President Trump and Charlie Kirk

By Richard Luthmann

President Donald Trump lit up Fox & Friends this morning with a shock announcement: the Charlie Kirk shooter is in custody.

“This is with a high degree of certainty,” Trump declared.

According to Trump, the break came from an unlikely hero — a pastor. The pastor saw the suspect’s picture plastered across media outlets. He recognized the face. He picked up the phone.

The pastor called a U.S. Marshal he knew. Together, they approached the suspect’s father. Incredibly, the father cooperated. The end result? They brought the suspect in.

Trump’s words electrified the nation still reeling from the Utah sniper attack that ended Kirk’s life. The image of a grassroots citizen, a man of God, working with law enforcement to deliver justice is straight out of an American movie script.

WE’VE GOT HIM: President Trump says authorities have the Charlie Kirk killer in custody.

But hold on. Federal authorities haven’t confirmed the arrest. Utah police and the FBI remain tight-lipped. Trump’s scoop is running ahead of the official line.

Still, Trump is already calling this a turning point. “With a high degree of certainty we have him,” he repeated.

The pastor. The Marshal. The father. And the suspect. If Trump is right, the net has closed.

Now the country waits for the official word. Will the feds back up Trump’s bold proclamation? Or is this another wild turn in a case already drenched in shock and fury?

Stay tuned. This one’s moving fast.

