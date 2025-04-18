ADIOS TISH JAMES!

Adios Tish! Feds target NY AG Letitia James in explosive mortgage fraud probe. Richard Luthmann predicted it. Disbarment and prison now loom.

Adios Tish! The Feds have a PAPER CASE. There’s no way out, experts say.

By Dick LaFontaine with Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann called it.

In fact, he guaranteed it.

On Episode 35 of The Unknown Podcast, Luthmann, joined by co-host and fellow journalist Michael Volpe, ripped the lid off what he dubbed “the most brazen official public corruption scheme in recent memory.”

Attorney General Letitia James is now the target of a federal mortgage fraud investigation.

“The chickens have come home to roost,” Luthmann declared. “She ran on ‘Get Trump.’ Now the Feds are getting her.”

Adios Tish! The Fall of the Queen of Lawfare

Luthmann pointed to a pattern: false documents, rigged permits, mortgage fraud, and flagrant abuse of office.

“She filed fake building permits. She misused public funds. She committed wire fraud,” he said bluntly. “And it’s all documented.”

The final nail? A federal criminal referral to the Department of Justice accusing James of lying on mortgage forms to snag better loan terms on a $800,000 property in Virginia.

She claimed the place would be her primary residence, even though she’s legally required to live in New York.

“I expect Letitia James to be stepping down as Attorney General very, very soon,” Luthmann told Volpe. “This is For Real.”

Luthmann’s Warnings Prove Prophetic

Luthmann didn’t come out of nowhere with his claims. He’s been sounding the alarm for months on Substack, in public appearances, and across independent media.

In one of his Substack investigations, “Letitia the Lawfare Liar,” Luthmann wrote:

“She smirked as Don Jr. took the stand at the Trump show trial while looting the NYS treasury and filing fake DOB permits.”

He accused James of “running a taxpayer-funded personal public relations campaign.” He detailed $41,000 in public funds spent on luxury hotels, flights, and out-of-state travel expenses that were never properly disclosed.

Luthmann’s work echoed prior reporting from Roger Stone, Sam Antar, and Frank Parlato, who have each hammered James for alleged abuse of power and unethical behavior.

James used political prosecutions for personal and partisan gain. Together, Luthmann called James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “existential threats” to justice and accused them of “acting exactly like the Obama-Biden DOJ—picking targets, then finding crimes.”

A Mortgage Fraud Case Takes Her Down

The case finally bringing James down is simple—and damning.

James bought a house in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2023.

Adios Tish! The New York Attorney General’s “primary residence” is in Norfolk, Virginia, according to sworn documents.

On Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac documents, she swore it would be her primary residence. That claim lowered her interest rate and helped her qualify for the loan.

The problem? As a New York statewide official, James must reside in New York. Not part-time. Not on weekends. Full-time.

Adios Tish! Open and Shut

“It’s mortgage fraud, open and shut,” said Pierre Debbas, a New York real estate attorney, in a Fox News interview. “She signed a document affirming a falsehood. That’s fraud.”

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the matter has been referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

If proven, James could face disbarment, criminal charges, and prison.

“It’s what she accused Trump of doing,” said Luthmann. “Inflating values, misleading banks. But this isn’t political theater—it’s real fraud.”

Adios Tish! Her Own Legal Strategy Now Haunts Her

Letitia James built her career on lawfare—weaponizing the courts to punish enemies and score political points.

She vowed in 2018 to “get Trump,” and over the years filed nearly 100 legal actions against him and his administration.

Her office led the charge in a civil fraud case that resulted in a $454 million judgment against Trump for allegedly overvaluing his assets.

However, James now faces nearly identical accusations—falsifying financial documents to obtain favorable loans.

“The hypocrisy is staggering,” Luthmann said. “She cooked the books, and she got caught. Rules for thee, but not for me.”

Critics have piled on. Roger Stone said, “This bitch is going down.” White Collar Forensic Expert Sam Antar described her as “corrupt to the core.” And Steve Bannon called her a “LawFare Queen,” accusing her of “protecting predators while punishing patriots,” and “fraudulently lining her pockets in the process.”

Tish Unhinged as Reality Closes In

Despite mounting evidence, James continues to act as if nothing’s wrong.

She gave an unhinged speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem.

It wasn’t the first time. Following a recent Trump Administration court victory, she gave an angry, rambling interview, vowing to continue her efforts.

“This is not over,” she insisted.

But her demeanor was off.

“Unhinged from reality,” said Luthmann, who knows James from years ago in NYC politics. “You can see it in her eyes. She knows it’s over. She’s looking, hoping for a light in the darkness.”

Luthmann: “Tish’s eyes show it’s over. I can tell.”

Political insiders say James has become increasingly erratic behind the scenes—lashing out at staff, scrambling to contain fallout, and blaming others for her self-inflicted disaster.

Trump himself couldn’t resist. In a statement from Mar-a-Lago, he said:

“They accused me of crimes I didn’t commit. Now we see the real criminal was Letitia James all along.”

Adios Tish! A Crooked Prosecutor Faces the Music

The same playbook James used to go after Trump—weaponized investigations, targeted lawfare, media theatrics—is now being turned on her.

Only this time, the evidence isn’t speculative or symbolic. It’s in black and white: mortgage forms, building permits, financial disclosures. Documents don’t lie.

“This is public corruption 101,” a senior Trump campaign advisor said. “If a private citizen did what she did, they’d already be in handcuffs.”

Even some Democrats are reportedly distancing themselves from James, fearing the blowback if she goes down in flames during Trump’s second term.

Luthmann summed it up best:

“She wanted to play lawfare with the big boys by slinging together bullshit. Now she’s about to get lawfared right back. But this time, they’re serving her up truth.”

The woman who made a name trying to put Trump in prison may soon find herself in a cell of her own.

Adios, Tish.

