The court found the posts were “intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation,” triggering a wave of threats.

The Deposition Meltdown

During his wife Hannah’s Zoom deposition, when Jackson-Fannin began asking questions directly bearing on the case — including an explicit photo from Noshirvan’s 12-subscriber, gay-leaning OnlyFans account, the very image underlying his “swingers” defamation theory —

Noshirvan burst into the room and intervened. He shouted over his wife, calling attorney Jackson-Fannin a “misogynistic piece of shit,” a “dumb shit,” and a “motherfucker,” and warned, “I’ll remember this shit at settlement.”

Afterward, he took it to his online courtroom — social media — accusing Jackson-Fannin, who is Black, of racism and “sharing revenge porn.”

The Bot King of TikTok: A Storm of Threats

Within days, thousands of threatening messages and calls flooded Jackson-Fannin’s office. These were not angry comments — they were explicit threats:

“I’m gonna kill him. Want to come?”

“GET HIM !!!!!!!”

“oh, he’s meat.”

“Time to bring back Real Justice.”

“You are invited to end this piece of trash.”

“Find him and his wife… make sure she suffers.”

Voicemails to Jackson-Fannin included:

“We know where you live… we’re going to sexually harass every female relative you have… you’re a disgrace… Fuck you, you piece of fucking shit.”

This barrage of threats presents a contradiction: If thousands were motivated enough to call in threats, why did almost none donate even a dollar to his GoFundMe?

The messages were near-identical, delivered without conversation, then hung up. Many sounded eerily like Noshirvan himself, as if he had spoken through voice-alteration software.

Voice-cloning programs combined with call-spoofing services can allow a single person to generate hundreds of calls appearing to come from different people.

If he did so, Noshirvan did not merely incite his followers; he generated the threats himself, which could constitute felony cyberstalking.

The Bot King of TikTok: When the Bill Came Due, the Bots Went Silent

This supposedly human online mob is what the judge cited in imposing the $62,000 sanction — yet they vanished the moment money was involved. The disparity suggests Noshirvan’s vaunted “audience” may be less a community than a menagerie of algorithmic echo bots, click-farm phantoms, and AI-generated callers. When the moment came for this supposed legion of supporters to show itself — to lift so much as a finger toward his $62,000 sanction — the silence was cathedral.

Judge Steele ordered Noshirvan to pay the sanction immediately. If he doesn’t, Garramone may collect through wage garnishment, liens, or bank levies. Federal sanctions remain enforceable for 20 years, with interest accruing. Non-payment could result in dismissal of his lawsuit.

The man who loves to bully sued someone he claimed bullied him, then tried to bully that man’s attorney — with bots — and got sanctioned. And his lazy, compliant bots vanished when the bill came due.

Share

Leave a comment