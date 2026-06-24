The Socialist Takeover of NYC: Mamdani-backed socialist wins in NYC expose a weakened regular Democrat Old Guard and WFP.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The permanent political class always believes it can manage the radicals. It invites them into committees, gives them slogans, lets them win symbolic fights, and assumes the adults will still run the counting room. New York City just tested that theory again, and the results should make regular Democrats sweat. The socialist wing is not content being the conscience of the party. It wants the wheel, the keys, and the deed. The Working Families Party may have thought it owned the left lane. Mamdani’s movement just showed that lane can be seized, repaved, and renamed without permission. Mamdani now has effective control of a critical mass of the NYC Democrat Party machinery, which will be further secured by federal dollars, party patronage, and judicial nominations in the years to come. This piece is “The Socialist Takeover of NYC,” first available on NY News Press.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

The Breach in Manhattan

The old guard in Manhattan did not just lose a race. It watched the wall get breached.

For years, the permanent political class treated New York City like a managed estate. The donors had their people. The clubs had their people. The unions had their people. The editorial boards had their language. The consultants had their invoices.

The machine did not always win clean, but it usually survived because everyone understood the deal: radicals could yell, activists could march, reformers could posture, and then the grown-ups would count the votes.

That deal is cracking.

Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier

Zohran Mamdani’s sweep through the congressional primaries was not a protest vote. It was an occupation.

Brad Lander took down Dan Goldman in NY-10, a district that includes Lower Manhattan power corridors and Brooklyn liberal wealth. Darializa Avila Chevalier toppled Adriano Espaillat in NY-13, punching through Upper Manhattan and the Bronx with a campaign tied to the new socialist energy. Claire Valdez won in NY-7, replacing the old progressive-labor lane with something harder-edged, younger, and far less interested in asking permission.

The Manhattan Democratic establishment used to decide how far left was safe. Now the socialist wing is deciding how much establishment residue it is willing to tolerate. That is the difference between influence and takeover. Influence asks for a seat. Takeover picks the menu, fires the waiter, and tells the owner the restaurant has been collectivized.

New York Democrats are waking up to a brutal truth: the insurgents are no longer outside the gates. They are inside the counting room.

The Socialist Takeover of NYC: The Working Families Party Problem

The Working Families Party has spent decades selling itself as the left flank with discipline, ballot access, labor muscle, and enough institutional respectability to scare Democratic incumbents without becoming a complete political circus. That model worked when the WFP could play kingmaker between regular Democrats and the activist left. It could threaten a primary, broker a deal, deliver a line, and claim moral custody of “working people” while still dining with the insiders.

Now it looks painfully close to political impotence.

The problem is not that the left is losing. The problem is that the left is winning without needing the WFP as the central brain.

In NY-7, the WFP listed Antonio Reynoso as its candidate. Mamdani-backed Claire Valdez beat him. That is not a scheduling problem. That is a power problem.

Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani

In NY-10, the WFP had Brad Lander, but his victory was not read as a WFP triumph. It was read as part of the Mamdani sweep. When your winner belongs more to somebody else’s narrative than your own, you are no longer the engine. You are trim on the vehicle.

The WFP used to be the pressure valve. It gave angry progressives a structure, a ballot line, and a way to feel insurgent while still remaining inside the Democratic family compound. But Mamdani and the DSA current offer something more intoxicating: direct confrontation, ideological certainty, and a movement that does not need to apologize for sounding radical.

That leaves the WFP in an ugly spot. Too moderate for the socialists. Too left for the moderates. Too absorbed into the machine to be revolutionary. Too revolutionary to be trusted by the machine.

NY News Press

The Socialist Takeover of NYC: No Country for Regular Democrats

The most endangered creature in New York politics may now be the regular Democrat. Not the Republican. Not the socialist. The regular Democrat.

There used to be political real estate for the liberal who wanted rent relief but not revolution, criminal justice reform but not police abolition, compassion for migrants but not open-border theology, criticism of Netanyahu but not a campus encampment foreign policy. That Democrat could talk about affordability, schools, public safety, Israel, labor, taxes, and competence without needing to salute every activist slogan that came down the assembly line.

That space is shrinking fast.

Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier

The Democratic primary electorate in New York City is becoming a sorting mechanism. On one side is the old machine: donors, district leaders, legacy names, congressional incumbents, lobby-friendly progressives, and institutional liberals who know how government actually works.

On the other side is the Mamdani-DSA bloc: younger, ideological, online, anti-establishment, anti-Israel, anti-police, and convinced that the old Democratic Party is not a vehicle for reform but an obstacle to justice.

No place for regular Democrats

Regular Democrats are trapped between them. If they move right, they get called corporate, racist, Zionist, carceral, neoliberal, or bought. If they move left, they lose the normal voters who still want cops on subway platforms, schools that teach instead of indoctrinate, and a city government that can pick up the garbage without issuing a manifesto.

There is no easy middle lane when every primary becomes a purity tribunal.

That is the deeper meaning of the sweep. Mamdani did not merely endorse winners. He helped redraw the emotional map of Democratic politics. The old question was whether a Democrat was progressive enough.

The new question is whether a Democrat is revolutionary enough.

The Socialist Takeover of NYC: The City as Warning Shot

New York City has always been a laboratory for bad ideas with national ambitions. Rent control, sanctuary governance, soft-on-crime prosecution, identity politics, public-sector union domination, and bureaucratic bloat all got polished here before being sold elsewhere as moral progress. Now the socialist takeover is entering its export phase.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries

That is why Washington is watching. Mamdani’s people did not just win obscure neighborhood jobs. They won congressional nominations. They sent a message to Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Kathy Hochul, and every consultant who thought the Democratic establishment could absorb the left without being eaten by it.

The absorption went the other way. The activist class did not become more normal. The normal Democrats became less relevant.

Republicans should not misunderstand this. The socialist wave in deep-blue New York does not automatically translate to Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, or Arizona. A DSA-branded candidate may win Brooklyn and bomb in a battleground suburb.

The Squad will soon have new congressional allies.

But the national danger for Democrats is obvious. If New York becomes the face of the party, then every swing-district Democrat gets chained to the most radical statement, candidate, slogan, and policy demand coming out of the city. The messaging is simple: The Squad is growing.

That is the gift New York’s socialist insurgency may hand the GOP. Not because Republicans built something brilliant, but because Democrats may have allowed their loudest faction to seize the microphone.

The old guard thought it owned Manhattan. The WFP thought it owned the left lane. Regular Democrats thought there would always be room for them in the family business.

Tuesday said otherwise. The socialists are not knocking anymore. They have keys.

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