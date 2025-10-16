The Mob That Wasn’t: Inside “ThatDaneshGuy’s” fake outrage empire—bots, AI, and deception fueling TikTok’s deadliest cancel culture hoax.

NOTE: This piece was first published on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

The Method

His name is Danesh Noshirvan. Online, he’s “ThatDaneshGuy.”

TikTok lists two million followers.

The Mob That Wasn’t: Inside “ThatDaneshGuy’s” fake outrage empire.

He built his persona on identifying “bad actors.”

He finds a target—a stranger caught on a cell phone camera in a moment of weakness or anger. He edits the clip to fit his narrative and posts it.

Danesh’s routine includes naming the people, their addresses, employers, and family details. He does not prefer its other name: Doxxing.

Within minutes, comments come, presumably from his two million-strong audience, condemning the bad actor.

Next, phone calls and emails are made to employers—again, presumably from his roused audience, demanding they be fired —or to the police if Danesh has identified a crime, or to DCF if they have children and the conduct Danesh identified warrants scrutiny.

Calls are also made to the subject of the videos — hundreds of times, delivering a message, then hanging up.

Danesh calls it accountability culture, not cancel culture.

He has acknowledged that his “work often depicts bad actors behaving badly on camera…which unfortunately in some cases, results in public cancellation.”

The subjects of his videos have lost their jobs, their businesses, their freedom, their mental health, and on at least one occasion, their life.

The Mob That Wasn’t: The Illusion of Followers



To enhance his aura of power, Danesh has developed a system to create an illusion of having a greater number of human followers than is actually does.

It’s a numbers game — and the numbers are fake.

The illusion of mass attention is his most valuable product.

Independent analytics tools and digital marketing experts estimate that roughly 1.5M of his 2M followers are a mix of automated bots, low-quality throwaway/sock-puppet accounts, and accounts from follower-purchase/bot-farm services.

Most of the remaining ~500,000 followers show little to no sustained engagement and appear to be inactive, dormant, or platform-assigned accounts—automatically generated followers TikTok attaches to inflate metrics—rather than real humans.

Only a few thousand followers show consistent, substantive engagement.

The Mob That Wasn’t: The Machine in Motion

By using this method, Danesh makes a small number of human supporters look like a large, angry crowd.

It is not expensive. At prevailing market rates, hundreds of thousands of fake followers can be bought for a few thousand dollars. He can purchase fake comments even cheaper—comments where he writes the basic script and AI generates multiple variations of the same core message.

It works because of TikTok’s pro bot-enhanced metrics.

Danesh posts his clip. He unleashes a flood of fake comments. This triggers TikTok’s algorithm, boosting the video to human audiences.

TikTok’s algorithm does not distinguish between genuine and synthetic engagement.

Then Danesh launches his automated calls, spoofed caller IDs, and AI-altered voices. They call. They insult. They threaten. They hang up. He is bringing accountability to those he judged.

Then come emails and social media postings.

Thousands of templated messages to HR and executives. The messages, apparently from thousands of incensed strangers across the nation, have a united request- fire the person Danesh identified.

If the subject of his video has a business, then review-bombing comes into play. Streams of fake reviews from new or inactive accounts suddenly criticize the business, often pretending they had a bad customer experience.

Employers receive calls. Families get messages. Police departments are flooded with reports.

Together, these tools form a coordinated pressure campaign designed to hold the individual accountable. Fear takes hold — in the target, the employer, the police — sometimes triggering an arrest for an incident that, without the perception of a crowd demanding action, would warrant no action.

Danesh has made his accountability culture into a trick of deception. It stands solely on making people believe that the synthetic outrage controlled and unleashed solely by him is a real mob as angry and as exacting as he is.

It’s a stupendous thing he has accomplished. He has created fake mobs that accomplish what the real ones used to do.

Danesh, of course, fans the flames by creating successive videos capturing the reaction, which sets in motion more rounds of fake mob engagement.

With just a phone, keyboard, and commercially available services, Danesh can make a few coordinated actions appear like millions of independent reactions until the target of his accountability is thoroughly defeated.

There is some human participation. The illusion of a real crowd attracts some human participation, as in a bandwagon effect. Some individuals drawn in by the angry mob spectacle may be unstable or impulsive, posing a potential danger.

Danesh’s accountability culture is a euphemism for one of the oldest public rituals in human history: punishment as entertainment.

The only twist is that the targets – and most everyone else – never know that the mob that pursues them doesn’t exist.

The Mob That Wasn’t: The Couture Case



The case of Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone demonstrates Danesh’s operation in action.

January 2022, Fort Myers: a parking-lot fight filmed by Anglyke Reed (@spammanj1) became a Danesh campaign. Reed taunted and filmed; Jennifer Couture knocked the phone away, and no one was hurt.

Danesh Noshirvan (ThatDaneshGuy) got the original video but posted a clip edited to make it look like Couture tried to run Reed down.

His “followers” inundated Couture, her family, employer, and police; she was arrested on a felony assault-with-a-deadly-weapon charge, later reduced to a misdemeanor.

When Dr. Ralph Garramone defended her, Danesh published his clinic details and encouraged negative reviews.

A video about Couture and Garramone (now married) appeared on January 28, 2022 @ThatDaneshGuy’s TikTok page.

The video remains publicly accessible: It attracted 904 comments. About 80% appear clearly fake based on duplicate phrasing, identical emoji clusters, and new-account activity.

The comments are strategically simplistic. A barrage of “Wow,” “OMG,” or emojis is easy to automate and effective at signaling emotion to TikTok’s algorithm. This manufactured engagement triggers TikTok’s virality engine, boosting the video to human audiences.

What follows is a sample of the engagement on this video which is typical engagement in Danesh’s videos.

A closer look at the language reveals a digital fingerprint. The comments are not just hostile and simplistic; they are stylistically consistent in their errors. Across hundreds of different usernames, patterns emerge: a tendency for lowercase letters, avoidance of standard punctuation like periods, the use of two dots .. instead of a proper ellipsis …, and common grammatical errors like your instead of you’re. These are not the varied mistakes of a real crowd but the tics of a bot farm, likely programmed with a limited set of phrases and intentional “flaws” designed to mimic human carelessness.

The illusion isn’t just in the numbers—it’s in the language itself. The comments follow a predictable pattern.

“Wow” Comments

Surprise

Gorkamorka: YIKES Cara: Yikes Heidi: yikes jaimealvarezmd: oh shit Chasity Turner: oh shit JayJay: omg Just Judy: Oh my god. Bryant S.: I’m shocked. Katherine: Jesus Christ Babe With The Power: jeezus effin chrest DoLa: wtffff Alyssa: Holy fuck Virginia: Holy crap! David: Damn! Mandy Michael: Wtf is this?!?!? That’s outrageous Kirsten Klass DiCarl: This is abhorrent

Insane and Unreal Comments

Go After Them

April: WTAF! Take them down!! user2329767542969: has the police been called? Isaac: this is insane even if it’s a “joke” I hope u bring them all down that’s what they deserve.. LazL I want her in jail. Ry Myst: she’s not arrested yet??? Justhat: Whoah. Someone should seriously be on the FBI or police watch list. Michael Kane Brooks: She was driving a G wagon so you knew there a lot of money in the mix. They are gonna loose a good bit of that money Christina Michelle: Looks like some lawsuits might be popping up pretty soon.

Surprise and Fear

April O’Neil: Omg! I cannot believe it. That is shocking and devastating. Omg. I cannot believe it. Riley Lively: This.. is unbelievable Theauntlori: What the ever living heck did I just see?? chicrevolt: that’s terrifying DorothyRoseSophia: That photo is super threatening. Estefania: Not this is like a lifetime movie. She terrifies me alex7979: I thought people couldn’t get lower not really that surprised this is scary they actually think they are the shit well they are boo hoo

Putdowns

KoKoHoneyPie: Yikes. She is livin her best villain life. Guineawuv: Holy crap, they are the lowest of the low. Geez. TeeKayO: Completely disgusting meat suits SooZ: Classy… chrisfritzen503: Klassy Michelle Barrett: classy KIA: AnnaN712: KDay Angell : WGMTH: Toxic! JR: What an evil woman RoseDawson99: Real life Regina George daydreamer2470: Jennifer sounds like an original mean girl caasi: what in the mean girls os this. damn Regina George never grew up Jess: mean girls never grow up Grynn15: this is disney-villain level shit. Unreal Meaghan Noriega: The fact people like this actually exist…. I shouldn’t be so surprised but it’s just so revolting. jendella: Some things just never cease to amaze me. They deserve one another. indigogogogo: This is so juvenile and high school, it’s seriously disturbing that an adult is doing this. like the beginning of a horror movie disturbing. Gnat2010: WOW just WOW!! That photo is something you’d see on a serial killers wall …scary Shannon Elan: Like they are Serious SHIT! user5472545698434 : They both look like Mattel dolls RT: What a shocker that she’s a dumpster fire of a person. DOMENICA: Every once in a while the right two aholes – I mean people find each other Red Sheeple: The picture reminds me of something?!?! I remember, I’ve seen it in movies of unhinged crazy serial killers denisegingermamarn: What brings people to become this horrendous to others, I just don’t otherstand. Megan B: You always wonder how people in freak out videos act in their professional life and this sounds about right

Calls for Bad Reviews

Patrick O’ maolruaidh: What’s the name of their company Daniella: Dr.Garramone Plastic surgery in florida in case you want to tank his reviews. Vile person E.T.C: The business is called Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD FACS Delaney: leaving 1 star reviews on these places gives me the lil serotonin boost I need to make it through the day Snooki & Her Momma: Ppl post about her in the local Facebook groups. She apparently has always been crazy nobody: No bad reviews yet on google.. lets change that SommerDaze0: They’ve made their instagram account private! Amanda Ga: He posted about you @Danesh Diannah: He’s been BUSY this morning responding to Google reviews. He’s got a lot to say about you @Danesh Misho: They are fighting for their lives over on google reviews lol UncoolMom: They did a nice job cleaning out their google reviews SommerDaze0: Don’t forget to leave reviews on real self as well. TattedCorpse: Omg the reviews on her salon comical Bambii: the google comments are hilarious the business page on Facebook is gone Dame Patricia: YELP comments can’t be removed … Gotcotcotxotxotxotxoxt: Say hi to Ralph and Jennifer on his fb page. I’m sure they’d love some more reviews em : Their new 5 star google reviews are so fake! Dr. Kitty McFluffyballs: His first name is Ralph, as in . Also, they have tons of 1 star ratings that have nothing to do with this situation; genuine bad feedback. Yikes! Anita NeNe: His Facebook page comments are blowing up. Sarah: She deleted all Her reviews on google about her almost hitting someone, we need to rate & review her again!! ʎlɥsɐɯsɹǝdnS: He’s totally gaslighting ppl in his google reviews Mystery: he responding to every low review. Mr Sassy majormama20356: Who…who on earth would give their business to this absolute cesspool of a toxic place? Laura: Sheesh why would anyone want to work there? Slapdash_86: well let’s hope that they go out of business then because they don’t deserve to have people working for them Haddison: Wtaf?! What kind of place/business IS that?? He should lose his license if he’s an MD. Disgusting!

Karma

megalodon813 : Karma is about to catch up with her real quick Riddikulus_Managed: Something tells me this isn’t the first time she’s tried to run someone over. Very toxic human. Karma will do its work now hopefully. I’muninterested: It will be fun to watch karma come bashing in their door like the koolaid man Jules: Karma can not catch up to them quickly enough Mel the Nerd: Just when I don’t think this could get worse. Big yikes. It’s time they get what’s coming to them. Missy: Oh Jen Jen Jen…you’re done justmeinaz1: Bless you for calling out evil when you see it. Cali Poppy: I’m here for these egomaniacs being knocked back down to Earth Kayla Danielle: Can we all get together and hit her with our cars?

The Mob That Wasn’t: The TikTok Commenters

A sampling of the TikTok accounts shows:

Low-Follower / High-Following Ratios

Most accounts have hundreds to thousands of “following” but under 200 followers. That’s typical of: Comment-factory bots programmed to inflate views or attack targets. Authentic users rarely follow thousands with little reciprocal following. Bots or paid micro-workers do this to appear “active.”

Almost all say “No bio yet.”

Some of the fakes are higher quality and include some innocuous stock videos But they are not real and there is not engagement by the TikToker

Stock-Like or Meme Avatars

Review Bombing

Just as Danesh’s bots promised on his TikTok comments – bots likely programmed by Danesh started posting on Dr Garramone’s social media.

Amber Trammell: Lowlife piece of human garbage that doesn’t deserve the air he breathes, just like Jennifer Cuntore. Check out the horrible photos they posted in response to his employees wanting to telework. Please say hi to Jennifer… You look like you’re 60! You’re absolutely FUGLY. I’m really glad you got exposed bc you literally deserve poverty. Your daughter must be soooo fucking embarrassed to have you as her mother. Plastered all over the internet for acting like an ignorant cunt. Hope you know she will catch heat from kids at school & all around the world all bc you wanted to act ‘hard.’ That poor baby. To have a psycho bitch who attempted murder TWICE, for a mom. I couldn’t even imagine the embarrassment and disappointment she is feeling. You really out did yourself dumb bitch. Bravo. ” Leah Messemore: “Watch out for Jennifer she might assault you and try to run you over if you do anything she doesn’t agree with. Jason Szwarc: This pyscho and his mentally unstable barbie doll reject of a girlfriend should be ashamed of themselves, but they’re not! Just make sure you don’t get run over when your leaving

The Mob That Wasn’t: Private Facebook Messages

The initial orchestrated outrage on TikTok and on review platforms was just the beginning. On private messages to Facebook, Danesh’s bots took an even nastier, potentially criminal turn. He keeps it going to the present day.

While the comments are largely fake, the consequences can be real. This is the most potentially dangerous part of Danesh’s system: by manufacturing a crowd, he can inspire and empower real individuals to act. What if, among the hundreds of fake threats, one is real?

A target can never know. They must live with the fear that the digital phantom Danesh created could materialize into a physical threat at any moment.

The Facebook Spillover

The online harassment spilled over from TikTok into relentless, personal attacks on Facebook, where the illusion and reality of the mob merged into a sustained campaign of terror. These kind of threats would get a person deplatformed, but since these were fake accounts, Danesh could threaten without concern. For three years, the Danesh synthetic mob pursued a relentless, personal attack on Couture on Facebook.

Couture has more than 300 Facebook messages from October 1 to October 13 alone.

Sample Facebook Messages

Amy Bluestar: You are a disgusting troll. I hope you get shanked in prison Royal Shawn: U racist bitch hang your self Zach Wills (@zach.wills.50): Ugly fucking bitch. Hope you and your family fuckin die Hannah Toner (@hannah.toner.71) “I thatdaneshguy i can’t believe you stalked children! Scott L Hanson: Are you harassing the Danesh guy?!! CHILD STALKER!!! Gio Paez: You are a condesed (sic) rich white woman who thinks everything has to be your way HOPE YOUR GETTING ALOT OF MESSAGES LIKE THIS Jonne Kingma – Chiu: So you’re the idiot who’s a murderer in a car?” Isabella Palomino: Fucking pedophile Sonny Metovic: Dumb fucking racist bitch…. I wish you would have tried that shit on me you would have been laid the fuck out in that parking lot. You entitled Jewish dick sucking bitch. Foh! Florida Sell: YOU ARE A WHITE TRASH PIECE OF SHIT Assaulting another woman in a parking lot You better keep your eyes open Chip Chipperson: Sup cunt? You try to hit people with your car. You’re a real piece of shit. I hope your dumb blonde ass fucks with the wrong women some day and you get knocked out. Did you know trying to back over someone is assault with a deadly weapon? I’m sure the cops will be ringing your door soon. I’ll be back in your area. We will see if you do it then. You’re lucky that girl didn’t stand ground, considering where you live. Someone needs to really put you in your place. KittyCat Jo: Racists bullies Do NoT win!! Better hide, the non-racists are learning about you…trashy Suzanne Lee: You are crazy- get some serious mental help! Stacy Longo: Kunt! Kunt! Kunt! Khale Tedford: Has your life been ruined from trying to hit that girl with your car you fuckass republican whore ahaha Derek Broanda: Hi! Are you the one in the video that tried to kill the other woman with your g-wagon? Garrett Johnson: Hey there you dumb bitch. I can’t wait tell you get your bitch add liberal. Do this world a favor put a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger. We know who you are now and we’re coming cunt – Tyson Leask: Kill your self you blonde bitch

The Mob That Wasn’t: Couture and Garramone Fought Back

For years, Jennifer Couture has been threatened by a mob, the vast portion of which is a digital phantom created by one man.

Unlike many of Danesh’s targets, Couture and her husband fought back and sued him. Danesh claimed he was the victim and filed a countersuit alleging they were stalking him.

The legal consequences of Danesh’s system are mounting. In August, a federal judge sanctioned him for abusive conduct during the Couture lawsuit, imposing potential fines of up to $100,000.

The De La Torre Tragedy

More gravely, he is reportedly under investigation by a Denton County, Texas, grand jury for potential felony cyberstalking related to the suicide of Aaron De La Torre.

De La Torre, a 49-year-old high school football coach and former NFL player, died by suicide on October 8, 2024, after what investigators describe as a targeted harassment campaign linked to Danesh.

The incident began on September 28, 2024, with a confrontation between De La Torre and a 12-year-old boy at a Texas Walmart. Police responded but found no visible injuries and insufficient probable cause for an arrest. De La Torre’s school district also declined to fire him.

Despite this, Danesh launched a series of videos starting September 29, identifying De La Torre by name and alleging a severe, unsubstantiated assault. He called for his audience to pressure the school to fire De La Torre and for the police to arrest him.

Following the videos, De La Torre was inundated with Danesh’s usual fake calls, fake texts, and online harassment. When authorities refused to act, Danesh amplified his campaign, releasing more videos and making new, unverified allegations.

Ten days after Danesh posted the first video and after what friends described as mounting public pressure and depression, De La Torre, unaware that the mob was largely Danesh’s digital creation, took his own life.

In a subsequent video, Danesh expressed sadness but deflected responsibility, blaming the police and school for not capitulating to his demands by arresting and firing De La Torre.

In response, Texas law enforcement opened an investigation. A source involved in the case confirmed the Denton County District Attorney’s office is presently presenting evidence to a grand jury for possible felony cyberstalking connected to the suicide. According to several sources, investigators have collected statements from more than 50 other people from around the USA who claim they were also targeted by Danesh, with at least two cases involving attempted suicide linked to his campaigns.

Share

Leave a comment