This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Andriy Lyashchenko's avatar
Andriy Lyashchenko
1hEdited

De facto, Family Court and CPS are a pure communist structure — NKVD that controls your life and destroys you if you complain. They use your children as hostages and your unwillingness to bend as a trigger and reason to destroy your life and kill you. Americans created that monsters to suppress own freedom and did not even notice.... or refuse to face the truth.

Ask Michael Volpe about "lyashchenko vs Shasta County" case... orjust google it

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Andriy Lyashchenko's avatar
Andriy Lyashchenko
1h

The question is why so many Americans want to repeat the USSR, Cambodia, and Cultural Revolution terror, as well as the destruction of society like Eastern Europe in the 1990s.

Sorry — as a person born in the Soviet Union who watched personally the devastating 90s and grew up in a post-commie country, I do not understand why so many Americans are willingly hitting themselves in the balls with a baseball bat.

Dictatorship of the proletariat.never ends well.

Now I have to fight trans-Nazis for the life of my daughter and the dictatorship of a judicial mafia to save life of my family... not on in this country. I did not know Americans could build something worse than the USSR. I was wrong.

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