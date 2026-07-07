The Fiduciary They Fear: David Weigel’s CFP Board fight raises alarms about investor protection, free speech, family-court fraud, and dissent.

LUTHMANN NOTE: David Weigel’s case is not about etiquette. It is about whether the credentialing class can force moral surrender by calling it professionalism. If Weigel stole from clients, lied to investors, or breached fiduciary duty, show the evidence and let the hammer fall. But Weigel didn’t—and that’s the point. The offense is that he used ugly words for an ugly system. Evidently, the CFP Board has wandered from investor protection into institutional reputation management. The family-court machine destroys lives behind polite titles. Weigel kicked the door open. Now the people guarding the hallway want to complain about his shoes. This piece is “The Fiduciary They Fear,” first available on The Family Court Circus.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

The Letters Came Off, But The War Did Not

(NEW YORK, NEW YORK) – David W. Weigel did not quietly lose three letters. He removed them from his professional identity while escalating a public war against the institutions he says have turned American family courts into a profit machine.

The Fiduciary They Fear: Family Court Fraud Warrior Project Founder and “General” Dave Weigel

Weigel’s business signatures now identify him as David W. Weigel, CPM®, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Weigel Fiduciary Asset Management, with the CFP® mark gone.

The CFP® mark is gone.

That is the surface event. The real fight is uglier.

Weigel, founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, says the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards is disciplining him— not for stealing client money, not for lying about investments, not for blowing up portfolios, nor for failing as a fiduciary. He says the CFP Board is punishing him because he will not “speak politely” about what he calls institutional fraud, family-court racketeering, and “designer child trafficking.”

That phrase is explosive. It is also the center of the controversy.

Weigel argues that when custody, legal fees, court actors, evaluations, false narratives, and state power are fused into a business model, children become the product and parents become the revenue source.

The CFP Board’s answer, as reflected in the call transcript and public rules, is not that Weigel is free from oversight. It says CFP certificants accept ethical and procedural obligations.

But this story asks whether those obligations are being used to protect investors — or to protect the machine.

The Fiduciary They Fear: A Serious Financial Man, Not A Street-Corner Gadfly

The easy establishment dodge is to treat Weigel as a loud man with a Facebook page. The record does not support that cartoon.

Weigel is a 2017 graduate of the Certified Portfolio Manager (CPM) Program at Columbia University. He was the CPM Salutatorian who converted decades of market research and business-building experience into “actionable methods, processes and techniques” for higher-level money management.

The CFP history is also real. A March 2011 CFP Board diagnostic report certified Weigel as a candidate in the CFP® Certification Examination, showing performance across major content areas, including investment planning, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance, estate planning, and general principles.

This was not a man borrowing prestige from letters he never earned. He entered the system, navigated its credentialing process, and used those designations in professional practice.

The regulatory record further complicates the Board’s moral posture. The SEC’s Division of Enforcement recently reviewed Weigel Fiduciary Asset Management and, based on the information then available, did not recommend an enforcement action against the firm. The closing letter includes standard SEC cautionary language, but it’s crystal clear that the SEC saw no issues with Weigel, raising serious questions about why the SEC was knocking on Weigel’s door in the first place.

Weigel believes this is a pattern of retaliation, and a recently-closed FINRA investigation lends credibility to this claim. FINRA dismissed an expedited proceeding. Again, neither exoneration nor conviction.

But clearly zero proof of client fraud or malfeasance.

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The Fiduciary They Fear: When Watchdogs Become Targets

The Family Court Fraud Warrior Project is not just a slogan. It is a New York State-based nonprofit watchdog, educational, and public advocacy organization formed to expose and combat “corruption, abuse, and misconduct within the family court system.”

The organization’s purposes include conducting research, publishing public reports, engaging in community outreach, supporting whistleblowers, and monitoring court actors and agencies to promote transparency and accountability.

That mission statement matters because it draws the line CFP Board now appears to be walking across. Weigel’s argument is that his family-court advocacy is not financial planning. It is public advocacy. It is a human-rights campaign. It is his separate nonprofit work.

He says CFP enforcement moved from the advisory world into the advocacy world after the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project began naming names, attacking bar systems, and accusing court-connected actors of participating in a national abuse-for-profit model.

The call between Weigel and Andrew Friedman captures the collision.

Friedman, a CFP Board Senior Enforcement Counsel, tells Weigel that CFP Board conducts “non-public investigations” and says Weigel is not allowed to record the call or “pipe it into journalists.” Weigel pushes back, asking when transparency became a bad thing, and argues that the investigation has spilled out of financial planning into his advocacy work. Friedman answers that Weigel is subject to CFP Board rules and that one rule requires him to treat other people with “dignity, courtesy, and respect.”

That exchange is the story in miniature: a private credentialing board demands private process; a whistleblower-advocate demands public sunlight; the fight becomes less about money management and more about institutional obedience.

The CFP Board’s Proper Lane — And The Dangerous One

The CFP Board is not some random trade club with no standards. Its public materials say CFP® professionals commit to high standards of competency and ethics, that compliance with the Code and Standards is required for certification, and that those standards protect the public and advance financial planning as a profession.

Its enforcement process can result in sanctions, including private censure, public censure, suspension or revocation of the right to use the CFP® marks, and temporary or permanent bars from applying for or obtaining certification.

Fair enough. If a planner steals from widows, hides conflicts, churns accounts, lies about credentials, abuses client trust, or turns fiduciary duty into a marketing costume, the hammer should fall. A credential without enforcement is just a lapel pin. The Board is entitled to protect the mark, and its public guidance says proper use of the CFP Board certification marks is part of protecting the brand and its value for CFP professionals.

But that is precisely why this case stinks of mission creep. If the gravamen is not client harm, not investment fraud, not fiduciary betrayal, not unsuitable recommendations, and not an active SEC enforcement action, then the public deserves a sharper explanation.

Is Weigel being disciplined for financial misconduct, or for speech? Is the Board protecting investors, or protecting the reputations of judges, lawyers, bar actors, and court-adjacent professionals whom Weigel has attacked?

CFP Board’s procedural rules say its process includes written notice of allegations and possible sanctions, an opportunity to present documents, witnesses, and argument, and a written order that can be appealed internally.

That process may satisfy the Board’s internal machinery. It does not answer the public question: when a credentialing body punishes speech about alleged institutional abuse, is it enforcing ethics — or enforcing silence?

The Fiduciary They Fear: The Moral Relativism Problem

Here is the hypocrisy nobody in the polished credential world wants to discuss. Modern finance can metabolize almost anything if the paperwork is clean.

Sweatshop exposure can be buried under ESG disclaimers. Dirty supply chains can be diversified away into index funds. Companies with ugly labor histories, surveillance controversies, foreign-state entanglements, pharmaceutical scandals, defense contracts, and political baggage still show up inside respectable portfolios, wrapped in risk profiles, suitability language, and asset-allocation charts.

The Fiduciary They Fear: Modern finance can metabolize almost anything if the paperwork is clean.

But let a fiduciary say that a domestic legal system is monetizing children and family destruction, and suddenly the professional class finds its smelling salts.

The issue becomes tone. Courtesy. Dignity. Respect. The ugly words become more offensive than the alleged ugly conduct.

That is moral relativism with a compliance badge.

Weigel accuses the process of becoming “fraudulent retaliation” against a human-rights defender. He says he will no longer use the CFP® or Certified Financial Planner marks, points to attached signature changes, and argues that CFP Board is a private non-governmental organization, not a public regulator.

He also says he believes the disciplinary action is designed to look like official regulatory action while punishing his separate advocacy.

Strip away the heat, and the issue remains.

Would the CFP Board have a moral problem with an advisor discussing investment income derived from a company connected to overseas exploitation? Would it sanction a planner for angry public speech against human trafficking abroad? Or does the problem only become “professionalism” when the accused institutions are domestic, credentialed, lawyered, and connected?

The Board can police its marks. It cannot dodge the larger charge: that institutional ethics often means maximum sensitivity for insiders and minimum outrage for victims.

The Fiduciary They Fear: Andrew Friedman And The Etiquette Of Power

Andrew Friedman becomes important not because he is the whole CFP Board, but because he is the face and voice of this enforcement collision in the record. He tells Weigel not to record, not to bring journalists into the call, and not to treat the investigation as public.

Friedman also states the Board’s position that Weigel is subject to rules requiring dignity, courtesy, and respect.

Andrew Friedman

That is a defensible bureaucratic position in ordinary cases. Confidential disciplinary procedures can protect complainants, clients, reputations, and the integrity of investigations.

But this is not ordinary. Weigel says the process itself is retaliatory. He says the complaint does not arise from a client financial-planning injury. He says the Board is reaching into his advocacy against family-court corruption.

When the accused says the procedure is the weapon, demanding secrecy sounds less like due process and more like institutional insulation.

We afforded Friedman and the CFP Board the opportunity to tell their side of the story. As of press time, they have not responded. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Tuesday, July 7th, 2026 at 8:28 AM

Subject: Media Inquiry: CFP Board Action Against David Weigel and Family Court Fraud Warrior Project

To: afriedman@cfpboard.org <afriedman@cfpboard.org>

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com, ralafontaine@protonmail.com, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com, richard@nynewspress.com, rluthmann@flgulfnews.com, mthomasnast@protonmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, mvolpe998@gmail.com

Andrew Friedman

Senior Enforcement Counsel

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

afriedman@cfpboard.org

Mr. Friedman,

We are independent investigative journalists preparing a story for publication regarding the CFP Board’s disciplinary action against David W. Weigel, CPM®, founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, and the broader question of whether CFP Board enforcement is being used to police speech, and in particular, protected whistleblower-style advocacy outside the financial-planning relationship.

The record we have reviewed indicates that Mr. Weigel has removed the CFP® mark from his professional email signatures and has provided CFP Board with written assurance that he will no longer use the CFP® or Certified Financial Planner marks. The same materials also indicate that the dispute is not centered on an allegation of client theft, client financial harm, investment fraud, unsuitable recommendations, or SEC enforcement action.

Instead, the issue appears to involve Mr. Weigel’s public advocacy, his language toward judges, lawyers, bar actors, and other family-court professionals, and CFP Board’s view that certificants must treat “all professionals” with dignity, courtesy, and respect.

That raises several questions of obvious public concern.

First, is CFP Board taking the position that a CFP professional must use respectful language toward individuals or institutions he believes are engaged in child abuse, child trafficking, court fraud, racketeering, or related misconduct?

Second, did any WeigelFAM advisory client complain to CFP Board about Mr. Weigel’s investment advice, fiduciary conduct, portfolio management, financial planning, or client service?

Third, is CFP Board aware of any finding by the SEC, FINRA, or any court that Mr. Weigel stole from clients, defrauded clients, breached fiduciary duties to clients, or caused client financial harm?

Fourth, did any lawyer, judge, bar official, court-connected professional, custody actor, or person criticized by the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project submit information to CFP Board concerning Mr. Weigel?

Fifth, what specific statements by Mr. Weigel does CFP Board contend are false, as opposed to merely offensive, inflammatory, profane, or reputationally damaging to the institutions he criticizes?

Sixth, why did CFP Board object to Mr. Weigel recording or allowing journalists to observe a meet-and-confer call if the proceeding concerns conduct CFP Board may ultimately publish as a disciplinary matter?

Seventh, does CFP Board contend that its private procedural rules override a certificant’s ability to publicly defend himself when he believes the disciplinary process itself is retaliatory?

Finally, should investors understand the CFP® mark as a guarantee of financial competence and fiduciary standards, or also as a speech-and-conduct license conditioned on deference to legal, judicial, and institutional actors outside the advisory relationship?

Mr. Weigel argues that CFP Board’s action is not investor protection but institutional protection. He says he is being punished because he refuses to use polite language for what he calls a “designer child trafficking” system in America’s family courts. CFP Board may disagree strongly with that characterization. But the public has a right to know whether this disciplinary action is based on actual financial misconduct or on speech that embarrassed powerful institutions.

Please provide CFP Board’s response as soon as possible, as we intend to go to press shortly. If we receive your comments after press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up.

Thanks,

Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

If we hear from Friedman or the CFP Board, we will update the readership.

The entire episode raises serious questions about the social utility of the CFP designation. This is where the tabloid instinct gets it right, and the polite press often gets it wrong. The public does not need another credentialing-board brochure. It needs names, emails, questions, contradictions, and documents.

We hope Friedman will answer basic questions:

Did any WeigelFAM client complain about investment advice?

Did any family-court lawyer, judge, bar official, custody actor, or person criticized by the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project contact CFP Board?

What exact statements does CFP Board contend are false?

Is profanity the problem, or the accusations themselves?

The CFP Board’s sanction guidelines say sanctions are meant to be meaningful, reflect seriousness, protect the public, advance the profession, hold respondents accountable, deter future violations, and promote public confidence in CFP certification. Then let the Board explain which public was protected here.

The Fiduciary They Fear: What Are Investors Actually Buying?

This case forces an uncomfortable question for investors: what does the CFP® mark really promise? The Board’s own public language says CFP® certification is a standard for financial planning and that CFP professionals meet education, training, and ethical standards while committing to serve clients’ best interests.

That sounds like a client-centered promise. The investor hears: competence, fiduciary seriousness, planning skill, ethical guardrails.

The Fiduciary They Fear: What does the CFP® mark really promise?

But if credential enforcement drifts into ideological, reputational, or institutional speech control, the meaning changes. Investors may be getting more than a financial-planning credential. They may be getting a professional caste system that rewards institutional deference.

That should concern anyone who hires a fiduciary for independent judgment.

A fiduciary who cannot call fraud fraud is not independent. A fiduciary who must speak politely about powerful systems even when he believes those systems are abusing children is not morally free. A fiduciary who is told that “professionalism” requires courtesy toward alleged institutional predators may still be compliant, but compliance is not courage.

Weigel’s critics will say this is melodrama. They will say he is reckless, inflammatory, profane, and impossible to manage.

Fine. Print the criticism. But then print the missing answer too:

Where is the client harm?

Where is the investor fraud?

Where is the portfolio abuse?

Where is the SEC enforcement action?

Where is the finding that Weigel’s clients were damaged by the advocacy speech that so offended the credentialing class?

If those answers are absent, the CFP Board has a problem bigger than Weigel. It has a credibility problem.

Because the public can smell the difference between protecting clients and protecting a club.

The Fiduciary They Fear: Watchdog David Weigel

David Weigel is not asking to be liked. He has chosen war language, and war language carries consequences. But the professional class has a habit of using manners as a muzzle. It calls whistleblowers unstable, victims emotional, parents angry, reformers uncivil, and dissidents unprofessional.

Then it files everything into a process designed to exhaust the target while preserving the institution.

That is why this story matters. It is not a personality profile or a credential footnote. It is a window into how modern institutional power behaves when challenged from inside its own credentialed class.

Weigel is not outside the financial world throwing rocks. He came through the credential pipeline, built a fiduciary business, earned professional recognition, and then used his public voice to accuse another system of organized harm. That makes him “dangerous.”

The CFP Board may ultimately say this is simple: rules are rules, marks are marks, and certification is conditional. That answer is technically neat and morally insufficient.

Rules do not become righteous because a committee enforces them. Marks do not become sacred because a board licenses them. Ethics is not a brand-management department.

If Weigel harmed clients, prove it. If he lied, prove it. If he misused marks after being ordered not to, prove it. But if the heart of the case is that he used brutal words for a brutal system, then say that plainly.

The public can decide whether the greater danger is an angry fiduciary with a microphone, or a credentialing institution that confuses silence with integrity.

The letters may be gone from Weigel’s signature. The questions are not.

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