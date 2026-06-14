LUTHMANN NOTE: This is exactly how institutions lose the plot. They stop trusting the thing that made them matter and start chasing cultural noise. The Orioles are not some expansion act trying to invent a personality. They are a historic baseball franchise with real heroes, real memories, and real civic value. If the front office thinks it needs gangsta celebrity packaging to make Camden Yards matter, then the problem is not the fans. The problem is the people making the decisions. Baseball does not need to become a flea market of unrelated gimmicks. It needs to remember why people loved it in the first place. This piece is “A Bobblehead Too Far,” also available on FL Gulf News.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

(BALTIMORE, MARYLAND) – Major League Baseball (MLB) ballpark giveaways are pogey bait to get folks through the gates, keep them spending, and turn a random night game against a weak team into something fans feel like they can’t miss. The formula is straightforward: offer something limited, desirable, and tied to the team. Then step back and let human nature do the rest.

The most famous draws fall into two camps: popular collectible-driven gear like hats, jerseys and bobbleheads to unforgettable promotions like Disco Demolition and Ten-Cent Beer Night that have become part of baseball lore.

Bat day at Yankee Stadium made good sense to a youngster in more than just one way, especially one acquainted with the South Bronx of the 1970s.

But I digress.

Not to be outdone, on a Friday night last month, the Baltimore Orioles, a team dripping with baseball history and infused with Hall of Famers, MVPs, and Cy Young winners, muscled their way onto baseball’s list of unforgettable promotions.

A Bobblehead Too Far: The Baltimore Orioles had plenty of legends to choose from.

Initially, I thought the whole enterprise was a joke.

The Orioles decided the best way to honor their legacy was – a Tupac Shakur bobblehead – a rapper who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas 30 years ago. Shakur has about as much to do with the Orioles as Babe Ruth has to do with the Baltimore Ravens.

Shakur is not a baseball player, an Oriole, or anywhere near Cooperstown. His lone stop in the “Charm City” is having attended the Baltimore School for the Arts as a teenager. The Orioles went bargain hunting for promotional relevance in the deceased gangsta rap aisle.

This was not a misunderstanding. It was a choice.

FL Gulf News

A Bobblehead Too Far: The Tupac Bobblehead

This game resembled a flea market featuring a plastic rapper bobblehead trinket with a baseball diamond and scoreboard set in the background. Some admitted they came just for the bobblehead with the intent to flip it online. When the giveaway becomes more important than the game, the narrative is lost.

Critics didn’t mince words. Why embrace Tupac’s gangsta rap mythology when the city is full of real-life role models who actually embody Baltimore’s roots and values, including a baseball team that is one of the most tradition-rich franchises in the game?

You want a true baseball bobblehead promotion? Try Brooks or Frank Robinson. Try Boog Powell. How about Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken, Jr. or Jim Palmer? These are figures who wore the uniform and carried the franchise.

Baseball has always marketed itself as something more than entertainment, a family experience, a connection across generations; a sport anchored in continuity and tradition. Promotions like this chip away at that identity. They turn a night at the ballpark into something transactional. Get your souvenir and leave as many did.

MLB already struggles to maintain its identity in a crowded sports and entertainment landscape. The antidote is not gimmicks that blur the line between the game and a marketing circus. It is doubling down on what makes the game great: its history, its traditions and its players.

There is something quietly telling about all of this. The Orioles did not just hand out a bobblehead. They sent a message that the legacy of their own players is not enough to draw. The Orioles, whether they want to admit it or not, sent a message that their own legends are not enough. The game itself is not enough.

Instead, they need outside help.

Gangsta celebrity help.

A Bobblehead Too Far: What does gangsta celebrity have to do with MLB?

That is not innovation.

It is surrender.

When the promotion becomes the headline and the game the footnote, you lose the narrative, and the Orioles followed up by losing their game that night.

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