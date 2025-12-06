Alliant Abuser Daddy: Rockland referee Holly Young issued a disastrous ex parte order shielding Alliant VP John Stampfl from scrutiny.

NOTE: This piece was first published on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Neville Chamberlain

By Neville Chamberlain

The now-famous Blog of the worst kind spotlights the constitutionally defective intellect of Holly C. Young of Rockland County, NY, in her judicial role as a ‘court attorney referee’ in family court. Poor Holly was born without a brain, which uniquely qualifies her as a lawyer, admission to the bar, practice in ‘family’ law, where, acting in a quasi-judicial job function, she defecates on the Constitution to serve the needs of a crazy dad hell bent on raping the childhood of his two kids. Retard Holly issues an ex parte, no-contact restraining order at the request of John Stampfl, in protection of himself and two children from their own mother. How demented is Holly to think children need a TRO from the mother who bore them? Standard Blog disclaimer applies: Can’t make this shit up. Big macho, nutjob daddy demands a restraining order against the mother of his children, pleading desperately for ‘no contact’ by the mother, as he lives in fear of a very petite female! Real fathers have no need for such legal instruments. Real fathers are wise, affectionate, and caring. Real fathers know children need mothers. What is John Stampfl’s fatherly defect that makes him so afraid of ‘harm’ to his children by mom? Mental instability? Insanity? Traumatic brain injury? What drives John Stampfl’s obsession to abuse a mother? Why does John Stampfl hold the view that children should be isolated from their mothers? What is John Stampfl’s game? What is he hiding? Why is Holly playing along?

Rockland Referee Holly Young

Blog legal department reviewed the ‘exparte’ no contact restraining order issued by judgenut Holly Young on application of dadnut Stampfl, which was served by the local sheriff, an order of the court, being in the public domain. Poor dadnut Stampfl claims that people talking about him is the sole cause for a no-contact restraining order. Well, Rockland County family court is just a little shop of horrors, a magnet for public attention, a public forum subject to public scrutiny on how the lowest lowlifes of the court butcher families and rape childhoods for shekels, the fact John Stampfl is dancing in the well with his hair on fire, begging public attention is hardly grounds to issue a restraining order. Still, likely judgenut Holly is playing for the dark side. Dadnut claims that mother’s personal social media accounts ‘harass’ him, that her First Amendment-protected expressions of her life experiences in family court violate him in some mysterious way, that living a mile from mom’s house, in the little community of New City, NY, the kids are going to know friends of mom, Oi vey!!! Dadnut claims there is a standing ‘no contact’ court order, but failed to cite it or provide a copy in his perjured application. Sadly, the Blog licensing department predicts that John Stampfl will soon be required to turn in his man card. Real men do not isolate children from mothers.

The most bloglicious complaint of Dadnut Stampfl is that a free press exists in America the beautiful, that public scrutiny applies to all dads doing stupid things to kids and mothers in the public forum of family court, where he complains of an inquiry made to his corporate employer, regarding business integrity of a VP who relishes in the rape of childhood and tormenting of mother. Why should the public do business with a company run by monsters who traumatize children? Does corporate business ethics lend itself to isolating children from mothers? The destruction of childhood? Does the corporate marketing department advertise executive vindictiveness against women? Mothers? Children? Does the Board of Directors promote more dadnuts to executive positions who advocate isolation of children from mom? A corporate endorsement of Child abuse? Is this a corporate leadership trait admired by Alliant shareholders?

Why nutjob Holly C. Young found cause to issue a ‘no contact’ exparte restraining order on sniveling complaint that the First Amendment exists demonstrates the unconstitutional behavior of the psychotic New York Family Court and demented judges. The rule of law does not apply. The court is trading domestic tyranny and intentional infliction of emotional distress for shekels, voiding the strict scrutiny requirements of the substantive due process clause, creating a deprivation of rights on demand of dadnut, served up by a quasi-judicial official with no brain.

Alliant Abuser Daddy: Alliant VP John Stampfl abuses his family and the First Amendment.

A blog correspondent asked Alliant for comment – specifically, Michael Cusak and Brendan Hall. They didn’t respond. Here’s what became fodder for the pusillanimous ex parte application:

From: Timothy Thomas <charlotteobservernews1@gmail.com>

Date: Mon, Nov 24, 2025 at 6:05 PM

Subject: SVP MD John ‘Jay’ Stampfl

To: <HR@alliant.com>

Cc: <Michael.Cusak@alliant.com>, <brendan.hall@alliant.com> HR- A group of investigative journalists cover family matters in New York State courts, where your Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Alliant Cyber has been engaged in psychological abuse of his ex-wife for the last four years, by isolating her from the two children. The court record reveals repeated unfounded allegations by your SVP amounting to character assassination lacking any factual basis or supporting evidence. The fact that Stampfl has engaged in protracted, vexatious, expensive litigation, achieving isolation of two kids from the mother who brought them into the world appears psychotic, at best, creating a human interest story. The extended efforts employed by Stampfl to harm mother’s employment are profound. The four year isolation of the children from mother has inflicted obvious mental damage to a now 12 year old boy and 16 year old girl who live in fear of punishment by Stampfl if they so much as text mom. In contrast to this prolonged abusive behaviour, Stampfl’s lawyer recently represented to the court that mother could visit the children at anytime, but made no effort to arrange so much as a telephone call, where all persons live in the same town of New City, NY; suggesting a disingenuous representation to the court. This media inquiry is made to provide Alliant opportunity to comment on what is an article covering highly paid executives who abuse mothers and children for no rational purpose, destruction of familial bonds to feed what is suspected to be organic mental disorders, where in the transparent, ultra connected society of today the public holds curiosity as to why a company such as Alliant expects customers to trust a business line run by a man who relishes in inflicting intentional emotional harm to his own children and their mother. A human interest story with a business twist, highlighting a male dominated corporate ladder who vette new hires with such known backgrounds. A public statement by Alliant will be incorporated into the article which will be published on various platforms, after editorial review. Tim Freelance Investigative Journalist

In a sane world, we would also contact the New York State Office of Court Administration for comment. However, they do not respond to this and other independent media outlets, so it is an exercise in futility. In reality, they have their heads so far up their asses they can lick their nostrils clean.

Blog aficionados can watch the corporate heavyweight, business powerhouse, senior vice president of Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. light his hair on fire, without a lawyer, arguing for a protective order from the mother of his own children, all in front of Judge Andrea Composto at the Rockland County Courthouse in New City at 9.30am on Thursday 18 December. Bring popcorn!!

Share

Leave a comment