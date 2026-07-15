The Socialist Surge: Primary victories from Colorado to New York reveal the DSA’s growing power and the Democrats’ ideological transformation

LUTHMANN NOTE: The most dangerous socialist is not the street radical waving a red flag. It is the polished candidate promising “free” housing, healthcare, education, and transportation without explaining who pays, who controls the distribution, or what happens when citizens resist. The permanent political class understands the transaction: dependency produces obedience. Once government becomes landlord, doctor, employer, teacher and grocer, political dissent carries a material price. America’s young voters are being sold state control as compassion and constitutional restraints as obstacles. It’s not about generosity. It is about replacing independent citizens with managed constituencies dependent upon the ruling-class machine. This piece is “The Socialist Surge,” also available on FL Gulf News.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

Colorado’s recent Democrat primary results should be of great interest as they highlight a growing socialist influence within the party that extends beyond traditional leftist strongholds.

The upset victory of socialist Melat Kiros over longtime Congresswoman Diana DeGette rippled hard as other Colorado politicians with leftist backgrounds also prevailed over reported Democrat “moderates.”

The Socialist Surge: Melat Kiros celebrating her Colorado primary victory.

A wave of electoral wins in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York, and now Colorado are building upon earlier victories in New York City and Seattle that continue to elevate candidates who align with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Kiros’ support for government-funded healthcare, free pre-kindergarten and college, rent freezes, universal health care, higher taxes, and the safe space culture of institutionalized identity politics are DSA doctrine that is gaining traction from sea to shining sea. However, the DSA platform runs much deeper. It includes abolishing the Senate, defunding the Pentagon, eliminating prisons, and defunding the police. Moreover, the DSA praises regimes like those in Cuba despite their widespread poverty.

Election exit polls continually show young voters under age 30 are driving these outcomes, with the majority claiming socialism as “beneficial.”

Provided you missed it, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used Independence Day to deliver a sweeping denunciation of America on the nation’s 250th anniversary in hopes of attracting more into his socialistic web. His speech was an effort to remake the party through division, positioning himself as the ideological force guiding its future direction.

These recent political victories are not merely anti-establishment rebellions but reflect a broader ideological shift driving headfirst toward democratic socialism that thrives on division, resentment, and a constant narrative of America the oppressor.

Mamdani’s July 4th diatribe underscores how the movement’s energy comes from attacking the nation’s history, its institutions, and anyone labeled “powerful,” while offering state control as the cure for every conceivable grievance. This worldview reduces politics to villains and victims, eroding the shared civic responsibility that holds a diverse nation together.

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Mandani, ever the man of the people, had no complaints about his NBA Finals accommodations. His perch at Madison Square Garden, given to him as “preferential political access,” runs about $43,000 a seat for the proletarians. Proving socialism delivers to those in charge.

Young folks gravitate toward socialism because they have been raised on a steady diet of America’s flaws generation after generation. Socialist activists amplify that storyline with emotional certainty, turning grievance into a worldview. When this is how you are schooled, government fixes sound less like ideology and more like rescue.

Politicos like Mamdani speak directly to party elites and media allies who reward radicalism, creating the illusion that socialism is the future solution to everything. In that environment, disillusioned young voters see division not as a problem, but as a strategy.

The Socialist Surge: Zohran Mamdani speaking outside New York City Hall.

The Democrat establishment is no longer resisting the DSA wing of the party; instead, they are rolling out the red carpet. A weakened party has ceded ground to DSA insurgents who are capturing influence, steering policy, and reshaping the party from the inside out.

If government is supplying your housing, food, healthcare, and every other necessity, your “choices” shrink. Once government controls what you depend on, it controls you.

When government becomes the provider, freedom becomes the price.

Socialism and communism are two sides of the same coin.

They are both based on greed, laziness, and lust for power. They both follow the same path by disarming the people, while stealing and then murdering those who complain. The only variation is the rapidity with which this happens.

The left’s long march has created a culture that champions socialism under the willfully ignorant assumption that it is somehow – moral.

What the younger generation fails to realize is that socialism can be voted in, but the only way to escape is to shoot your way out.

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