The Kafkaesque disappearing NY court case

The “Campaign Art” above for Judge Ray Rodriguez, who will run for a fourteen-year term as NYS Supreme Court Justice on Staten Island this November (with the blessing of the McMahons, bought and paid for), is all mine.

Here is a COPY OF MY MOTION PAPERS that “suddenly disappeared.”

Monday morning, I am going to the Feds. I’ve had enough of the bullshit. It’s 18 U.S.C. § 242, wire fraud, official misconduct, civil rights violations, and maybe RICO. We’ve dealt with Lawfare and the Weaponization of Justice long enough. Elections have consequences. - Richard Luthmann

Judge Ray Rodriguez from Staten Island, New York, courtesy of AMNY

Things are turning Kafkaesque for Richard Luthmann.

As I and others have been reporting, rogue New York District Attorney Mike McMahon manipulated the system to file a bogus police report, claiming Richard violated a protective order against.

Richmond County DA Mike McMahon

The ten-year protective order was never served on him, Richard told me, but even worse, there was no violation.

McMahon signed up for Richard’s Substack, and then complained after receiving an automatic email sent to approximately 33,000 others.

After that, a New York Police Department Detective (NYPD), John Wilkinson, that the rules wouldn’t apply since McMahon, acting as a citizen in this case, was the victim.

John Wilkinson from the Frank Report

“With the victim who it is,” Wilkinson told Richard’s attorney last month, “I get whatever I want.”

Except Wilkinson did not have a warrant, but rather an ICARD, an NYPD pseudo-warrant which is only operational in New York City.

Then, this week, his long-closed criminal case, reopened right around the time this bruhaha was started, had another hearing.

The case was heard by Judge Ray Rodriguez.

Richard was never noticed or served for the hearing; instead, he found it by chance.

Luthmann received a link to attend virtually, and he and others- including me- were on-line by 9:30AM ET on Friday August 1, 2025. Except, this screen was all we got.

Richard told me he got the same screen and after going back and forth with court administration, sent the following email.

I have been attempting to access your system since a little after 9:00 am to make a limited jurisdictional appearance under People v. Parker, 57 N.Y.2d 136 (1982) to contest jurisdiction and mode of proceeding error.



The system will not let me on.

Later in the day, the system was updated, to show an order from this mysterious hearing was imminent.

“Reserved decision,” means an order is imminent.

But an order for what?

Then, today, the whole case has disappeared. This is a screenshot of the current casefile.

The case has suddenly disappeared.

