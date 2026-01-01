The Pro-To-College Pipeline: Former pros are returning to college basketball under NIL rules, turning the NCAA into a semi-pro reboot league.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is what institutional collapse looks like in real time. College basketball didn’t “evolve”—it detonated. The NCAA blew the gates, the NIL money rushed in, and now former pros are parachuting onto campuses like hired guns. James Nnaji isn’t an outlier. He’s the prototype. Drafted. Discarded. Repackaged for college glory. Coaches can scream all they want, but the toothpaste is out of the tube. Amateurism is dead. Development leagues are obsolete. College hoops is now a mercenary market—older, stronger, paid, and shameless. This isn’t March Madness. It’s roster roulette, and the house already lost. This piece is also available on NYNewsPress.com.

By Greg Maresca

It was a headline that I had to read twice: An NBA draft pick deciding to walk away and play college ball instead.

Being an NBA draft pick wasn’t enough for James Nnaji.

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: James Nnaji

In a plot twist worthy of a Netflix sports series, Nnaji, a 7‑footer Nigerian center, was drafted 31st in 2023, traded twice, and never logged a single NBA minute except for a handful of summer league games. He continued to play professionally in Europe after he was drafted, but has switched gears and is committed to Baylor University. The 21-year-old can play immediately and has four years of eligibility. Nnaji makes his debut on January 3 against TCU and is poised to shake up the Big 12.

This is part of the growing trend of former pros boomeranging back to college ball. It is the latest chapter in the Name Image Likeness (NIL) renaissance, which has turned the NCAA into a semi‑pro league with better payouts, optimized for athletes who major in monetization.

Provided you thought college was still the domain of frat parties, lousy dining‑hall pizza, and people who think 8 a.m. classes build character, think again, because it is now Plan B for NBA hopefuls who need a reboot.

College athletics has morphed into the sports world’s “Where Are They Now?” episode nobody asked for, and the storylines only get more unhinged as time moves along. Forget one‑and‑done in the NIL era, the hot new trend is players swimming upstream like salmon with endorsement deals.

NIL money, combined with NCAA rule loosening, has made it possible for former pros to moonlight as college athletes, so long as they remain within the five-year post-high-school window.

One year pro then back to class. It is like taking a gap year after you have already gone pro.

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: London Johnson

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: Thierry Darlan

Nnaji is not alone, as his decision puts a spotlight on an increasing number of professional basketball players choosing to play in the NCAA.

In 2025, after two seasons with G League Ignite and the Delaware Blue Coats, Thierry Darlan became Santa Clara’s first ex-G Leaguer to play college ball. He has two years of NCAA eligibility.

London Johnson is another heavily recruited former high school player who skipped the NCAA, spent years grinding in the Ignite system and the G League, and has committed to Louisville with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: Toni Bilic

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: Lucas Langarita

Toni Bilic, a versatile forward who can play multiple spots on the perimeter and in the frontcourt, crossed the Atlantic, leaving multiple seasons of professional basketball in Croatia, to join Illinois midseason and just in time for Big 10 play.

In perhaps the most dramatic of plot twists, Lucas Langarita shut down his Spanish pro career, hopped on a plane, and joined Utah midseason and with immediate eligibility.

The Pro-To-College Pipeline: Tom Izzo

Tom Izzo has been the head coach at Michigan State University for decades and is one of the most influential voices in college basketball recently blasted the NCAA for allowing former NBA G League players to return to college basketball, calling the situation “ridiculous” and “embarrassing.”

Izzo is not alone.

Bill Self, the longtime head coach at the University of Kansas, admitted that the landscape is so chaotic that his staff might eventually “recruit one (a former pro) before it is all said and done.” Self joked that he thought teams could soon “recruit straight from NBA teams,” highlighting how nonsensical and unregulated the NCAA is.

Freshmen?

Will there ever be another Fab-Five class?

Give it time, and someone will hire an NBA liaison whose entire portfolio is “eligible returnees.” Who needs the grad‑transfer portal and its ever-revolving carousel when you can simply buy out a forward from Europe and enjoy a midseason delivery of a ready‑made starter?

Who needs March Madness when we have November-from-Pro-Madness?

