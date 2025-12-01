The Bully Hunter Fraud: Mr. James McGibney’s anti-bully persona collapses under scrutiny—fake credentials, stolen valor, and humiliation.

NOTE: This piece was first published on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

In its documentary, Bully Hunter, A&E presented viewers with a children’s fairy tale: a Marine-turned-cyber-expert named “Dr.” James McGibney, hunting the darkest creatures of the internet.

They called him an anti-bullying hero –a man who confronts and dismantles evil with a keyboard and a camera crew—the Grand Poobah of Online Morality.

A&E needs us to take him seriously; so does Dr. McGibney, who has built himself an academic Mount Rushmore.

The Education Empire Built on Sand

First, Chadwick University. That’s where he said he had gotten his Bachelor of Science degree. That is, until the State of Alabama closed it down in 2007 as a phony college that sold diplomas.

McGibney stopped using it in his biographies. Instead, for a time, he said he got a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado Technical, a for-profit online college with low graduation rates and no reputation for producing technical experts.

That wasn’t elite enough, so McGibney completed the online adult-ed track at Boston University. His online degree is in criminal justice— a practitioner-oriented degree for cops, probation officers, corrections staff, and security personnel. It has nothing to do with cybersecurity, digital forensics, intelligence work, or online investigations.

McGibney’s “Boston University (BA, MA)” listing is technically correct. But omitting the fact that the degrees come from BU’s Metropolitan College — the adult education/continuing studies division — is a selective presentation that invites the reader to assume a level of rigor that was not required.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: The Online Doctorate That Became a TV Credential

Pepperdine gave him an online doctorate in education. It is not a Ph.D but an Ed.D., a practitioner-oriented degree that bears no relation to cybersecurity or digital forensics.

A Doctorate of Education in Learning Technologies is a practitioner credential designed to train people who design corporate training modules, school curricula, and workplace learning programs. It qualifies you to improve a PowerPoint slide deck, but not dismantle a malware network.

None of this would matter if he were applying to be a school superintendent. But McGibney uses the title “Dr.” in the context of cyber investigations, criminal justice commentary, and televised authority settings where a viewer is expected to infer scientific or technical expertise.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: The ‘Harvard’ That Wasn’t

But still, there is Harvard. McGibney advertises his education as:

“Boston University (BA, MA); Harvard Executive Education (Cybersecurity); Pepperdine University (Doctorate).”

Placed strategically between BU and Pepperdine, McGibney inserts the ‘Harvard’ entry—positioned exactly where an academic pedigree would typically peak.

Harvard’s ‘Executive Education (Cybersecurity)’ is a short, non-degree business seminar — cyber policy for executives, not cyber training for practitioners. It is available online to anyone with a credit card and an internet connection. No degree. No alumni privileges.

It does not teach anyone how to investigate predators, crack networks, or run cyber operations. It’s a corporate slideshow for executives who still think the cloud is in the sky.

McGibney’s “doctor” bit was adorable — like a child taping a paper badge to his shirt and declaring himself sheriff.

McGibney’s academic presentation is engineered to make a non-degree seminar and a practitioner Ed.D appear equivalent to research-based academic credentials.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: The Student Loans That Vanished — But the Degrees Lived On

But if he did not exactly get what he paid for with these online diplomas, do not feel bad about it. He did not pay for them anyway.

Five separate entries for “Wachovia Education Finance” appear in McGibney’s 2009 bankruptcy. It reads not like the ascent of a scholar, but the paper trail of a man perpetually refinancing his ambitions.

The degrees remain—polished, promoted, and repackaged as proof of distinction—while the obligations that paid for them were extinguished in federal bankruptcy court.

None of this prevented A&E from saying, “Dr. James McGibney,” who “tracks down the internet’s worst bullies in its darkest corners.”

They use “tracks down” to suggest law-enforcement powers he does not have. They invoke “darkest corners of the internet” to create a cinematic illusion of dangerous investigative work that has never been documented, verified, or substantiated by a single police report or public record.

The Marine Corps Legend That Wasn’t

The academic inflation would be concerning enough on its own. But McGibney’s military record follows the same pattern. McGibney said that while in the Marines, he ran cybersecurity for 128 embassies (more than half of the US’s worldwide embassies) and that he worked in intelligence in Okinawa when he was nineteen.

Here’s the military résumé, minus the fairy dust: His DD-214 lists him as an administrative clerk, stationed stateside.

His medals? The standard-issue starter pack: National Defense ribbon, Good Conduct, and the lowest passing rank for shooting – the marksman badge. Nothing in his record reflects cyber duties, intelligence work, embassy assignments, or overseas deployment.

But wait, he has said he received the Achievement Medal for cybersecurity from the Secretary of the Navy.

Actually, McGibney received an Achievement Medal for helping reschedule security guard training classes at Quantico due to bad weather.

This is indeed administrative excellence, but it is not cyber operations. If he had actually run cyber for 128 embassies, served in military intelligence, and conducted cyber operations in Okinawa, those achievements would be reflected in his awards, fitness reports, or citations. They are not.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: Cheaterville – Where the Bullying Actually Happened

Before he called himself an anti-bullying hero, before streaming services framed him as a digital guardian, McGibney operated something quite the opposite of a bully hunter.

He ran a digital latrine called Cheaterville.com — a website built to traffic in humiliation. He launched it in February 2011 and shut it down in 2015.

Cheaterville allowed users to upload accusations against private individuals, including claims of cheating, infidelity, sexual behavior, names, photographs, including intimate ones, workplaces, social media links, and identifying personal details. Users simply filled out a form, uploaded a picture, and hit submit.

But fear not, you could restore your reputation. McGibney would remove the post through a third-party “reputation management” service for $199 per removal. McGibney admitted to WIRED that the site generated about $20,000 a month.

Cheaterville profited from shame posted by others, and the desperation of victims forced to pay to have false or harmful content removed. Four years of ordinary people suffering career harm, harassment, relationship destruction, and embarrassment. A pay-to-erase extortion-lite site, a digital smear marketplace.

Typical Cheaterville posting We whited out name

We could post hundreds of these Cheaterville postings. Keep in mind there is no vetting. Anyone can simply post a reputation-destroying story- and up it would go unless you paid McGibney $199.

Advertisers pulled out after being made aware (reportedly by activist Joey Camp) that their ads were appearing beside unverified sexual allegations.

Joey Camp a longtime nemesis of James McGibney

McGibney voluntarily shut Cheaterville down in 2015. He claimed a moral awakening: the site was “causing harm.” The business model had turned people’s humiliation into ad revenue, removal fees, and user traffic. McGibney ran a site that created bullying on an industrial scale. A business built on ruining other people’s reputations.

Then McGibney said his conscience couldn’t let him run something that caused harm. A conscience that only showed up after the money left.

Then came Bullyville: same sewer, different plumbing. If Cheaterville was humiliation for cash, Bullyville was humiliation for kicks. He named enemies, posted their info, promised “scorched earth,” and puffed his chest about being a Marine and “Harvard-trained.”

Bullyville was Cheaterville 2.0, with extra bullshit, a rebranded extension of the same instinct: to expose, humiliate, and escalate.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: Netflix Turns a Humiliation Vendor into a Hero

Then came Netflix, a documentary called The Most Hated Man on the Internet. In it, they crafted him as the hero who toppled Hunter Moore, McGibney’s humiliation-for-profit competitor.

Hunter Moore was taken down, it is true. But not by McGibney. The FBI arrested Moore because of hacking, not bullying, in 2014. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges related to hacking email accounts and computers. The FBI case centered on Charles “Gary Jones” Evens, the hacker who broke into women’s accounts to steal their photos. This had nothing to do with McGibney.

Just the opposite, McGibney advertised on Moore’s site and redirected his traffic. Before he claimed to “take down” Moore, McGibney bought ad space for Cheaterville on Moore’s humiliation website, IsAnyoneUp.

McGibney later purchased the site outright, redirecting all of Moore’s traffic to his own humiliation website. McGibney’s role in this drama amounted to purchasing Moore’s website traffic and then announcing himself the victor, like buying the wreckage of a ship and declaring you sank it.

Netflix’s The Most Hated Man on the Internet gave him the single greatest PR makeover of his life. They turned him into a Marine hero, a cyber vigilante, a revenge-porn slayer, a protector of women, a tech expert, and a moral crusader.

All of it resting on one false narrative: He “took down” Hunter Moore.

The Bully Hunter Fraud: Hunter Moore

Netflix needed a redemption arc. They required a vigilante figure strong enough to counterbalance Moore. Netflix never lets facts get in the way of a good story. So, Netflix ignored the Moore-McGibney business partnership, ignored the traffic redirection, and told a bedtime story for grown-ups:

“Once upon a time, a brave Marine with a PowerPoint doctorate defeated the Big Bad Revenge Porn Wolf.”

In the real world? The wolf got arrested by the FBI, and the Marine was busy rerouting web traffic.

Then, a few years later, in Bully Hunter, A&E repeated the myth and upgraded him to “Dr. McGibney.”

McGibney built a business on unverified crap — then built a career on unverified crap about himself.

Harvard-trained.

Cyber expert.

Marine intelligence.

Hunter of bullies.

Strip the claims away, and what remains?

Not an intelligence Marine.

Not a cyber man.

Not a doctor in anything that matters here.

Not the man who stopped Hunter Moore.

Dr. McGibney likes to talk about how he is going after people with his various documentaries. So I wrote a theme song for my documentary. Bully Hunter or Bullsh*t Artist? The James McGibney Story. Here is the theme song: “Inventing Dr. McGibney.”

