I’m writing this because too many readers miss my best work. My reporting, analysis, and updates are now also on Newsbreak — and it matters.

This is not social media noise. This is independent journalism. This is real reporting on corruption, law enforcement abuse, court misconduct, and political weaponization of justice. I’ve been tracking these issues for years. Now you can follow them directly on Newsbreak — without censorship and without delays.

Here's the link: https://www.newsbreak.com/m/luthmann-news-this-is-for-real--347942861

What You Get When You Subscribe

Timely updates on legal fights and journalistic investigations.

Exclusive reports you won’t see in the corporate press.

Direct commentary on political and legal misconduct.

Clear facts, no fluff. I write in a straight line and tell you what happened and why it matters.

I publish document-driven investigative stories focused on abuses of power and systems that operate without accountability.

My reporting centers on court misconduct, family court corruption, law enforcement overreach, political retaliation, weaponized prosecutions, and coordinated censorship campaigns.

I dig into filings, affidavits, emails, transcripts, financial records, and sealed court materials to show how institutions harm people behind closed doors.

I cover lawfare tactics, misuse of protective orders, retaliatory arrests, bar discipline abuse, and media-driven smear operations.

I don’t rely on anonymous narratives or talking points. I follow the paper trail, name the actors, map the relationships, and show how authority is misused in practice, not theory.

Why Newsbreak

Newsbreak lets me publish outside traditional platforms that throttle truth. It lets you get notified when a new report drops. It provides a space where readers seeking real reporting can gather and stay informed.

If you’ve followed my work here or elsewhere, you know I don’t waste your time. I don’t recycle press releases. I don’t repeat talking points from partisan spin machines. I review records, filings, complaints, affidavits, court documents, and eyewitness accounts — and report what I find.

That’s what I’m building on Newsbreak.





If you value truth, accountability, and independent reporting, subscribe today. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s real journalism for real readers.

Stay informed. Stay sharp.

— Richard Luthmann

