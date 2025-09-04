This is For Real.

Irwin Tyler's avatar
Irwin Tyler
5h

In a perfect world, or at least as it was designed by our Constitution, Lone Juror is to be lauded. But the world is not perfect, as biased jury pools of the segregated South showed us, and as politicised judges show us today. What if in a different case a different kind of Lone Juror had been empaneled and obstructed "justice" for malevolent or prejudiced or personal reasons? In our case here, if it were legal to give the jury the right to set punishment, that would work. But only if they would act righteously, but that can not be guaranteed everywhere. The problem exists and a solution is not readily apparent to me.

