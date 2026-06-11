This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
3h

It’s good to see that Senior Burke is writing alongside Sully again for the FIFA championships. Their coverage and insight during the 2022 campaign in Qatar made me feel like I was there. Keep up the good work guys.

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