Truce or Trojan Horse? Luthmann Says Legal Stay Will Expose Danesh the Canceler

Truce or Trojan Horse: Judge pauses Luthmann v. Noshirvan defamation war. Is this Danesh’s play to buy time and dodge accountability?

NOTE: This piece was first published on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

Truce or Trojan Horse: Is Danesh Laying a Trap?

A federal judge hit pause on the Luthmann v. Noshirvan libel war – but is it a peace gesture or a ploy?

On September 18, 2025, Article III U.S. Judge and Trump appointee Kyle Dudek endorsed a temporary stay of proceedings in Richard Luthmann’s $20 million defamation suit against SCOTUS Doxxer and Cancel Culture Killer Danesh Noshirvan. The joint stipulation filed by both men claims a timeout will let them negotiate “in good faith” at an October 1 settlement conference.

Richard Luthmann is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus in Naples, Florida.

Danesh escalated his cancel-culture campaign against Luthmann by hurling the most toxic smear possible: calling him a pedophile, child predator, and child stalker. According to filings, Noshirvan spread the baseless accusation across social media, using his Mega Influencer megaphone to poison Luthmann’s reputation with millions.

Luthmann responded with force. On April 23, 2025, he filed suit in the Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division (Luthmann v. Noshirvan, Case No. 2:25-cv-00337). The complaint details how the false pedophilia and child predator/stalker claims were not just defamatory but malicious, designed to destroy his career, silence his journalism, and incite harassment.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump filed a libel and defamation complaint against the New York Times and others under a similar theory of malice and derangement in the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division.

President Donald J. Trump

Luthmann argues the smear is classic cancel-culture “character assassination,” weaponized speech combined with a malicious campaign aimed at devastating personal and professional fallout. The suit seeks damages for defamation per se, abuse of process, and related torts. It has already resulted in a court sanctions hearing, where Noshirvan faced the heat of Luthmann’s cross-examination.

Luthmann, a former New York lawyer turned Florida journalist and conservative firebrand, says he earnestly wants a resolution.

“Danesh and his lawyer did me a great service. They placed huge swathes of my journalism on the court record. They even referred to them as ‘articles.’ Now, they can’t effectively ask for censorship of my reporting and commentary that they themselves have offered and made part of the permanent public record,” Luthmann said. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”

Danesh Exhibit List

One of the exhibits offered by Danesh Noshirvan at his recent sanctions hearing was 336 pages of “Luthmann Substack Articles.“

Luthmann says his bargaining position is overwhelmingly strong, but all he really wants is a public apology.

Luthmann says SPECT scans show he is a classic “eggshell skull” rule plaintiff, and Noshrivan’s protracted campaign of social media terror caused and exacerbated Luthmann’s harms.

“Danesh knows how to end this if he wants to. I gave him the language of an apology, and I told his lawyer to add up the gas money it would take for him to drive back and forth from Lake Worth to Fort Myers a couple of times a month for the next two years and then cut the check,” Luthmann said. “I’m showing him a Christian kindness before I’m compelled to take out the lance.”

This is Luthmann’s proposed apology language for Danesh to recite in open court and across all social media platforms to his millions of followers:

“I previously stated Richard Luthmann is a “pedophile,” a “child predator,” a “child stalker,” and have made other malicious, derogatory, and false statements about him. While I believed those statements when they were made, upon review of new and additional information, I have come to realize that none of these statements are true. I apologize to Mr. Luthmann, his friends and family, and the entire Southwest Florida and Internet communities, where these statements may be harmfully interpreted against him as a person engaged in heinous child sex crimes, and where Florida and U.S. law may apply the death penalty, loss of liberty, and/or civil commitment. Richard Luthmann is not a pedophile, child predator, child stalker, or sex offender of any sort. I apologize for any confusion.”

But Noshirvan’s critics smell a Trojan Horse. Danesh Noshirvan – a self-proclaimed Iranian anchor baby who hates Trump – cannot be trusted to honor any truce, they warn. This is the same man who built a career on duplicity and online hit-jobs.

“It’s like dealing with those maniacs in Gaza. Temporary stay might as well mean temporary ceasefire to rape, rob, and reload,” said one pro-Israel internet personality who did not wish to be named. “I hear Danesh looks at Yasser Arafat as some kind of freedom fighter. The IDF should dig up his grave regularly just so the new generation can have a chance to sh-t down his neck.”

TikTok Terror Danesh Noshirvan

The stipulation suggests halting court deadlines so both sides can focus on settlement. Yet observers ask: focus on settlement, or give Danesh time to scheme?

Noshirvan’s skeptics suspect the latter. They note that Noshirvan agreed to this legal ceasefire only after his own misconduct had cornered him.

He missed a key discovery deadline, legally admitting every accusation against him – from falsely branding Luthmann a “pedophile” to weaponizing bots – locking those damning admissions “in stone.”

Now Noshirvan suddenly wants to play nice?

The timing is convenient. This stay looks less like a peace offering and more like a strategic retreat by a man who’ll do anything to dodge accountability.

Luthmann may seek peace, but Danesh’s bad faith is written all over this truce.

The question hangs: is this stay a step toward resolution, or Danesh’s smokescreen before the next ambush?

Truce or Trojan Horse: Cancel Culture King’s Hypocrisy Exposed

Danesh Noshirvan built his fame by destroying others for “offensive” speech – and that irony now engulfs him. Known on TikTok as @ThatDaneshGuy, Noshirvan made a career of doxxing, shaming, and canceling people over misdeeds (real or perceived). He proudly boasts of holding others “accountable.”

Critics call it what it is: cancel culture vigilantism. Noshirvan gleefully incited his 3 million followers to flood targets with harassment, get them fired, and even arrested. Scores of victims lost jobs or faced ruin after his viral call-outs. Texas high school football coach Aaron De La Torre is dead because of Danesh Noshirvan’s actions.

He monetized these takedowns – “every attack video generates income for him,” one report noted.

But when a conservative activist was literally killed, Danesh’s own words revealed his vile double standard.

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination at a college event, Noshirvan effectively cheered the murder.

Danesh danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave.

“We don’t need to honor his memory… add a footnote… he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death,” Danesh wrote of Kirk.

In Danesh’s view, a Trump ally’s blood on the pavement was deserved. The backlash was immediate and furious. All across America, educators and professionals were fired for far milder comments about Kirk’s death.

Yet here was Danesh Noshirvan – the self-appointed speech police – effectively celebrating political violence. By his own zero-tolerance standards, he should be canceled on the spot.

President Trump, Charlie Kirk’s ally, blasted “radical left political violence” and vowed to hold not just the gunman but the enablers to account.

Danesh’s post is a national scandal. Charlie Kirk’s supporters and even apolitical Americans are horrified: The king of “accountability” had shown his true face. This “Iranian anchor baby” cancel culture jihadist hates Trump and his followers so much that he applauded an assassination.

His hypocrisy is stunning. He’ll ruin a random stranger’s life for an off-color tweet – but feels entitled to spew gleeful bile over a man’s death.

Danesh’s own quote to Dr. Phil about his victims now rings truer than ever: when confronted that his campaigns drove people to suicide or worse, he shrugged it off as “not his responsibility.”

As Luthmann put it, “That’s not activism… that’s sociopathy.”

Truce or Trojan Horse: Danesh’s Dirty War Moves from TikTok to Court

If anyone doubts Danesh Noshirvan’s bad faith, check the federal court docket. Even in litigation, he plays dirty.

The Aug 12, 2025 opinion by U.S. District Judge John E. Steele lays bare Noshirvan’s tactics. Judge Steele found that during a court-ordered deposition, Danesh acted in “subjective bad faith,” cursing out opposing counsel and then siccing his online mob on the attorney. Noshirvan posted “false and inflammatory” attacks about the lawyer to millions, spurring harassment and even death threats against the legal team.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The judge declared these posts were meant to “improperly influence the litigation by… harassing and intimidating opposing counsel.”In short, Danesh tried to turn a court proceeding into one of his TikTok witch-hunts.

It backfired spectacularly.

Judge Steele is being asked to slap Noshirvan with nearly $100,000 in sanctions. The court publicly reprimanded Danesh’s lawyer for failing to rein in his client’s outrageous conduct.

A powerhouse law firm, Duane Morris, representing Danesh’s targets, tallied the damage: over 175 hours of legal work and security measures after Danesh’s tirade incited threats. Now Noshirvan must pay $96,498 in fees, $2,739 in costs, and $3,000 for an expert – a financial hammer blow.

Judge Steele’s ruling is scathing: he torched Danesh and Chiappetta for “brazen bad-faith lies” and deceitful misconduct in court. Even after being officially branded liars by the court, Danesh’s lawyer kept doubling down with more lies on his website.

This is the man now asking Luthmann (and the court) to trust him in a stay. The record screams otherwise.

Is Danesh in for trouble?

Danesh’s “cancellation” playbook – deceit, intimidation, character assassination – didn’t stop at TikTok. He carried it into the courtroom, only to have it explode in his face. He stands exposed as a courtroom bully and a legal fraud, not some peacemaker seeking resolution.

Luthmann’s side points out that Danesh’s sudden call for a truce comes after Judge Steele crushed his “litigation by terror” strategy. It also comes after Danesh effectively sabotaged his own defense in Luthmann’s case: by blowing discovery deadlines, Luthmann says he admitted all the allegations against him by default.

In other words, Danesh may have already lost on the facts – now he’s begging for a timeout. The stay is a smokescreen, they argue, to delay the inevitable reckoning.

As one commentator quipped, Danesh wants peace talks the way a criminal wants a plea deal when the evidence is overwhelming.

Noshirvan can’t spin or intimidate his way out, so he’ll try to buy time.

Truce or Trojan Horse: History’s Warnings

History is crystal clear on one point: never trust a jihadist bearing peace offerings. Throughout the ages, Islamic warlords have treated truces as tactical pauses – to regroup, deceive, and strike again.

Noshrivan’s critics draw stark parallels between the Mega Influencer’s behavior and the “jihadists of old.” They argue Danesh will honor this legal stay about as faithfully as Saladin or the Barbary pirates honored their truces.

The Crusades provide infamous examples. In 1098, during the First Crusade’s Siege of Antioch, crusaders attempted negotiations with the Muslim commander. The result? Treachery and ambush – any ceasefire was promptly broken once the Saracen forces regrouped, nearly costing the crusaders their prize.

Saladin and Richard the Lionheart

In 1191, after the city of Acre surrendered, Saladin agreed to terms – then failed to meet them. He stalled on releasing prisoners and paying ransom, using diplomacy as a delay. The deadline came and went, and Saladin never fulfilled his end.

In response, Richard the Lionheart executed 2,700 Muslim prisoners, recognizing that Saladin’s word was worthless.

Fast forward to the Ottoman era: truces and promises were tools of convenience. Sultan Bayezid I showed what Ottoman “mercy” meant at Nicopolis (1396) – when thousands of surrendered Christian knights were massacred after capitulation.

The massacre at Nicopolis.

In 1453, during the fall of Constantinople, Mehmed II negotiated and postured, but ultimately used promises of mercy to lower the city’s guard and then unleashed an orgy of violence when the walls fell. The lesson: a truce with a determined jihadist is often a trap.

The Barbary Corsairs of the 16th–18th centuries perfected this perfidy. They would sign “peace” treaties with European powers one day, and return to slave-raiding and ship-plundering the next. History books note how the Barbary pirates broke treaties at will – one Tripoli pasha even shattered a peace deal with Sweden and seized a dozen ships within months. Appeasement only emboldened them.

Even as late as 1822, on the Greek island of Chios, Ottoman authorities offered the Greeks a false amnesty – then, once the rebels laid down arms, the Ottomans massacred an estimated 20,000 civilians in cold blood.

Massacre at Chios

From Antioch to Acre, from Nicopolis to Chios, the pattern is the same: Islamic forces used truces as Trojan horses.

Danesh’s detractors argue Noshirvan is cut from that same cloth. They point to this “Jihadi Joe” and his militant zeal in attacking traditional, Christian, white, conservative Americans online. They say he’s waging a one-man jihad of cancel culture, and any pause he agrees to is purely strategic.

In their eyes, Danesh’s “stay” is simply a modern Hudaibiya – a temporary treaty to be broken when advantage swings his way.

Luthmann’s legal truce, they fear, will prove a Trojan Horse, giving Danesh time to sharpen his knives.

“Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace. And as President Trump showed in Anchorage, we are not afraid to look our enemies in the eye and have a conversation to avoid bloodshed,” Luthmann said. “And that’s what cancel culture is. It’s bloodshed. I owe it to the dead to give peace a chance.”

Truce or Trojan Horse: The Bottom Line

Richard Luthmann may earnestly seek peace, but Danesh Noshirvan cannot be trusted to keep it. His history – both online and in court – is littered with lies, ambushes, and bad faith.

This stay of litigation is not a white flag from Danesh; it’s a smoke signal. He’s buying time, projecting faux-respectability while he plots his next move. The canceler’s true nature is to cancel – to attack without mercy when targets least expect it.

Danesh Noshirvan: “I’ll sue you from hell.”

Like Saladin stalling at Acre or a Barbary pirate feigning peace, Danesh is using this truce to lull his opponent. Come October 1, if the settlement conference fails, Luthmann’s response brief is due in 14 days, and the fight resumes. Don’t be surprised if Danesh comes out of the gate swinging low and dirty.

Luthmann’s camp has put Danesh on notice: they see through the ruse. In the end, they argue, “Go woke, go broke” isn’t just a slogan – it’s Danesh Noshirvan’s unfolding fate.

He wanted a war of cancellation, and he got one. If he thinks a short ceasefire will save him, history – and Luthmann – are poised to prove him dead wrong.

This stay is either Danesh’s last chance to surrender honorably or the calm before his final storm.

Share

Leave a comment