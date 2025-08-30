Trump’s flag-burning crackdown, Cracker Barrel’s logo reversal, and an FBI cover-up scandal ignite fierce debate: Unknown Podcast Episode 53.

NOTE: This article was first published on NYNewsPress.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

Trump’s Flag-Burning Crackdown Spurs First Amendment Clash

President Trump has ignited a new free speech firestorm by targeting flag burning. He signed an executive order calling for up to one year in jail for desecrating the American flag. This bold move challenges Texas v. Johnson, the 1989 Supreme Court ruling that found flag burning to be a form of protected speech.

Richard Luthmann, co-host of The Unknown Podcast, praised Trump’s flag-burning crackdown as a calculated strike.

“Trump said, flag burning ‘plus’ incitement equals criminal activity,” Luthmann noted, predicting that five Supreme Court justices may agree to revisit the precedent.

Trump’s flag-burning crackdown: Justices Alito and Thomas

He argued the President is nudging the Court to “turn this issue back to the States” – much like it overturned Roe v. Wade.

Then, if there is no Act of Congress criminalizing flag burning (which may well be the case due to the Washington, D.C., deadlock), overturning Texas v. Johnson leaves states to decide whether to criminalize such conduct.

In Luthmann’s view, Trump’s order is less about jailing protestors and more about provoking a historic First Amendment showdown.

Luthmann praised Trump’s move as “four-D chess.” He argued that if Texas v. Johnson gets overturned, blue states will rush to pass laws explicitly allowing flag burning.

“They’ll show you where the communists in America really live,” he said.

Michael Volpe, Luthmann’s podcast co-host, was outraged by the flag-burning crackdown. He blasted it as “blatantly anti-First Amendment” and a political stunt. Volpe defended flag burning as a form of expression that the Constitution protects “whether you like it or not.” He warned that punishing flag desecration could criminalize dissent.

“They don’t like you, so they’ll put you in jail,” Volpe said, likening the move to past abuses against unpopular speakers.

The two hosts clashed over whether states should get to ban flag burning. Luthmann insisted the flag is a sacred national symbol deserving special respect.

Volpe shot back that the First Amendment isn’t a states’ rights issue – it protects even speech that offends.

“The First Amendment protects speech you don’t like, not speech you do like,” he reminded.

Luthmann’s retort: Free Speech is what the Supreme Court says it is.

Trump’s flag-burning crackdown: Luthmann says Trump is signalling for Texas v. Johnson to be overturned.

“This is Trump’s Supreme Court. Texas v. Johnson was close. It was 5-4. This once could go 6-3 the other way,” Luthmann predicted.

The heated exchange underscored a deep divide: Trump’s base cheering a bold patriotic stand, versus civil libertarians decrying an assault on core free speech rights.

Cracker Barrel Backtracks: Classic Logo Returns After ‘Woke’ Rebrand Backlash

A cultural skirmish over an American restaurant chain became an unlikely Trump-era victory lap. Cracker Barrel recently tried a modern, “clean” logo without its famous old-country imagery – removing the iconic old man “Uncle Herschel” sitting by a barrel. After public backlash, the company abruptly restored its classic logo. Luthmann triumphantly credited this U-turn to the cultural influence of Donald Trump.

“Once again, Donald Trump has saved America, and he did so by saving Uncle Herschel and the barrel in the Cracker Barrel logo,” Luthmann declared.

He called Cracker Barrel “part of Americana,” beloved for its nostalgic country appeal. The attempt to ditch Uncle Herschel was seen as kowtowing to a bland, corporate “woke” aesthetic. Luthmann rejoiced that popular sentiment – and Trump-era pride – forced the company to back down.

In his uniquely Luthmannesque bombastic telling, the President “reminded us all that it’s about what Americans want. It’s not about what woke DEI media idiots…think.” He even admitted he’s a loyal customer and would have boycotted if the “crappy new logo” had stayed. For him, the logo reversal was a rare victory for tradition over trendy rebranding, a sign that the voices of regular Americans still matter.

Volpe was far more skeptical about the Cracker Barrel saga. He agreed the company “backed down” on the logo, but argued the controversy was manufactured. In his view, conservatives stirred up a fake outrage.

Cracker Barrel stays American.

“This was a contrived controversy,” Volpe scoffed. He accused the right of doing “exactly what they claimed about the liberals” – raging over nothing.

Volpe noted that nothing about Cracker Barrel’s actual food or service had changed; it was purely a logo tweak. Yet an online uproar painted the rebrand as an assault on American heritage. Volpe called the furor “a rage outrage over nothing,” even quipping that the outraged conservatives were “as pathetic as the liberals” they criticize.

The back-and-forth highlights a broader culture war dynamic: one side celebrates a symbolic victory for Americana, while the other dismisses it as empty political theater.

In the end, Cracker Barrel’s old-fashioned logo – rocking chair, barrel, Uncle Herschel, and all – is back in place, for better or worse. And Trump’s supporters are happy to claim another scalp in the ongoing battle against “woke” corporate makeovers.

FBI Cover-Up Scandal Draws Mafia and Cartel Comparisons

The co-hosts then turned to a bombshell scandal inside the FBI. A newly revealed report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General exposed serious misconduct by a senior FBI official – and an alleged cover-up.

According to Luthmann, the report shows an FBI Special Agent in Charge illegally installed surveillance cameras on private property without a warrant, then covered it up and even punished subordinates who tried to report it. Even more shocking to Luthmann was the public report of this blatant violation, which was a mere one-page long.

DOJ One-Page Report on Serious FBI Civil Rights Violations

“They were violating people’s rights… and the DOJ gives you one page,” he marveled in disgust.

The document didn’t even name the city, state, or agents involved – a tiny, vague summary of a huge abuse of power. Luthmann slammed it as a “huge cover-up,” evidence of federal agencies hiding their own dirty laundry while aggressively prosecuting others.

He drew a direct line to the podcast’s earlier discussion of a rare interview between former mob boss Michael Franzese and ex-Medellín Cartel kingpin Carlos Lehder.

In that interview, Lehder claimed the infamous “Medellín cartel” was largely a Washington myth – a label invented by the DEA and DOJ to hype up Colombian drug smugglers as one big organization. Luthmann seized on this point. He argued that for decades the feds have built up legends of grand conspiracies – “the Medellín cartel,” “La Cosa Nostra” – to justify massive crackdowns.

Meanwhile, he suggested, those same authorities sweep their own misdeeds under the rug with minimal disclosure.

“The Medellín cartel… was a group of smugglers that they labeled and marketed as the cartel. La Cosa Nostra… isn’t even real – it was just criminals that happened to be Italian that they made into the mafia,” Luthmann vented. In his telling, the FBI and DOJ’s narratives are often marketing gimmicks, whereas their internal corruption runs deeper than the public ever hears.

Volpe partly concurred that the FBI’s behavior was alarming – but he pushed back on downplaying organized crime. He reminded listeners that real violent conspiracies do exist.

“The government gave it a name. But what Pablo Escobar ran was a cartel… It was real,” Volpe noted, stressing that the Medellín drug empire earned “billions of dollars.”

“La Cosa Nostra is real. There is a real Colombo crime family,” he added, rejecting any claim that the American Mafia was a mere fiction.

Volpe agreed that the FBI’s installation of warrantless cameras was “a huge deal” and shouldn’t be brushed off with a one-page report. However, he cautioned that Lehder – a convicted trafficker – might be minimizing the brutality of the cartel era.

The hosts did find common ground, condemning the FBI’s cover-up. Both men demanded far more transparency and accountability from federal law enforcement.

Luthmann went further, painting the Muller-Comey FBI as a corrupt enterprise on par with the mobs it pursues.

“Up until Trump took office, the FBI had been a corrupt organization,” he pronounced, citing decades of alleged abuses. “They cheered that ‘they knocked out the cartels’ and ‘knocked out the mafia,’ and now we see Donald Trump as the man finally knocking out the Crooked FBI.”

Volpe remained skeptical of that last leap – “we’ll see about that,” he muttered – but even he couldn’t deny the rot revealed in this case.

In the end, both hosts agreed on one thing: the deep state is real, and sunlight is the best disinfectant. The American public deserves more than a one-page gloss over the FBI’s sins.

