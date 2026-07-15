The Constitution Suspended: Boyne says CT Judge Peter Brown ignored the First Amendment and imprisoned speech by labeling it stalking conduct.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Paul Boyne is not an easy defendant, a polite critic, or a carefully packaged civil libertarian. That is precisely why his case matters. The First Amendment was not written only for speakers who flatter judges, avoid offense, and follow institutional etiquette. It protects dissent at its ugliest edge—until the government proves that a specific statement falls outside constitutional protection. Connecticut may ultimately establish that certain words were true threats. What it cannot do is throw every offensive essay into a stalking indictment, call speech “conduct,” and declare the constitutional analysis finished. If that becomes acceptable, every political critic is one creative prosecutor away from a prison cell. This piece is “The Constitution Suspended?,” first available at The Family Court Circus.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Connecticut calls itself “The Constitution State.” In the prosecution of Paul Boyne, that proud nickname is beginning to sound less like a declaration of principle and more like a question demanding an answer.

Boyne, the imprisoned founder of The Family Court Circus, says Superior Court Judge Peter Brown has repeatedly ignored controlling constitutional law, converted political speech into criminal “conduct,” and then brushed aside the post-sentencing motions intended to preserve those issues for appellate review.

The Constitution Suspended: Judge Peter Brown

The newest judicial body blow arrived in Boyne’s prison mail this week.

According to Boyne, four motions filed June 15 were summarily denied by Brown on July 1: a motion seeking a finding that the court abused its discretion in denying a mistrial; a motion for release pending appeal under Connecticut Practice Book § 43-2; another motion seeking Brown’s disqualification; and a motion requesting the court’s reasons for imposing its sentence.

Brown denied them all.

In a telephone call from the Walker Reception and Special Management Unit, Boyne said the abuse-of-discretion motion was denied without substantive comment. His release motion received slightly more explanation: Brown found Boyne’s continued incarceration necessary to provide reasonable assurance that he would appear in court.

Boyne found that reasoning almost Orwellian.

The Constitution Suspended: Boyne finds the legal circumstances “Orwellian.”

“They have to keep me in jail to ensure I will show up for court where there’s nothing scheduled,” he said during the call. He has maintained throughout the proceedings that he appeared as required while previously released and was not a flight risk.

The denial of release is not merely about confinement. It is part of a broader constitutional argument Boyne has been making since before trial: that Connecticut prosecuted controversial writings under stalking statutes without first establishing that the writings fell within a recognized exception to the First Amendment.

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The Family Court Circus

The state’s position, accepted by Brown, is that Boyne’s writings and related actions amounted to criminal stalking and true threats directed at Connecticut family court judges. A jury convicted Boyne on 18 felony counts. Brown later rejected Boyne’s motions for acquittal, finding the state had introduced sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge told Boyne that his constitutional and jury-instruction arguments could be raised before Connecticut’s appellate courts.

But Boyne says that answer dodges the central issue.

He argues that Brown effectively treated a true-threat finding as a magic wand capable of transforming all disputed speech into conduct. Boyne’s position is that each statement used to support a criminal conviction must be constitutionally analyzed, not swept together under the labels “stalking,” “harassment” or “course of conduct.”

“You can’t label speech stalking and punish it,” Boyne said from prison. He accused Brown of converting speech into conduct “without saying how” the constitutional line was crossed.

That dispute has been hiding in plain sight from the beginning.

The Constitution Suspended: Paul Boyne

At sentencing, Boyne told Brown that the case involved six political essays placed on a blog server. He invoked NAACP v. Button, Brandenburg v. Ohio, NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware and other First Amendment decisions for the proposition that government cannot evade constitutional scrutiny simply by relabeling expression as something else.

Brown responded that Boyne’s argument was “abundantly clear” and had been made repeatedly. The judge did not accept it. The prosecution countered that Boyne’s criminal behavior had been presented to a jury under structured instructions and that the convictions were supported by Connecticut law.

That may establish the procedural record. It does not settle the constitutional war.

Boyne also sought Brown’s disqualification, accusing the judge of bias, abandoning his oath and denying him protections established in landmark civil-rights and free-speech cases. Brown denied that motion as well. Boyne’s language was characteristically confrontational and sometimes inflammatory, but judicial neutrality is not reserved for polite defendants. The more offensive the speaker, the more important it becomes for a court to show that the Constitution—not personal hostility—is controlling the outcome.

Then there is the sentence.

Boyne asked Brown to provide written reasons for it. Brown denied that request, stating that the reasons had already been articulated on the record at sentencing. Boyne disputes that characterization. He recalls the court announcing the punishment but not providing an adequate, individualized explanation for why such an extraordinary period of incarceration was necessary.

The sentencing transcript also reveals the practical vise surrounding Boyne’s self-representation. Brown denied seven motions as untimely after Boyne explained that prisoners at Walker lacked meaningful access to paper, pens, copying equipment, computers, and legal-research tools. Brown responded that Boyne had chosen to represent himself and should have been prepared.

That is not a minor administrative squabble. A right to self-representation becomes hollow when the state confines a defendant, strips him of the basic tools needed to litigate, and then penalizes him for failing to meet deadlines.

Boyne says a motion to correct an illegal sentence remains pending. He argues that the sentence is unconstitutional because protected speech was punished after being relabeled as stalking. Whether Connecticut’s appellate courts agree remains to be seen.

But the question is now bigger than Paul Boyne.

Can a state imprison an abrasive political critic by characterizing his writings as a stalking course of conduct without carefully separating protected advocacy, hateful rhetoric, true threats, and independently unlawful acts?

Can a trial judge answer serious constitutional objections with summary denials and instructions to take everything up on appeal?

Can Connecticut continue to call itself “The Constitution State” while treating federal constitutional precedent as paperwork to be managed rather than as law to be obeyed?

Paul Boyne believes Judge Peter Brown has already answered those questions—not with constitutional analysis, but with a prison cell.

In Connecticut, the Constitution has not been formally repealed.

For Boyne, it is simply “The Constitution Suspended.”

The Constitution Suspended: Boyne says CT Judge Peter Brown ignored the First Amendment and imprisoned speech by labeling it stalking conduct.

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