This is For Real.

Helen Rebekah Garber
35m

This appears to be a prime example of the courts enabling sustained, severe abuse on both the mother and the children, just because this bozo can continue to pay unethical attorneys who manipulate the legal system to be not lawyers, but the legal enforcement of continued domestic abuse. In my opinion, this man’s actions should be evidence of his unfitness as a parent. If anyone needs a permanent order of protection, his actions demonstrate it would be this mother and her children.

I often wonder if men like this are in relationships with new women, and if those women are either ignorant or complicit. How can they watch this behavior toward their ex wife and condone it?

Theo Chino
1h

"If a parent is "abusive", wouldn't trained "professionals" (whose jobs only exist because of the excuse of "best interests of the children") be able to spot "abusive parents" and NOT enable that behavior."

"Take a break from the republican vs democrat, epstein list, low level criminals being captured but our heroic law enforcement charade and learn about REAL criminals who gave fooled everyone into thinking you don't have any rights when they cast their evil eye on your family, THE DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION "

https://open.substack.com/pub/tcinzbrg/p/irreconcilable-differences-short?r=2yua1e&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

