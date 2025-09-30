Too Many Coincidences: Ex-FBI Agent J. Gary DiLaura claims Comey, Obama, Biden & Clinton orchestrated a “coup” to “fundamentally change” America.

NOTE: This piece first appeared at TheRightSideJGaryDiLaura.com.

J. Gary DiLaura

What James Comey did in his attempt to join the “coup,” his friend, Hussein, started and almost “got it done,” but he did not give it up …not yet anyways!

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES: THE PROMISE…FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE AMERICA INTO SHURA ISLAM

Going back to Hussein’s administration, Hussein himself followed the teachings of his two favorite professors, Cloward and Piven, both radical, socialists who wanted to overthrow our Constitution and free enterprise system. You want to talk about NAZIS, Islam, Communism …take your pick! Their overall goal is to BANKRUPT America! Now many believed that America is too strong …too many assets …ask them what they think now! Part of their plan was to open the borders and let EVERYBODY in …ask THEM, what do they think about that now!

They put their treasonous, criminal plan to paper and its primary plan is/was to bankrupt America by overspending on our social welfare, free programs …spend on EVERYTHING you can think of. How long does it take a snail to cross the street? All to overload and crash our nation into bankruptcy. How the hell can “they” do that? They ALMOST did! Easy, find and put people in place who have the IQs of fish and are as greedy as hungry sharks! They shut down power plants, shut down the Keystone Pipeline, 500,000 barrels per day, shut down all the producing oil and gas wells they could…they did everything they could to totally create chaos …why? To flip America into that “fundamental change” Hussein promised…ISLAM! And that is no lie!

Joe Obiden’s staff and crew …used to be Hussein’s crew! Hot damn, what a perfect plan. Use all those staff members Hussein had. Let the smart ones, like Valerie Jarret, pick the dummies and shoot them a little “vig”, you know, wink, there’s plenty of money to go around …how many snails can cross the road in a day? …and get rid of anybody with brains.

Too Many Coincidences: Justice Antonin Scalia

Like Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Feb 13, 2016. I can tell you from my experiences as an investigator there are a lot of things wrong with that “investigation” …there was none …. here’s a few, that I learned from some people who were at the scene. The suits from WDC scooped up the body, got a hearse from a funeral home, the only one, and drove the body all over Texas for the entire day until a plane arrived. They returned the body, transferred it to a plane…and gone…the Judge who handled the case wanted the body autopsied but the unknown Agents did not allow it, which was probably why they kept it out of reach! The body was quickly cremated. There were over 50 people at that ranch but not one was interviewed…except the owner. Although it was remote…that body should have never been touched by anybody except the FBI. When Border Patrol contacted the FBI as soon as they got there…looking for help…they were asked to handle it! Can you believe that? Somebody from FBI, VERY high up, sabotaged the investigation…that should NEVER have happened if real FBI Agents were allowed to go! I don’t care how far it was for the FBI …they MUST send somebody …a “higher up” had to tell the responsible agent. NO. I find that hard to believe that, and through no fault of Border Patrol, no interviews were conducted. Judge Scalia’s body had needle wounds that were pointed out to the “Agents” from WDC and ignored. In my opinion, the judge was murdered …by whom, I don’t know. I believed that when it happened and wrote about it at the time. No natural causes there! There are more coincidences that I won’t get into, but too many coincidences make a fact …here’s one more, the judge was a staunch Catholic! I wished I could talk to his wife …I would have asked about that autopsy that didn’t happen…what line of BS was she fed and by whom? Her husband was a thorn in Obama’s side!

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES: HOW HILLARY FITS IN…AS PRESIDENT?

Too Many Coincidences: President Hillary

The Hillary investigation is /was crucial to what crimes Comey committed, and one would have to be a good criminal investigator to sort that out because Hillary committed so many crimes only someone who was deeply beholden to Bill Clinton would stick their neck out. Someone who gave another, James Comey, a very important appointment job, to a law enforcement job …like AUSA Attorney. James Comey was appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia by President Bill Clinton in 1996. That probably had no bearing on that job as he was AUSA before but …?

So, we have to explore Hillary’s crimes and intent to do what she did… for you to grasp what a complete SCOUNDREL Hillary is! To begin with, what better way to ensure nomination for the Democrap Party, Presidential candidate, than to buy the DNC …which she did, and gained complete control of ALL funds. She determines which candidate gets the money…who do you think got it? Oh…did I mention that it is a CRIME for a Presidential candidate to own the DNC …poor thing …she must have forgotten!? Then she needed to cement her Presidential election by smearing her only threat…Donald Trump!

Probably, with DNC Funds, she hired Fusion GPS to fabricate what famously became, The Steele Dossier, named after Christopher Steele. On January 6, 2016, President Elect Trump, on national TV, asked Comey what he thought about the Steele Dossier! Comey replied that The Steele Dossier is, “salacious and unverified.” Then why did he sign it, about six weeks before!? And why did you allow more FISA wiretaps AFTER 1/6/25? McCabe, Strzok, Rosenstein, Ohr, Mrs. Ohr, Sally Yates, all signors of the fraudulent affidavit and there is more. A Deputy Ohr is married to a woman who not only worked for Fusion GPS, but she also worked on that Dossier …grab her and interview her!

In my opinion, Comey either knew or should have known that the Dossier was absolutely critical to what their scheme was …get Hillary elected at all costs …and did not have PC to get a search warrant for Carter Page or anyone else without the Dossier, so …make it up!!! But Comey, along with other top DOJ and FBI executives, who were all a part of the same scheme… interfere, disrupt, and take the election away from Trump, thereby substantially interfering in a Presidential election. Fortunately, President Trump’s action overwhelmed and won. However, the crimes have been committed and must be charged as Treason.

Hillary committed numerous crimes from destroying 34,000 wire messages, many of which were Top Secret, and under subpoena to ordering her staff to not disclose any of the illegal things she did by affectionately telling them, “We’re fucked if Trump gets elected”! Hillary …no it’s get even …HAND HER UP …like she will do in a minute. Are you listening, Huma, they are not IF they cooperate with the FBI …even if they have incriminating knowledge …however misprision, criminal knowledge, is a crime, forgivable, but a crime! Hillary’s staff will roll over if they’re smart.

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES: COMEY…HE HAD NO CHOICE…HUSSEIN and BILL CLINTON HAVE TOO MUCH ON HIM!

Too Many Coincidences: Comey, Obama, and Biden

Comey then committed the following crimes to clear Hillary. Comey obstructed the investigation by taking/making Headquarters the OO, Office of Origin. HQ has no investigative staff whatsoever, nothing including forensic, no Chain of Custody Capability, no means to securely store or account for evidence …McCabe’s and Strzok’s desks are full! HQ isn’t staffed to be OO! ALL FBI OFFICES MUST HAVE SECURE evidence rooms. That is why McCabe should have been charged along with Comey for putting important evidence in his/their drawers. In a major case, that is a fireable offense and an intentional breach in Chain of Custody. A felony, Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction of Justice and more. Comey removed Hillary’s name from the Title of the case, allowing her to tell everybody she is not the subject of a criminal FBI investigation!? Who told her she’s not the subject? What the F is that about? Somebody leaked…gee, I wonder who. Hillary is the subject of her investigation …period! Comey changed that or ordered it done. Either way he’s Obstructing an Investigation. There are FBI rules and regs that go with names in the Title. IT’S A BIG DEAL…defense lawyers CANNOT be in the interview room…it serves NO prosecutorial purpose and is fraught with peril if she’s the subject! Comey allowed witnesses, Hillary’s lawyers, Huma Abedin (lawyer and witness to most her crimes). That’s why Huma had her convict husband create a “Just In Case” folder which went into somebody ‘s desk…hmm I wonder who that was?! The Director of the FBI can be arrested and tried for drunk driving, armed robbery as well as Obstruction of Justice, Tampering with evidence and all the rest …just like you and me. So, bring a large jar of Vaseline, Comey, you’re going to need it. I heard Martha Stewart is going to be on your jury!

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES: COMEY’S BIG MISTAKE…LETTING HILLARY OFF THE HOOK

The FBI investigates and DOJ prosecutes. That’s the way the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedures work and DOJ and FBI Rules and Regs read. So….Director of the FBI cannot order the Prosector, US Attorney, to prosecute or not prosecute. Comey not only interfered and obstructed in a major case (several felonies), he played Prosecutor, Judge and Jury to illegally clear a friend’s wife, Hillary! Comey is not, and cannot legally clear anybody, not even his dog! This guy thinks he’s Jesus and needs to be shown what the laws are. Remember how many times he has said, “Nobody is above the law”!

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES: ALL OF WHAT THEY DID WAS NOT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT…IT IS/WAS TO DESTROY AMERICA…A TREASONOUS ACT IF WE EVER SAW ONE

Too Many Coincidences: Secret Muslim Barack Hussein Obama

If you don’t see it, you must be blind. President Trump did not charge any of the staffs or agency heads for the illegal acts previous administrations committed! In my opinion, that was a BIG mistake, but I do hope and believe he will make it up…not to get EVEN, moron…it’s to save America so our children will NOT be under Ayatollah Hussein Obama’s Muslim nation!

Think about that. Name one benefit we gained from all those things they did! Obama and Obiden… cutting off our utilities, increase in every God Damn thing we need like eggs, gasoline, all treasonous against our country by disruption of elections, and must be charged …charges as sedition, treason, which carries no statute of limitation! Intentional disruption of an elected President, Trump, to do his job!

I’m talking about all the illegal wiretaps, that lead to other alleged crimes on innocent citizens ALL from illegal FISA warrants. Listen…FISA was created to PROTECT U.S. Citizens from being prosecuted illegally, carelessly…what? That’s correct. Just the Agents, who were stupid enough to sign those affidavits, knew better. They withheld the fact that Hillary hired and paid for the Dossier…real slick…too bad the jig is up, Hillary. For example …the signing of the Carter Page warrants, and all the other warrants they lead to, are/were illegal… Fruits of the Poisonous Tree and led to illegal search warrants including our current President’s personal living quarters. Those must be charged as part of a scheme to overthrow the Government, that includes Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Rosenstein, Ohr, Mrs. Ohr, Sally Yates, all signors of the fraudulent affidavit and there is more.

Withholding exculpatory evidence for search warrants before The FISA Court are serious felonies!

These crimes and the people who committed them must NOT be the “only” crimes charged. This is a group of people well organized going back to Ayatollah Obama. It is the coup that he created to flip America into a communist, socialist, Islamic country. That’s called treason.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

J. Gary DiLaura earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and subsequently appointed as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation by J. Edgar Hoover in 1969. His career focused on the Violent Crimes Program, bank robbery, and armed truck hijacking. White-collar crimes, political crimes, environmental crimes, several major kidnapping cases (even some skyjacking cases), and a bombing case or two accentuated his career. After a three-decade career enforcing the laws of the United States, he retired to become a successful businessman.

After 9/11, Gary wanted to understand why people from a nation (Saudi Arabia) that is supposed to be our ally could do something like that, especially to a country with whom they are friends! He started reading an English interpretation of the Koran and realized that anyone who believes in the teachings of the Koran could not possibly be our friend!

When Barack Obama was elected president, Gary could remain silent no longer. He believed then, as he does now, that Barack Obama has lied to the world about who he is – his beliefs, loyalty, and ideology. He believes Obama is, and always has been a radical, Islamic Muslim whose goal in life is to destroy Americas’ Rule of Law and our Constitution and replace them with Islam, the Koran, and Sharia law. He feels Obama has pulled the biggest fraud the world has ever known.

Gary began writing his opinions in various newspapers, and in 2013 began writing “The Right Side” column. Several of the opinions on this website have appeared in the Niagara Reporter, Artvoice, and the Sunbay Paper Fort Myers Beach. His goal has been, and will continue to be, to expose the truth about deceitful left-wing people who push Islam, and such nonsense as Global Warming, and who stifle our use of God given natural resources for bizarre environmental beliefs – not based upon facts. He wants the mainstream media to do their job as reporters and to stop selling their opinions as factual news tainting it to make things look other than they are!