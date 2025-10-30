Trolls In Trouble: Danesh Noshirvan and James McGibney

Trolls In Trouble: Leaked chats expose TikTok’s Danesh Noshirvan and Bullyville’s James McGibney plotting harassment, perjury, and schemes.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Secret Chat Confessions

FORT MYERS, FL – A bombshell Instagram chat has blown the lid off TikTok agitator Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan’s secret smear campaign. Private messages between Danesh and James McGibney – better known as the founder of Bullyville.com – read like a conspiratorial playbook.

McGibney, the self-proclaimed Bully Hunter with an A&E TV pilot of the same name, encourages Danesh with inside information and support to attack their legal adversaries.

“Don’t you worry Danesh, under no circumstance am I moving off of Joey,” McGibney vowed, referring to hero reporter Joey Camp, whose journalism exposed Antifa radicals, agitators, and rioters.

According to filed legal documents, Antifa has an international bounty on Camp’s head.

Photo by Joey Camp

McGibney - Danesh Chat

Photo by Joey Camp

Journalist Joey Camp

He even teased a dedicated hate site: “I am building a new website that I will launch by Friday. Ready to LOL at the url?”

In these chats, McGibney acts as puppet master and Danesh as eager accomplice. When McGibney asked for dirt on lawsuit defendant Jennifer “Jen” Couture – “Hey, Couture was found guilty of assault right? If so, can you please email me a screenshot of that conviction? I have her mugshot.” – Danesh promptly complied. McGibney then signaled a coming blitz of online humiliation.

The duo didn’t stop at public records. McGibney dug through Jen’s personal life and fed Danesh salacious and uncorroborated gossip to present as Gospel truth: “Jen also takes photographs of her and Ralph having sex and sends them to Ralph’s ex to piss her off… She will have Ralph’s ex confirm anything you want,” he wrote, even connecting Danesh with a willing informant.

Danesh and McGibney – Wild and Untrue Sex Claims

Danesh and McGibney – Wild and Untrue Financial Claims

Danesh’s response? Pure glee – he was “all in,” ready to weaponize every lurid detail.

These leaked messages expose in black and white what Danesh has long denied: a coordinated campaign of harassment and defamation, directed at lawsuit targets Joey Camp, Jennifer Couture, and Dr. Ralph Garramone, and orchestrated with gloating bad faith behind closed doors.

Trolls In Trouble: Defiance After Deadline

This toxic collusion would be damning under any circumstance, but it’s especially explosive given a federal judge’s recent ultimatum. On August 12, 2025, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele lowered the boom on Danesh for prior misconduct in Noshirvan v. Couture.

In a scathing sanctions order, Judge Steele found that Danesh’s conduct during and after a July deposition showed “subjective bad faith.” Danesh had barged into his wife’s deposition, shouting profanities, and later unleashed false, inflammatory attacks on opposing counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin.

Attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin

He baselessly accused the Black civil rights attorney of saying “black people look like monsters” and of sexually harassing Mrs. Noshirvan – claims the court confirmed were outright fabrications.

Steele ruled that these lies, posted to incite Mega Influencer Danesh’s 2.5+ million followers, served “no purpose other than to…harass and intimidate.” The judge sanctioned Danesh and warned in no uncertain terms: if Danesh engaged in any similar post-deadline bad faith, “more severe sanctions… may include dismissal of his case.”

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Any rational plaintiff would tread carefully after such a warning. Instead, Danesh poured gasoline on the fire. On October 24 – well past the court’s critical deadline – he filed a sworn affidavit that reporter Richard Luthmann dubbed a “Roadmap For Prosecution.” In it, Danesh outrageously claims that Joey Camp sent him “hundreds” of violent messages, including “threats of death…rape and sexual mutilation” against Danesh’s children and even urged Danesh to kill himself.

The problem? None of it is true.

Danesh provided zero evidence for these grotesque allegations and never reported any such threats to police. As Luthmann put it, “The only problem: it’s a grotesque lie.”

In fact, bodycam footage and a recorded conversation with Joey Camp show Danesh’s own lawyer, Nick Chiappetta, admitting he never verified Danesh’s tall tales.

By fabricating a terror campaign narrative with himself as the victim, Danesh blatantly defied Judge Steele’s order. Legal observers say this post-deadline affidavit is a self-inflicted nuke. It “could derail the Noshirvan v. Couture case” entirely, opening Danesh and Chiappetta to sanctions or even perjury charges.

In short, after August 12, Danesh was on thin ice – and instead of stepping back, he tap-danced into deeper trouble.

Trolls In Trouble: The Handler Unmasked

The leaked Instagram chats also reveal that James McGibney – also known as Bullyville – served as Danesh’s troll handler and media hitman. McGibney, a former Marine who presents himself as an anti-bullying crusader, emerges in these messages as the shadow director of Danesh’s harassment campaigns. In court, Danesh himself admitted that he and McGibney operate under aliases, such as “@CredibleIntel,” to do McGibney’s dirty work.

Trolls In Trouble: McGibney finances Danesh’s Antifa-linked Internet Terror

Danesh confessed they were behind fake sockpuppet accounts such as “@JoeyScramps2020,” used to attack and intimidate Joey Camp on McGibney’s behalf. In other words, the man claiming to expose “bad guys” was secretly coordinating with a notorious internet troll to amplify lies.

McGibney’s fingerprints are all over Danesh’s smear operations. The chat logs show McGibney actively feeding Danesh intel, from court documents to personal scandals, effectively scripting Danesh’s content. McGibney wasn’t just a passive supporter – he was the strategist, particularly behind an apparent Antisemitic and Antifa-linked tirade.

“You will always think of October 7th as your birthday after you see my next post,” he bragged, reveling in the destruction he was about to unleash.

Trolls In Trouble: Media Conspirators

He orchestrated new websites and social media blitzes to target their foes, even procuring Couture’s mugshot and conviction records for Danesh to publish. This is a paid agitator alliance laid bare.

The chat has a “homo-erotic” flavor, which is ironic because the A&E TV marketing portrays “Bully Hunter” McGibney as a family man and crime-fighting crusader.

A&E’s James McGibney is marketed as a nice guy, a family man. Is he really?

Luthmann has previously described Danesh, McGibney, and Chiappetta as a “coordinated cyber harassment cabal,” and now we see why. McGibney acts as the banker and tech support, building platforms and sock accounts; Danesh acts as the front-facing hitman, blasting the smears to millions; and Chiappetta (Danesh’s attorney) lends a veneer of legal cover.

The chat contents raise serious questions about Couture’s 2022 arrest following an incident at Dunkin’ Donuts with Woke TikToker Anjlyke Reed. The chat confirms that Danesh and McGibney directly targeted, manipulated, and even ginned up the Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

McGibney even dangled rewards for Danesh’s dirty work. By funding TikTok ad campaigns and offering resources for smear content, McGibney kept his pet troll well-supplied. In one exchange, he hints at the payoff of their efforts, telling Danesh to watch his latest post and get ready to “LOL.”

The tone is gleeful and conspiratorial – a stark contrast to Danesh’s public pose as an “accountability” activist.

Trolls In Trouble: Sock Puppets Exposed

These revelations eviscerate any pretense that Danesh was a lone do-gooder. The Bullyville.com founder is exposed as the puppetmaster pulling Danesh’s strings. Far from hunting bullies, McGibney became one – running a sockpuppet army and pumping toxic content into the internet bloodstream.

Now his role is out in the open.

The very tactics McGibney once condemned – cyber stalking, defamation, deceit – are the ones he helped Danesh perpetrate. It’s the ultimate hypocrisy, now backed by receipts. The only question that remains is: Why is A&E TV still standing behind him?

We asked James McGibney to comment prior to the publication of this article. He did not respond. Here is what we asked:

If we receive any response from Mr. McGibney, we will incorporate the same into a follow-up.

Trolls In Trouble: Porn, Lies, Consequences

For Danesh Noshirvan, the fallout from these admissions is just beginning – legally and reputationally. In court, his credibility is shot. Judge Steele’s August 12 order already labeled Danesh’s behavior “egregious” and worthy of sanctions.

Judge Steele explicitly warned that further misconduct could get his defamation case tossed out (Danesh’s latest demand, $35 million, lacks any legal or factual justification). Danesh’s brazen post-deadline affidavit may be the final straw. By swearing to outright lies under oath, he’s given the court all the ammunition needed to dismiss his claims as a bad-faith sham.

Luthmann didn’t mince words: “His sworn declaration isn’t just laughable – it’s criminal. If I were those two clowns, I’d get ready for Florida’s shittiest sleep-away camp – FCI Coleman.”

Perjury and false statements to a federal court are felonies, and Danesh just put a giant target on his back.

Even outside the defamation suit, Danesh’s legal woes deepen. During a May 2025 hearing, he cracked under cross-examination and admitted to producing pornography with his wife and another woman on OnlyFans – without any of the legally required age verification or consent forms. That’s not some “simulated” movie scene; that’s real sex-for-money on camera, and Danesh confessed to flouting federal record-keeping laws.

Under 18 U.S.C. §2257, failing to verify performers’ ages in porn is a federal crime carrying up to five years in prison per offense.

In plain terms, Danesh admitted to illegal porn production. He and his “swinger” wife weren’t role-playing – they were breaking the law. This stunning admission strips away Danesh’s facade of moral crusader. While he pointed fingers at others, he was literally in the business of illicit obscenity. Sources say a criminal referral over the 2257 violations is on the table, compounding Danesh’s troubles.

Another Debunked Danesh Claim

Danesh says he is a man of “Modest Means.”

Danesh Dishonest Affidavit 12

Meanwhile, evidence suggests Danesh has been less than honest about his finances as well. He cried poverty to the court – claiming to be of “modest means” who couldn’t pay more than $5,000 in sanctions – yet his own affidavit acknowledges owing his lawyer over $277,000 in fees. Danesh denied a contingency engagement with Chiappetta, which directly contradicts his earlier statements to McGibney.

Either Danesh has secret funds or he’s setting his attorney up for a very expensive IOU.

This discrepancy reeks of deceit, prompting observers to dub Danesh’s plea of poverty another “Tax Lies Exposed” moment.

In total, Danesh Noshirvan’s empire of lies is crashing down. The very tactics he used to terrorize others – lies, smears, manufactured outrage – have now entrapped him. Couture and Garramone’s attorneys are armed with proof of Danesh’s ongoing bad faith after the court’s deadline.

“Unless the attorneys at Duane Morris LLP are asleep at the wheel or simply churninging bilables, a motion to dismiss his case as a sanction is virtually assured,” said Luthmann. “But who knows? They may have their own agendas and conflicts.”

The Federal Judge has a clear path to throw out Danesh’s lawsuit entirely – a righteous comeuppance for a plaintiff who continually mocks the court’s authority.

Beyond that, Danesh faces potential criminal consequences, from perjury charges for the false affidavit to federal obscenity charges for his illegal OnlyFans exploits. His troll handler McGibney is exposed and could be dragged into the fray as a co-conspirator.

Even embattled Lake Worth, Florida attorney Nick Chiappetta, who filed Danesh’s lie-filled affidavit, may face sanctions or worse for aiding these frauds.

What began as Danesh’s quest to “hold others accountable” has boomeranged. Now Danesh is the one under the microscope – for lies, for porn, for harassment, for everything.

The man who once weaponized the internet against his targets is watching his own reputation go down in flames. And as the evidence mounts, one thing becomes brutally clear: Danesh Noshirvan’s campaign of bad faith didn’t just fail – it backfired, spectacularly.

