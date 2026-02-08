This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen T's avatar
Jen T
1h

What about guardians or conservators also now under this law perhaps being able to order the death of their ward, on the basis doctors must under the law follow guardians’ medical decisions as if these came directly from a competent patient? BTW, heard any guardianship or conservatorship nightmare stories lately? Think they’re unusual?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture