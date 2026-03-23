Where’s the Beef America? Greg Maresca revives an old slogan to capture food inflation, rising beef prices, and fading American abundance.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Greg Maresca put his finger on a real American nerve. “Where’s the beef?” is not just nostalgia. It is a brutal indictment of a country where ordinary people now treat basic groceries like luxury purchases. His image of beef “auditioning like a luxury handbag up for auction at Sotheby’s in Manhattan” is dead-on and devastating. The burger used to be the people’s food — cheap, filling, democratic, and unmistakably American. Now it is becoming a class marker. That is not merely inflation. That is moral, cultural, and economic failure. When abundance disappears, the national spirit takes a hit right along with the wallet. This piece is “Where’s the Beef America?” also available on FLGulf.News.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

It was a lunchroom conversation most could relate to with a sigh. “I was at the grocery store last night,” one coworker said, shaking her head, “and my two bags cost me $45, and I didn’t buy any meat.” By coincidence and perhaps a bite of economic symmetry, the headline staring back at me from the Business and Finance section of The Wall Street Journal was telling: “The Beef Industry Has a Message for Consumers: Get Used to High Prices.”

The whole episode summoned the memory of that trio of elderly ladies in 1984 staring at a lonely hamburger patty and delivering with the flat resignation of those who have seen enough nonsense for one lifetime with deadpan timing: “Where’s the beef?”

Where’s the Beef America? The iconic 1980s TV ad.

It was a punchline that launched a cultural catchphrase calling out anything lacking substance, and four decades later, the line still stings. Today, it echoes throughout supermarket aisles, where the question is less a quip and more a lament.

“Where’s the beef?” is now economic anxiety disguised as nostalgia. It doubles as commentary on the economy, as 1980’s satire returns not as a joke but with a literal answer: it is on the shelf as a $15 pack of ground chuck, auditioning like a luxury handbag up for auction at Sotheby’s in Manhattan.

According to the Journal, ranchers have been dwindling their herds for decades because maintaining cattle has become more expensive than selling them. Add in transportation costs, processing chokepoints, and inflation, and the result is fewer cattle, a tighter meat supply, and higher prices.

Where’s the Beef America? For decades, ranchers’ herds have dwindled.

The sticker shock is not just about economics; it is very existential. Beef is woven into the American fabric. The Fourth of July without beef is like Christmas without lights or Congress without dysfunction. Burgers are practically a national sacrament along with backyard grilling, football tailgates, and summer cookouts. They are not just meals, they are rituals. When the price of beef climbs out of reach, it hits a cultural nerve like a piece of Americana has been repossessed.

“Where’s the beef?” resurfaces with bite as it captures something essential about the American psyche: we want means and value, not shrinking portions and rising prices.

Whether aimed at politicians, corporations, or the grocery aisle, “Where’s the beef?” is a demand for substance, fairness, and honesty.

FLGulf.News

A burger was once the cheapest, most democratic food in America’s bounty and the great equalizer on a sesame‑seed bun. Today, it is an artifact of a bygone era, a relic from when a family could feed itself without taking out a small loan. And we are poorer for its disappearance, not just in the wallet but in spirit.

Making inroads within the American diet are plant‑based meat alternatives. This is not because folks want to eat like a rabbit on Ozempic, but because real beef has priced itself into the witness protection program.

Where’s the Beef America? The promise of abundance faces a reality check at the supermarket.

“Where’s the beef?” is no longer a joke; it is a national mood where the erosion of purchasing power makes the daily grind feel like a nonstop negotiation. The beef is still on the shelf, but the character of the slogan lingers.

You can’t get any more proof than when a Peruvian native and proud American laments the price of home-grown beef in a company lunchroom at high noon.

When an immigrant looks at a grocery receipt and finds it reading like a ransom note for the very foods that once symbolized American abundance, the message lands harder than any campaign slogan: the only thing America has in abundance now is sticker shock.

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