The Crooked Fed Hit Job on Jeffrey Maddrey: SDNY prosecutors target former NYPD Chief with lies, coercion, and collapsing witness claims.

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

A Loyal Top Cop in the Crosshairs

Jeffrey B. Maddrey, the NYPD’s former Chief of Department, spent 34 years serving New Yorkers – only to find himself targeted by a vengeful federal witch-hunt. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has zeroed in on Maddrey after its high-profile case against Mayor Eric Adams fizzled embarrassingly.

The Crooked Fed Hit Job on Jeffrey Maddrey

Insiders say this “crooked” SDNY prosecution is pure payback: “sour grapes ’cause they couldn’t get Eric Adams.”

Maddrey, a respected cop who helped lead the NYPD, is being painted as some corrupt schemer by the very feds who failed to nail his friend, the Mayor. They’ve raided homes, leaked salacious claims, and cobbled together a “false evidence and false testimony” campaign.

It’s a brazen retaliation.

Maddrey’s attorney, Peter Brill, blasts the investigation as baseless and politically driven – and says his client maintains his innocence in the face of these slanderous accusations. Brill notes Maddrey’s distinguished career and unwavering loyalty to the city, vowing to “defend truth against a corrupt federal onslaught.”

The SDNY’s message is clear: if they can’t bring down the big fish, they’ll go after his allies.

But Maddrey isn’t rolling over. The loyal top cop stares down the Feds’ smear campaign, determined to clear his name.

And as the facts emerge, the Fed narrative is collapsing under its own lies and the weight of Maddrey’s impeccable record.

The Crooked Fed Hit Job on Jeffrey Maddrey: Epps’ Quid Pro Quo Lie Falls Apart

At the center of the fed-fueled saga is former NYPD Lt. Quathisha “Tisha” Epps – whose sensational “sex-for-overtime” claims sparked this probe. Epps alleged Maddrey gave her over $200,000 in extra overtime in exchange for sexual favors, a charge Maddrey flatly denies (he admits a relationship but insists it was consensual, not a quid pro quo).

NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps

Now, Epps’ own testimony is unraveling. For 20+ years, Epps held a coveted NYCHA apartment inherited from her late mother – but she wasn’t even living there. In fact, she illegally sublet the apartment to family and others.

When friend and Detective Ada Reyes needed temporary housing, Maddrey did what a good cop does: he asked Epps if her unused unit was available. Epps agreed and let the woman move in. Visiting the unit, Maddrey saw it was in disrepair – “this place needs work,” he noted – and, in his capacity as NYPD’s former Housing Bureau chief, he simply made a call.

Did he ask for special treatment? No. He “just made a phone call” to NYCHA maintenance.

Crews did some routine upkeep – painting walls, fixing a worn floor – the kind of basic work NYCHA should do for any tenant. There was no extravagant renovation, no personal gain for Epps. The federal narrative claims this was Maddrey’s illicit favor to buy Epps’ silence or loyalty.

It’s pure nonsense.

“NYCHA was scheduled…to repair the unit anyway,” the source said. “They were overdue.”

NYCHA Beach 41st Street Houses in Queens

In other words, nothing about the apartment help was improper. Epps’ supposed smoking gun is a water pistol. The SDNY’s case hinges on portraying standard procedure as a corrupt payoff – a lie contradicted by the facts.

Epps herself has serious credibility issues: she flouted NYCHA rules by subleasing her mom’s apartment and reaped huge overtime payouts. Now she’s playing victim to save her own skin.

But her story doesn’t hold up without the feds twisting it. The truth is simple: Maddrey helped someone find shelter and ensured a city apartment wasn’t a dump.

That’s not corruption – that’s compassion.

The Crooked Fed Hit Job on Jeffrey Maddrey: Witness Resists Pressure Tactics

With their “quid pro quo” narrative crumbling, desperate prosecutors turned to coercion. They hauled in Detective Ada Reyes – one of Maddrey’s subordinates – for a grueling grand jury interrogation, hoping to manufacture dirt. Reyes, a respected NYPD detective, spent seven-plus hours under an SDNY grand jury subpoena with a union-provided attorney waiting in the hallway.

NYPD Detective Ada Reyes

But there are claims that her union lawyer, John William Burns of Karasyk & Mochella, LLP, wasn’t there to protect her.

“He sounded like he was convincing her to work for the Feds,” a source said.

They pushed Reyes to corroborate Epps’ lurid tale or cough up anything on Maddrey. Reyes refused to lie.

The Crooked Fed Hit Job on Jeffrey Maddrey: An SDNY Grand Jury Room

“He didn’t do nothing wrong to me… I will not hurt him. He didn’t hurt me,” she told them point blank according to a source.

She answered their questions truthfully and wouldn’t invent misconduct where there was none. This infuriated the prosecutors.

Unable to break Reyes, they leaned on her through her own attorney. In a move straight out of a mob movie, union lawyer Burns urged Reyes to sing – and even compose – false stories. He pressured her to say Maddrey did things “that he never did.”

The entire caper smacks of an outrageous betrayal of a client and a blatant attempt by the Feds to suborn perjury.

The US Attorney’s Office for the SDNY

Reyes realized the fix was in. She fired Burns on the spot and walked out rather than be bullied into lying. Her courageous stand speaks volumes: even under extreme pressure, she wouldn’t bolster the Fed hit job on Maddrey.

In retaliation, the Feds are turning up the heat. Maddrey expects to be arrested in a matter of days on a bogus indictment.

The Feds previously raided the homes of Detective Ingrid Sanders (Maddrey’s former driver) and Detective Reyes herself in a fishing expedition for “evidence.”

Needless to say, they found nothing to implicate Maddrey. The SDNY’s strong-arm tactics backfired – their own witness exposed their coercion.

Reyes’ integrity under fire has thrown a wrench into the government’s case, underscoring that this prosecution isn’t about justice, but about making a loyal cop a scapegoat.

SDNY’s Dirty Epstein Playbook

The Southern District’s aggressive tactics are nothing new – they’re part of a pattern. These are the same operators (many of them holdovers from the pre-Trump era) who have shown they’ll do anything to take down targets tied to Donald Trump or his allies.

Case in point: the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Maurene Comey, daughter of James Comey

According to stunning revelations from Epstein’s former cellmate, SDNY prosecutors offered Epstein a walk-free deal if he implicated President Trump. Epstein confided that lead prosecutor Maurene Comey – yes, James Comey’s daughter – told him he “didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it.”

She brazenly asserted that the FBI were “her people, not Trump’s.”

Think about that: a top SDNY prosecutor allegedly urged a witness to lie about the President of the United States in exchange for freedom. This is the playbook – manufacture a narrative first, worry about facts later.

Maurene Comey was quietly removed from her post earlier this year amid concerns about such misconduct. But the rot in the SDNY didn’t leave with her.

As one insider put it, “the dirty Feds in the Southern District aren’t all gone just because Comey is out – far from it.”

The same team (and mindset) that tried to weaponize Epstein is now gunning for Maddrey. Their M.O. is identical: dangle deals, apply pressure, twist testimony.

The difference?

Maddrey isn’t a billionaire – he’s a public servant with nothing to hide. And unlike Epstein, who tragically (and possibly by design) never got to expose this corruption in court, Maddrey and his defense are shining a light on it.

The SDNY’s credibility is in tatters; their “our people, not Trump’s people” arrogance has been laid bare. By rehashing the dirty tricks used on Epstein, the Feds reveal their real motive here: a politically-motivated takedown, not an honest pursuit of justice.

Weaponized Justice Under Fire

The revelation of SDNY’s tactics has prompted outrage well beyond New York. Edward R. Martin Jr., Chair of the DOJ’s new Weaponization of Justice Working Group (and U.S. Pardon Attorney), is now being urged to intervene.

Edward R. Martin Jr.

Martin’s mandate is to root out politically-motivated abuse within DOJ – and the Maddrey case is exhibit A. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, a “Deep State cabal” of anti-Trump, anti-Adams holdovers, appear to be wielding justice as a weapon.

They failed to bring down Mayor Adams (their bribery case against was a dud), so now they’re targeting his associates in an act of retaliation.

Martin’s working group was created to dismantle exactly this kind of entrenched prosecutorial misconduct. The call is growing for him to investigate the SDNY’s Maddrey probe top-to-bottom, drag the collusion with compromised union lawyers into the light, and hold these rogue prosecutors accountable.

Congress’s DOJ Weaponization panel is watching closely too. This isn’t just about one NYPD chief; it’s about reining in a renegade prosecutorial office that thinks it’s above the law. The feds behind this hit job are long-time bureaucrats “from before the Trump administration” who have burrowed in and pursued personal vendettas on taxpayer time.

Enough is enough. Martin should use his authority to dismantle the SDNY operation that has targeted Maddrey and others for political ends. The integrity of federal law enforcement is at stake.

A veteran cop’s career has been destroyed by unsubstantiated claims and heavy-handed raids. This weaponization of justice cannot be allowed to stand.

Edward Martin Jr. and all oversight bodies must act now – purge the dirty feds, restore the rule of law, and end the SDNY’s war on those who dare be loyal to the “wrong” people.

The people of New York City, particularly after the recent elections, deserve cops who can do their jobs without fearing politically-charged persecution.

And Jeffrey Maddrey deserves his reputation back. The truth is on his side, and it’s time for the truth to topple this crooked Fed hit job once and for all.

