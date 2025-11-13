A Defining Search for Penn State Football after James Franklin’s exit: Save recruiting, survive the portal, and define the program’s future.

NOTE: This piece is also available on NYNewsPress.com.

Greg Maresca

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) - Despite a positive 12-year run at Penn State, James Franklin ultimately fell short of delivering what defines college football’s elite – a national championship. The chants of “fire Franklin” that echoed throughout Beaver Stadium grew louder as the young season progressed. It was nothing short of a referendum on a program that had plateaued. It also opened one of the most consequential coaching searches in college football.

A Defining Search for Penn State Football: Former Head Coach James Franklin

This search is not just about resumés. It is about identity, as Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has promised to cast a wide net. Kraft must balance urgency with precision and clarity.

There is no denying that Penn State is at a fork in the turf. In this new era of college football, where NIL deals and transfer mobility shape the scoreboard as much as rosters and playbooks, Penn State must choose. Will the program double down on tradition and hand the reins to interim head coach Terry Smith or chase a visionary who can catapult it into the pantheon of college football’s elite?

Franklin’s departure has triggered a recruiting crisis, as the Nittany Lions have lost multiple high-profile commitments ahead of the early signing period, which arrives on December 3. Moreover, the transfer portal threatens to gut the roster come January.

The 2026 class is unraveling, and without a coach in place by early December, it may be unsalvageable, costing Penn State both recruitment and roster retention. Yet rushing the process risks missing out on top-tier candidates still coaching through the postseason.

A Defining Search for Penn State Football: Beaver Stadium

The game is no longer your daddy’s college football. Coaches must not only deal with players, coaches, alumni, and the almighty boosters and zealous fans, but also have solid recruiting pipelines and navigate the complexities of NIL and the transfer portal. The right coach will be expected to usher in immediate success, while the wrong hire could set the program back years.

The coaching carousel draws a wide range of candidates from proven program builders to under-the-radar innovators, including Mike Elko (Texas A&M). With the Aggies undefeated and Elko’s success at Duke combined with his SEC experience, he is a contender, though the postseason complicates things.

Mike Elko

Kalen DeBoer (Alabama): DeBoer’s offensive prowess and success at Washington and Alabama make him a standout candidate.

Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills): Brady, the mastermind behind LSU’s 2019 offense, brings NFL pedigree and Penn State ties, but has no head coaching experience.

Joe Brady

Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri) delivers results despite limited resources, and he would bring with him an inventive offense.

Brian Hartline (Ohio State): Known as a first-rate recruiter and for successful player development, Hartline has never been a head coach.

Justin Lustig (Penn State): This Erie, Pennsylvania native and former D-II Coach of the Year at Edinboro, and his excellent special teams coaching make him a viable internal candidate.

Justin Lustig

Bob Chesney (James Madison): A Pennsylvania Coal Region native, Chesney is building a powerhouse at JMU and has had success at every level, earning him national recognition and endorsements from key Penn State alumni.

Matt Campbell (Iowa State): Widely respected for his ability to build competitive programs despite limited resources, Campbell has earned a reputation for strategic excellence and leadership.

Terry Smith (Interim Head Coach) is a longtime assistant and former player who has an intimate understanding of the program and a strong rapport with the players, making him a compelling candidate.

Terry Smith

How Kraft manages his business will define the next decade of Penn State football. The college football calendar has key windows that he must navigate.

From November 29 to December 5, the regular season ends, and hiring before the early signing period (December 3–5) would allow the new coach to salvage recruiting efforts. From Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, coaching candidates in conference title games but not the College Football Playoff (CFP) would be available. Then, from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2, all coaches eliminated from the CFP become available, which also coincides with the transfer portal window (Jan. 2–16).

If Penn State does not have a head coach by early January, it will enter the transfer portal rudderless.

The next head coach steps into a program built to chase national titles annually, not occasionally. He will need fluency in the transfer portal and a sharp eye for NIL strategy. But it’s not just about player acquisitions; it is about development, cohesion, and winning.

The Nittany Lion brand is bruised, but for the right coach, the opportunity is immense.

