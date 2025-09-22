TRUMP: I AM THE STORM

Danesh’s Charlie Kirk ‘Grave Dancing’ Sparks Nationwide Backlash

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a shocking act of political violence. In the aftermath, TikTok terror Danesh Noshirvan, a Paid Agitator of violent Woke Cancel Culture, poured fuel on the fire with incendiary comments.

He effectively danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave, writing: “We don’t need to honor his memory… add a footnote… he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death.”

Danesh on Charlie Kirk: “We don’t need to honor his memory. School shootings across the United States honor his memory. We need to add a footnote to his memory that he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death, and go the opposite way by creating gun laws.”

Noshirvan had built a following by hounding others for “offensive” speech – he got people fired and “doxxed” targets. He faces a Denton, Texas, grand jury and responsibility for the death of high school football coach Aaron De La Torre.

Now his own words ignited outrage. Critics blasted his Charlie Kirk post as beyond the pale, labeling it “Grave Dancing” and accusing him of celebrating Kirk’s murder. The quote spread like wildfire on social media, and the backlash was immediate and explosive.

Public figures across the spectrum condemned Noshirvan’s remarks. Even many who disliked Kirk recoiled at the ghoulish glee.

“The backlash is national,” noted one report bluntly.

To many Americans, Noshirvan’s gleeful post-mortem jab wasn’t just insensitive – it was the last straw.

The man notorious for ruining lives over words had himself crossed an unforgivable line. Calls rang out to “cancel the canceler.”

Noshirvan, once the top enforcer of Woke outrage, suddenly found himself on the receiving end of national fury for his grave-dancing provocation.

But Danesh’s days are numbered.

How do we know this? Because Trump is coming. And for Danesh and his Radical Left Lunatic ilk, it’s a reckoning.

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: Podcast Showdown, Second Amendment Debate, and Hypocrisy Exposed

The controversy took center stage on The Unknown Podcast, where co-hosts Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe dissected Noshirvan’s behavior. Volpe played devil’s advocate, suggesting Kirk’s promotion of gun rights meant “you celebrated gun culture, you got killed… Isn’t [Danesh] right?”

Luthmann bristled, firing back that free speech isn’t violence.

He pressed Volpe: “What is inherently violent about the Second Amendment that’s not inherently violent about the First?”

The exchange was tense and telling. Volpe quickly dropped the act, admitting he was testing the argument.

He then delivered a sharp condemnation of Kirk’s assassins and Noshirvan’s logic: “Nothing Charlie Kirk ever said warranted someone assassinating him… you guys couldn’t argue with him, so you killed him.”

Luthmann seized on the moment to highlight what he saw as Danesh Noshirvan’s hypocrisy. Noshirvan made a name policing others’ words and “canceling” those he deemed beyond the pale, yet he gleefully endorsed bloodshed against an ideological opponent.

The podcast hosts agreed that a line had been crossed. They noted how Noshirvan’s own courtroom conduct undermined any moral high ground – a point Luthmann knows firsthand.

As Volpe put it, the situation revealed the ugly truth: the self-proclaimed accountability crusader had become the very thing he hated. The segment underscored how Noshirvan’s righteous facade crumbled under the weight of his violent rhetoric and looming legal fallout.

Danesh is Not Well: Omaha Oracle Reveals Courtroom Meltdown

Legal fallout came into focus when Danesh Noshirvan appeared in federal court – and promptly fell apart. On September 10, at the same time Charlie Kirk was killed by an assassin’s bullet, Danesh was massacred by Richard Luthmann’s cross-examination.

Cortney Kotzian – @TheOmahaOracle

Cortney Kotzian, a TikTok commentator known as The Omaha Oracle, attended the recent hearing and was stunned by Noshirvan’s performance on the stand.

In a TikTok recap, Kotzian described a disastrous spectacle. Noshirvan seemed disoriented under oath, failing even the most basic questions.

“The first one was his name… and Danesh couldn’t answer that. The second one was the date… he got that wrong… Two out of the three general competency questions… he couldn’t answer.”

The federal judge repeatedly asked Noshirvan why he missed a previous court date, only to receive incoherent excuses.

Finally, Noshirvan blurted out that he hadn’t shown up because he thought Richard Luthmann was someone he “wouldn’t have to worry about anymore” – a chilling insinuation that left observers slack-jawed.

Kotzian, who herself had once been a target of Danesh’s online mob, didn’t gloat – she expressed concern. After watching him unravel for hours, even this left-of-center commentator was disturbed.

“I feel like he is not well or lacks the capacity to understand what… he’s embroiled in here,” Kotzian reported bluntly.

She noted that the judge was exceedingly patient, but Noshirvan still fumbled nearly every answer. His confusion under oath and inability to recall basic facts had even his critics taken aback. The very influencer who mocked others’ struggles in court was now humiliating himself in a federal courtroom.

As Kotzian summed up, it did not go well for Danesh – and it left her wondering if he truly grasps the consequences he’s facing.

Luthmann says Danesh irreparably incriminated himself and impeached his credibility.

“His lawyer tried to offer a letter that the YMCA in Manfield, Pennsylvania, received. It was included on the Exhibit List offered to the Court. Danesh tried to insinuate it was my handiwork. But the postal stamp says Santa Ana, California. That’s where Danesh’s mother lives and where Danesh was staying,” Luthmann said.

Danesh Exhibit List

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: Ali Noshirvan (Danesh’s Mom) Phone Book Listing

“It’s even little brown fingers holding the letter,” Luthmann said. “I guess I’m going to have to depose Danesh’s mom to get to the bottom of this dishonesty and report my findings to Tom Homan.”

Luthmann maintains that Noshirvan’s mother, a naturalized U.S. citizen, still holds allegiance to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and she should have her citizenship stripped for fraud and be deported. He further called out Danesh’s dishonesty.

“It’s not just lies and fraud on the Court, it shows a terrible level of delusion,” Luthmann said. “It’s such a poppy-field-baked terrorist thing to do. I hear they are sending a letter from Gaza to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue begging for their lives. Maybe Danesh should send one too.”

Danesh is Not Well: Pattern of Harassment Chronicles Danesh’s Downfall

Noshirvan’s courtroom fiasco didn’t emerge from nowhere – it’s the culmination of a long pattern of doxing, harassment, and weaponized cancel culture. Investigative reporter Richard Luthmann has published a long series of exposés laying bare Danesh’s tactics.

One headline asked, “Cancel Danesh the Canceler?” highlighting the irony of a man who wrecked lives over speech now seeing “his own words boomerang” back on him. Noshirvan “doxxed. He mobbed. He demanded firings,” the piece recounted – and after Kirk’s assassination, his hypocrisy was on full display.

Another article titled “Danesh Is Screwed” detailed a judge slamming Noshirvan’s “false and inflammatory” attacks on an opposing lawyer, where Danesh will likely be liable for nearly $100,000 in sanctions for his “reprehensible conduct.” The Miami Office of international law firm Duane Morris LLP moved to collect, and a looming federal order now threatens real penalties if Danesh doesn’t pay up.

Danesh’s feeble reply was that any sanction more than $5,000 would be “unfair” because he would go bust.

Go Woke, Go Broke, indeed.

In “Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh,” Fort Myers mom Jennifer Couture – the very woman Noshirvan sued – unloaded on TikTok’s tormentor-in-chief. She branded Danesh a “TikTok terror” fueled by dark money and blasted his attorney, Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, as a “scumbag” enabler.

Jennifer Couture

Couture’s public statement accused Noshirvan of lies and brazen bad-faith tactics, mirroring the court’s own findings.

And in a piece titled “Danesh’s Discovery Deadline Disaster,” Florida Gulf News revealed how Noshirvan blew a crucial deadline in Luthmann’s $20 million defamation case – “legally admitting lies, harassment, and fraud” by failing to respond.

In short, every pillar of Danesh Noshirvan’s Radical Left Jihad is crumbling. His lawsuits are backfiring, his victims are speaking out, and the cancel culture king suddenly looks poised to be canceled himself.

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: America Unites to End Woke Cancel Culture

Across the nation, an emotional breaking point has been reached. Charlie Kirk’s assassination and Danesh Noshirvan’s grotesque reaction have galvanized Americans from all walks of life. Even those who never liked Kirk are appalled by the celebration of violence.

From Capitol Hill to kitchen tables, people are saying enough is enough. Demonstrators hold vigils honoring Kirk, while community leaders preach calm and resilience.

“Violence is never the answer,” they insist, urging citizens to channel grief and anger into positive action rather than revenge.

The movement growing in Kirk’s memory isn’t about partisan politics – it’s about rejecting the toxic culture that led to this moment. There is a rising call for peaceful resistance against “Woke Cancel Culture” and its enablers. The message: we will not become what we despise.

Instead, we’ll defeat it by reaffirming our values and standing united.

“Conversation is the only way to heal a country,” said RFK, Jr., eulogizing Kirk.

One viral video monologue from an outraged citizen, David Esslinger, captured the raw national mood in blunt terms. Esslinger, a former Marine honorably discharged, had never taken to social media in 11 years. Charlie Kirk inspired him to make his voice heard.

Esslinger’s emotions were raw. Here is his full statement:

“First video on here in 11 years, I don’t give a f-ck if you’re red, white, blue, black, brown, yellow, gay, straight, I don’t give a f-ck anymore. Now it’s red, white, and blue time lace up your f-cking combat boots, boys. Let’s give the f-cking left what they want. Let they’ve been pushing us and poking us and f-cking with our kids and f-cking with our women, f-cking with our lives. Our freedom, everything. Freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms. They wanna mutilate our children. They wanna abort babies. They wanna rape our kids. They don’t even call pedophiles f-cking pedophiles anymore. Now they’re minor attracted persons ’cause they don’t want to hurt a f-cking child-rapist’s feelings. This is good versus evil. Now what side are you gonna f-cking be on? At what point are you gonna f-cking lace up your combat boots and take on these little motherfuckers in high heels? It’s time. They want the Civil War to fucking bring it to ’em.”

Esslinger, admittedly unsophisticated in social media, was still formulating his feelings. He was angry. He said some things that weren’t fully thought out, and which he regrets.

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: Danesh Noshirvan attacked David Esslinger to score political points against Vice President J.D. Vance.

Danesh keyed upon two words like a dog whistle: “Civil War.” For Noshirvan, he could use these words to show that all of MAGA was “unhinged” – that they espoused the same violence of Tranny-Fascist Assassins.

Deflection. Disinformation. DARVO. All from Danesh, the Prince of Paid Aggitation.

Esslinger qualified his statements. He even apologized for the Civil War rhetoric. Danesh won’t show you that.

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: Paid Agitator Danesh Noshirvan

“We’ve had it with this bull—t. You woke a–holes pushed America to the f—ing brink. But we’re not gonna start shooting people like you did. No – we’ll fight you peacefully, and we will tear down your whole d–n cancel culture, piece by piece. Mark my words: in Charlie Kirk’s memory, we’re taking this country back,” Esslinger said

Esslinger’s uncensored fury (minus a few vowels) resonated widely (for him), racking up thousands of views. His sentiment echoes a newfound resolve across the country. One that Danesh immediately attacked.

Danesh’s response was to attack David Esslinger as an “unhinged MAGA maniac” calling for a Civil War. Noshirvan produced several recent videos and deployed his Woke cancel culture mob against the former Marine.

Through selective editing and harassment, Danesh twisted Esslinger’s words, ignored his explicit statements that he was not calling for violence, and set his cancel culture mob to harass, defame, and terrorize like he’d done countless times before.

But this time, it’s not working.

Esslinger immediately apologized. He corrected himself and others about the poorly-conceived “Civil War” rhetoric.

Esslinger admitted that his first reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination was reckless and wrong. Overcome with grief and anger, he posted videos calling for a civil war. Within hours, he realized he had crossed a line. He deleted the videos, spoke with friends, and publicly confessed: “I f—ed up. I don’t want a civil war.”

Esslinger emphasized that his emotional outburst was irresponsible, especially as a grown man with children now facing fallout.

But the damage had already been magnified by Danesh Noshirvan’s social media terror campaign. Esslinger explained that after his emotional outburst, he was doxxed, harassed, and smeared. Danesh weaponized his vast online network, misrepresenting Esslinger’s words and unleashing a mob against him.

The result was devastating: Esslinger was forced to send his children away for safety and watched his family life collapse under the pressure. He stressed that he was neither racist nor violent, but Danesh’s spin turned him into a caricature and made him a target.

Esslinger’s remorse was clear. He called himself “a moron” for losing control, but his correction didn’t matter. Danesh ensured that his words would be replayed, distorted, and weaponized forever.

What began as a moment of grief and frustration spiraled into a campaign of defamation, intimidation, and family destruction. Esslinger apologized, pleaded for unity, and explicitly rejected civil war.

But Danesh’s harassment machine had already taken its toll, showing once again how cancel culture operates: punishing ordinary people far beyond their mistakes and leaving scars on families who never asked to be part of the fight.

Trump Targets TikTok Terrors: Campaigns of Violence

“Coordinated, AI-driven digital harassment is violent. Danesh is violent,” said Richard Luthmann. “Danesh is also racist and biased. He’s racist because he hates white people who aren’t mentally-ill Tranny-Fascists. And he’s biased because he hates America. He’s anti-MAGA, which means MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Significantly, Danesh’s narrative hasn’t changed. The TikTok Terror won’t report the new facts. Norshirvan is not just exposed as a libelous agitator seeking clicks; his malice and harassment machine is on full display.

“This is a watershed moment. We are documenting the David Esslinger harassment campaign in real time,” said Luthmann. “We are identifying Danesh’s amplifiers and bots. We’re fully cataloguing his network. And we’re turning over the findings to the authorities on a silver platter.”

Luthmann says the more Danesh speaks, the more he provides evidence against himself.

“He danced on Trump’s grave. He danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave. Now, he continues to dig his own,” Luthmann said.

Luthmann says he has a simple solution.

“Danesh could apologize, but he’s incapable of that. His narcissistic personality disorder prevents it,” Luthmann said. “So I’m offering him a one-way plane ticket back to Tehran. He’ll be much happier there. And so will America.”

A tipping point has been reached where ordinary Americans refuse to be silent or afraid. They will no longer honor Cancel Culture’s prince; they will topple his throne.

President Donald J. Trump

In the wake of tragedy, a powerful backlash is coalescing to ensure that cancel culture is itself canceled – once and for all, and all in the name of peace.

