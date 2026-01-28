Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Kentucky judge strips special-needs twins from their mother over protected speech, sparking outrage,

LUTHMANN NOTE: This Kentucky case mirrors the Ryder Belisle judicial homicide in Summit County almost point-for-point. In Ohio, a protective mother was stripped of her terminally ill child despite overwhelming medical evidence. The court handed Ryder to an absentee father with lawyers and clout. Within weeks, Ryder was in a coma. Days later, the plug was pulled. The judges shrugged behind immunity. Here, Judge Tiffany Yahr repeats the same deadly pattern. She removes special-needs twins from a trained, devoted mother. She punishes speech, not abuse. She ignores medical reality. When courts flip custody to silence dissent, children pay the price. We’ve seen how this ends. This piece is “Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal.”

Rick LaRivère, David Weigel, and Richard Luthmann

Twins Ripped from Protective Mom Mirroring Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide

(LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY) – Judge Tiffany Yahr has ignited outrage by yanking two vulnerable twin girls away from their primary caregiver – their own mother, Cindy Lynn Adams – and thrusting them into the arms of an absentee father. Last month, Yahr issued an order flipping custody of the 6-year-old twins to their father, Joshua Bartley Anderson.

Kentucky Family Court Judge Tiffany Yahr

The girls were born premature with serious medical needs; Adams devoted herself tirelessly to their care, shuttling them to countless surgeries, therapies, and specialist appointments from day one. Anderson, by contrast, had been virtually MIA for five years.

Adams was the girls’ primary caregiver, trained and experienced. Joshua Bartley Anderson, having now obtained full custody, places the children in full-time day care.

In a stunning reversal, Judge Yahr’s “best interest” ruling uprooted the twins from the only home and full-time parent they’ve ever known. The court granted Anderson “temporary sole custody” and even allowed him to relocate the children out of Kentucky to his home in North Carolina.

Family court watchdogs are aghast.

“Everything was fine when the kids were with the mom, and now they’re with the father, and there are allegations and actually evidence of serious abuse – bruises and everything else,” said Dave Weigel, founder and “General” of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project (FCFWP), a 501(c)(3) watchdog and support group.

Weigel reports that the special-needs girls are already showing signs of neglect under Anderson’s care.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Father Joshua Bartley Anderson took the children from Kentucky to North Carolina,

“Witnesses say that when the girls were taken by the father from the school, they were kicking and screaming,” Weigel said. “That man does not have the training or experience to deal with the children’s specialized needs. What that maniac judge did was put two beautiful little girls at risk.”

Adams detailed years of experience as the primary caretaker and specialized training give the girls’ special needs.

Critics slam Yahr’s decision as a flagrant betrayal of the twins’ safety, calling it a gift to a father with “connections, money, and influence” while punishing a devoted mom who had done nothing to harm her children.

This Kentucky case smacks of the recent “judicial homicide”case in Ohio, where Summit County judges effectively sent a 12-year-old special needs child to his death by awarding custody to his father, who was unqualified to render basic care.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Judge Brands Mom ‘Dangerous’ for Speaking Out

What heinous transgression did Cindy Adams commit to warrant such drastic action? In Judge Yahr’s view, the mother’s real “crime” was her outspoken criticism of the family court. Yahr’s order reveals that she fixated on Adams’s online speech – Facebook posts and group discussions – as evidence that Adams was unfit and even a threat.

“The Court has determined that when a parent’s speech either impugns the dignity of the Court, violates the law, impedes the legal process in any way, or puts the children at issue at risk, then the Court must address such speech,” Yahr wrote, laying the groundwork to police Adams’s First Amendment activities.

In particular, the judge seethed over Adams’s involvement with Weigel’s Family Court Fraud Warrior Project (FCFWP) Facebook group. Adams had shared public records from her case – court motions, medical reports, even a video of the Dec. 19 hearing – with this online community of nearly 20,000 reform-minded parents.

Wall Street Warrior Dave Weigel

Family Court Watchdog Dave Weigel with other national reformers

Judge Yahr fumed that Adams was “riling [up] an entire pack of people…with the doctors’ names [and] the children’s names,” calling such posts “incredibly dangerous”. The judge concluded that Adams’s social media outreach was “evidence…that [the] Mom is disconnected from the reality of the situation”.

In Judge Yahr’s eyes, by publicly criticizing the court and rallying support, Adams had effectively proven herself delusional and “cumulatively” incapable of safely caring for her kids. The court even questioned Adams’s sanity, claiming her mental health was “deteriorating” and ordering her to undergo a new psychiatric evaluation as a condition to regain custody.

At the courthouse for the ruling where Adams was stripped of custody was “Mamaw,” the eighty-year-old grandmother of the two special needs girls. Memaw stood up and protested Judge Yahr’s insane and legally baseless decision. The apparently psychopathic Judge Yahr threw the octogenarian into chains. She was only released after being taken back into a cell, and then hauled back in front of the court to apologize.

Other maniac judges have lost the bench for similar episodes, including Robert Restaino in Niagara Falls, New York. He jailed 46 people over a cell phone that was unsilenced and rang in his courtroom. His judicial tenure ended shortly thereafter.

However, Judge Yahr’s ruling is exceedingly constitutionally problematic because it treats protected speech and association as evidence of parental unfitness. Under New York Times v. Sullivan, NAACP v. Button, Garrison v. Louisiana, and Cox Broadcasting v. Cohn, the First Amendment protects a parent’s right to criticize courts, associate with reform organizations, and publish or discuss public court records—particularly when the speech alleges government misconduct.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: FCVFC is a Federally-recognized IRS Tax Exempt Watchdog Entity

Weigel’s “entire pack of people” is a nonprofit watchdog organization formed to expose corruption, abuse of power, and due-process violations within America’s family court system. FCFWP is incorporated as a not-for-profit entity in New York and is formally recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity, making it legally authorized to engage in education, research, public advocacy, and whistleblower support related to government misconduct.

The Warrior Project’s mission centers on transparency, court-watching, public records analysis, and the protection of parents’ and children’s constitutional rights—especially First Amendment speech and association when citizens criticize courts, judges, and government actors. FCFWP operates lawfully, publishes only public or lawfully obtained materials, and functions as a civic accountability organization, not a litigant, partisan group, or commercial enterprise.

Judge Yahr seized upon “leggings,” which are one of the products that the FCFWP sells in its online shop, to help coordinate court-watching and resources for protective parents in need.

By penalizing Cindy Adams for engagingand associating with a lawful watchdog organization and for speaking publicly about her case, the court converted dissent into “danger,” effectively imposing a speech-based custody sanction without any finding of abuse or serious endangerment. That kind of retaliation chills free expression and violates core First Amendment principles that forbid the state from conditioning fundamental rights—like parenting—on silence or ideological conformity.

Ironically, Yahr’s own findings admit “the Court has never believed [Adams] is a bad mother” – she is not accused of any abuse or neglect. Yet the judge used Adams’s outspoken advocacy as a basis to label her a danger and strip away her parental rights, while simultaneously insisting “this Order is not meant to cut off [Mom’s] access to…voicing her opinion” about her children.

In reality, Adams is now only permitted supervised, “sight-and-sound” monitored visits with her daughters. To critics, the message from Yahr’s courtroom was clear: speak out against the system, and you will lose your children.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Questions For the Father and His Lawyer

Joshua Bartley Anderson is the children’s biological father who, by the court’s own record and uncontested accounts, was largely absent from their day-to-day care for several years while Cindy Adams managed their intensive medical and developmental needs.

Carl D. Devine

Carl D. Devine, Anderson’s attorney, is a prominent Kentucky family-law practitioner who previously served as a Fayette Family Court judge before losing a close election to Tiffany Yahr.

We asked them about the case. They did not respond prior to press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Tuesday, January 27th, 2026 at 9:18 PM

Subject: Journalist Questions re: Adams v. Anderson Custody Ruling (Fayette County, KY)

To: cdevine@familylawkentucky.com <cdevine@familylawkentucky.com>, joshua.anderson@dunhameng.com <joshua.anderson@dunhameng.com>

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com> Mr. Anderson and Attorney Devine, We are journalists reporting on the Fayette County family court case Adams v. Anderson (19-CI-2847) and Judge Tiffany Yahr’s recent custody orders. We are seeking your responses to the following questions for accuracy and fairness. We are about to go to press and would like to know your positions if you would like them included in our coverage. If you cannot respond prior to press time, we will include any responses received in a follow-up. Questions for Joshua Bartley Anderson 1. You were largely absent from the children’s day-to-day care for several years. How do you explain that gap, and what changed immediately before you sought sole custody?

2. What specific training do you have to manage your daughters’ complex medical needs, including feeding therapy, cardiac follow-ups, and developmental services?

3. Can you provide documentation showing continuity of care after relocation, including providers, schedules, and missed or rescheduled appointments?

4. How do you respond to allegations that the children exhibited bruising or medical regression after moving to North Carolina?

5. Did you request or support restrictions on Cindy Adams’s speech or online associations? If so, why?

6. What safeguards are in place to ensure the children’s medical decisions are not influenced by litigation strategy? Questions for Carl D. Devine 7. Your filings characterize Ms. Adams’s online speech as evidence of instability. What clinical evidence supports that conclusion?

8. Judge Yahr cited KRS 403.380 and 403.320. How do you reconcile speech-based findings with the statutory requirement of serious endangerment?

9. Why was supervised visitation ordered absent a finding that Ms. Adams harmed her children?

10. Did you seek a gag order or sealing of records? If so, how do you square that with First Amendment protections?

11. How do you address comparisons to the Ryder Belisle case, where a custody flip preceded a child’s death?

12. Do Title IV-E funds or other financial incentives play any role in this case, directly or indirectly? Joint 13. Are you willing to release non-confidential medical continuity records to rebut claims of disrupted care?

14. Will you consent to independent oversight or a neutral medical review pending further hearings? If you dispute any factual premise, please specify what you believe is inaccurate and provide supporting documentation. Thanks, Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

(239) 766-5800

If we hear from Mr. Anderson or Attorney Devine, we will inform the readership in a follow-up.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Free Speech on Trial – and a Mother’s Reputation

Adams’s supporters argue that Judge Yahr effectively put the First Amendment on trial in this custody case – and the result is a travesty. Yahr’s ruling is little more than an authoritarian gag order in disguise, as everything Adams shared was already public record. She “wasn’t leaking state secrets” or endangering her kids by seeking community support.

“But we don’t like the fact that people are getting together. It’s dangerous that people get together,” journalist and family court commentator Richard Luthmann said on a recent episode of Tiff n the Punisher (Exposing CPS Abuse).

Luthmann mocked Judge Yahr’s mentality, comparing it to King George’s hatred of colonists gathering to complain about British rule.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Mad Queen George III of Kentucky

“That’s why we have a First Amendment…so people of a like mind can get together and talk about all the bullsh– the government’s doing,” he says bluntly.

Indeed, Yahr’s order leans on Kentucky statutes (KRS 403.380 and 403.320) that demand a “best interest” analysis for custody/visitation changes. But Yahr stretched those laws to impose an extreme solution – handing sole custody to the father – without any finding that Adams physically harmed or seriously endangered her children. Importantly, Judge Yahr made no finding that the father was capable or trained to care for his twin daughters’ special needs.

Instead, the “danger” came from the mother’s online opinions and alleged “false narrative” to doctors about the twins’ health. Anderson’s legal team capitalized on this narrative, painting Adams as an unhinged agitator.

In a January 22 letter to Adams’s attorneys, Anderson’s counsel railed that Cindy was still sharing case information with FCFWP and “stirring up” supporters online. They cited “threats…toward the Court and us” posted by angry commenters, calling Adams’s social-media outreach “completely inappropriate.”

January 22 Letter from the Devine law firm.

To seasoned family court reform advocates, however, such perceived “threats” are a symptom of public frustration witha broken system.

“Divorce lawyers that claim that protective parents are a threat are usually right. Sunlight is most often a threat to their billable hours mill,” Luthmann said. “Punishing the mother for the justified and volatile reactions of strangers is beyond the pale. Queen George should get her act together before this becomes anothe rjudicial homicide”

And that’s the point. No one – not even Judge Yahr – has claimed that Cindy Adams ever laid an improper hand on her girls, nor that Adams wasn;t the best choice to continue as cartaker for the twin girls and their special needs.

“The Court has never thought [she] is a bad mother,” Yahr admits.

Yet Yahr chose to treat this loving mom as a menace, effectively criminalizing her voice and removing her children in what Luthmann slams as a “prejudiced” verdict against a “protective parent” for daring to shine light on the system.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: “Designer Child Trafficking” and a Deadly Warning

Seasoned observers say the Adams case is not an isolated outrage but part of a larger pattern – one that activists bluntly dub “designer child trafficking.” The Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, the very group Adams turned to for help, argues that family courts nationwide are plagued by “systemic dishonesty” and profit-driven motives.

FCFWP recently gained IRS recognition as a 501(c) non-profit, and its mission statement decries family court as a “fraudulent, profit-driven enterprise” in which court actors exploit children and parents for financial gain. Reformers often point to federal Title IV-E funds and hefty fees to court-appointed professionals as incentives to remove children from fit parents.

Judge Yahr appears to not only dole out from the Title IV-E trough from the bench, but she also personally feeds from it. She has no biological chidlren of her own. Records and political campaign materials show that she is the adoptive and/or foster parent of at least 17 children, meaning she is paid a boatload of Title IV-E money for their care.

Tiffany Yahr’s Black-Robed Betrayal: Judge Yahl’s campaign materials show her with three of her foster/adopted children. How much Title IV-E money does that household collect?

Dave Weigel didn’t mince words.

“Removing children from protective parents and doing it because of money, because of connections, because of the best interests of the child – that’s the definition of designer child trafficking,” he declared.

In his view, Judge Yahr’s ruling fits that definition to a tee. Adams’s twins have effectively been “handed over to the wolves” – placed with a father who “had no track record” of caregiving, simply because he had the money and the legal muscle to wrest them away.

The lethal consequences of this kind of judicial callousness are no longer theoretical. They are written in the gravestone of 12-year-old Ryder Belisle, a terminally ill boy in Summit County, Ohio. Like Cindy Adams, Ryder’s mother, Taci Belisle, was the protective parent.

Taci managed his Ryder’s medical care. She warned the court. The judges ignored her. They stripped her of custody and ordered Ryder sent across the country to live with an absentee father who lacked the training, experience, and medical continuity Ryder required.

“Within two weeks, Ryder was in a coma. Five days later, he was dead,” said David Weigel.

What followed was not an accident or an unforeseeable tragedy. It was the direct and proximate result of a custody order entered in defiance of medical reality. As Weigel put it bluntly, “The judges created a death sentence for that child.”

Now, alarm bells are ringing that Yahr’s decision could put Adams’s daughters on a similarly dangerous path. And thanks to the doctrine of judicial immunity, Judge Yahr herself likely faces zero accountability even if the worst happens.

“There is little to no recourse in the courts of law,” Weigel stresses – Yahr and her court-appointed allies are largely shielded from lawsuits or sanctions. That leaves public exposure as the only check on this “black-robed” power.

Activists have blasted Yahr on social media and even plastered her name on a “Judicial Wall of Shame.” They hope that intense scrutiny and public outrage will force the judge to reconsider and “act like somebody who’s wearing a black robe” – to put the twins’ welfare above wounded egos and power plays.

With two innocent children’s lives and futures at stake, the court of public opinion is now in session.

