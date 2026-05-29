This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
1h

Great commentary by Sully and Luthmann – – yet again – – with apropos timing of another Stanley Cup championship heading south, yet again. Mexico and Canada each have ZERO Stanley Cups over the last 33 years. That’s embarrassing to a once renowned – – yet frozen – – hockey nation to the north. Even the Tkuchuk boys in the fight photos, whose father is an American hockey icon get their real grit from their Winnipeg born mother. Even she immigrated to the USA to pass on her hockey genes to the next generation of American hockey champions. It only took them eight seconds during the NHL’s four teams cup this season, as seen in the photos, to throw knockout blows in that game to the Canadians– – even making their mom cringe. It was the true, memorable moment that woke up two nations. Keep up the great work, USA-style.

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