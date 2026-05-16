Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: Faces Manhattan grievance probe after Judge Sarala Nagala dismissed Ambrose v. Lee over “untrue” poverty claims.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Albino Abuser Christopher Ambrose wanted to make Dr. Bandy Lee answer for her speech. Fine. That is the forum he chose. But litigation cuts both ways, and a federal court is not a therapy room for wounded egos. Judge Sarala Nagala looked past the noise and found the thing that matters: Ambrose’s sworn poverty claims were “untrue.” Now the Manhattan grievance machinery is moving. Docket number. Investigation. Disbarment request. This is no longer Ambrose screaming about defamation. This is about lawyer honesty, federal filings, and whether the bar still has the guts to police its own. The boomerang came back bloody. I wish the Trump DOJ would move on this one, because it’s clear that the entrenched Connecticut law enforcement establishment—state and federal—has dropped the ball. The FBI Office has had materials on Ambrose and his “barber-shop grooming” at least since 2023, when renowned Private Investigator Manuel Gomez walked them in. But maybe child sexual abuse wasn’t a “point of emphasis” under the O-Biden-Comey-Wray Justice Department? It’s clearly not a priority for Ned Lamont and his PPP donors and special interests. This piece is “Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Christopher Ambrose marched into Connecticut federal court like a man staging a reputational counterattack. His target was world-renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, whose public commentary and family-court criticism had become a thorn in his side.

Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: Christopher Ambrose

Ambrose did not file a quiet pleading. He filed a sprawling, at times stream-of-consciousness federal defamation case seeking damages, vindication, and judicial intervention against speech he claimed had destroyed him.

But the courthouse is a dangerous place for a man carrying a shaky sworn statement.

Ambrose came in swinging at Lee’s words and walked out branded by a federal record that now cuts straight to the one thing every lawyer is supposed to guard like oxygen: candor to the tribunal.

The case did not simply collapse on a technicality. It detonated on Ambrose’s own financial representations.

Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: Federal Court Hit Ambrose Where It Hurts

In Ambrose v. Lee, U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala dismissed Ambrose’s case after finding that his sworn poverty claims were “untrue” under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2)(A). That is not a social-media insult or a blogger’s hot take. That is a federal judge looking at Ambrose’s own financial submissions and concluding the sworn story he gave the court did not hold up.

The problem began with Ambrose’s application to proceed in forma pauperis, the federal-court doorway for litigants claiming they cannot afford filing fees. In that application, Ambrose swore under penalty of perjury that he had no income from business, self-employment, or other sources, and that he owned no stocks, bonds, or securities.

But when Judge Nagala ordered more financial information, the picture changed. The court found a royalty payment and a Fidelity IRA with substantial stock holdings. The judge ruled that those records contradicted what Ambrose had sworn.

That is the nuclear core of the story. Ambrose was not treated as some helpless courthouse rookie. Judge Nagala had already noted that he was law-school trained, had practiced at a large Wall Street firm, and was publicly listed in New York as “Suspended, delinquent” and in violation of Judiciary Law § 468-a. The court declined to give him the soft landing usually extended to ordinary pro se litigants.

Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: The Grievance Is Now Docketed

The fallout did not stop with the dismissal. Lee filed the federal record with the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department in Manhattan, seeking immediate interim suspension and disbarment. Her grievance is not sprawling. It is not built around every ugly allegation in the Ambrose family-court war.

It is targeted like a dagger: “adjudicated dishonesty to a federal tribunal.”

U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala

Lee’s April 24, 2026, grievance tells the committee that Judge Nagala held Ambrose’s sworn allegations of poverty were “untrue,” based on his own compelled financial submissions. It says he admitted omitting financial assets, disclosed a royalty payment that contradicted his no-income statement, and maintained a Fidelity IRA with securities despite swearing he owned no stocks, bonds, or securities.

Lee argues this violates New York Rules of Professional Conduct 3.3(a)(1) and 8.4(c), (d), and (h): candor to a tribunal, honesty, conduct prejudicial to justice, and conduct reflecting on fitness as a lawyer.

DELINQUENT: Christopher Ambrose

Then came the line that makes this a live disciplinary story. On May 14, 2026, the Attorney Grievance Committee acknowledged the complaint and wrote: “We have received your complaint and it is being investigated under Docket Number 2026.1861.”

That acknowledgment is not a finding of guilt. Ambrose has not been disbarred. The committee still must investigate, decide whether formal charges are warranted, and give him whatever process the rules require.

But the machine is moving. The grievance has a docket number. The committee says it is investigating.

For a lawyer already publicly described in the federal order as suspended and delinquent, that is not a paperwork inconvenience. That is a professional five-alarm fire.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: He Won’t Answer

We gave Christopher Ambrose an opportunity to tell his side of the story. As of press time, he has not. Here is what we asked:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Saturday, May 16th, 2026 at 10:10 AM

Subject: Press Inquiry: Connecticut Federal Court Dishonesty Finding, Manhattan Attorney Grievance, Disbarment Risk, Benefits Allegations, and 18 U.S.C. §§ 2252 Device Preservation

To: ca0515@aol.com <ca0515@aol.com>

CC: RickLaRiviere@proton.me, RALafontaine@protonmail.com, mvolpe998@gmail.com, frankparlato@gmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, mthomasnast@protonmail.com, juliea005@proton.me, anish.shukla@fbi.gov, director@fcvfc.org, amy.d@fraudwarrior.org, p.j.obrien@fbi.gov, donald.chu@fbi.gov, steven.shapiro@fbi.gov, david.sundberg@fbi.gov, mark.morgan@fbi.gov, danny.coulson@fbi.gov, leo.terrell@usdoj.gov, maureen.riordan@usdoj.gov, harmeet.dhillon@usdoj.gov, svn_chambers@ctd.uscourts.gov, AD1-AGC-newcomplaints@nycourts.gov, AD1-AGC@nycourts.gov, paboyne@gmail.com, charlotteobservernews1@gmail.com

Mr. Ambrose,

You went into the Connecticut federal court trying to put Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., on trial for her speech.

Instead, Judge Sarala V. Nagala put your sworn financial representations under a microscope, found your poverty allegations “untrue,” dismissed your case under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2)(A), and left behind a federal record that now appears to be following you straight into attorney discipline.

https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2025/08/17/christopher-ambrose-affidavit-lies/

https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/04/01/liar-liar-case-on-fire/

https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/04/10/ambrose-poverty-plot-unravels/

https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/04/16/breaking-lee-defeats-ambrose/

That is not a legal victory. That is a courtroom boomerang with teeth.

I am preparing a report on the grievance filed against you with the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department in Manhattan. The Committee has acknowledged the complaint and stated that it is being investigated under Docket Number 2026-1861.

The grievance seeks immediate interim suspension and disbarment based on what it describes as “adjudicated dishonesty to a federal tribunal.” Specifically, it cites Judge Nagala’s finding that your sworn in forma pauperis submissions failed to disclose material financial information, including a royalty payment and securities held through a Fidelity IRA, despite your representations that you had no business or other income and owned no stocks, bonds, or securities.

Please respond to the following questions for publication:

Do you deny that the Attorney Grievance Committee has docketed and opened an investigation into the complaint against you?

Do you deny that Judge Nagala found your sworn poverty allegations “untrue”?

Do you contend that your failure to disclose the royalty payment and Fidelity IRA securities was an innocent mistake, a misunderstanding, or something else?

Do you believe a lawyer whose sworn statements are later found “untrue” by a federal judge should remain in good standing with the bar?

Are you concerned that this disciplinary matter could result in your permanent suspension or disbarment?

I am also reviewing allegations involving possible benefits fraud, including questions about your representations concerning income, assets, household circumstances, dependents, support obligations, financial need, and eligibility for public or private assistance. Do you deny that any benefit-related representation you made to any court, agency, insurer, program administrator, or benefits office was false, incomplete, or misleading?

Ambrose’s “CONNECT CARD” benefits card

Your daughter, Mia Ambrose, has been identified in the federal record as a percipient witness with personal knowledge relevant to your sworn dependency and support representations. Do you deny Mia Ambrose’s claims concerning your finances, household representations, dependency claims, support claims, benefit eligibility, or related issues?

Do you contend that your daughter Mia is lying, mistaken, or being manipulated by Dr. Lee, Karen Riordan, or anyone else?

Or do you acknowledge that Mia’s statements raise serious factual questions about what you represented to courts, agencies, and benefit administrators?

Judge Nagala declined to make a criminal referral herself, but expressly noted that Dr. Lee was free to make her own referral. The grievance materials state that the April 15 order and supporting materials were being transmitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

Are you worried that the FBI or federal prosecutors may now be examining whether your sworn financial submissions crossed the line from civil misrepresentation into criminal dishonesty?

Are you aware of any federal inquiry, interview request, subpoena, preservation demand, records request, or law-enforcement contact concerning your financial submissions, benefits representations, court filings, electronic devices, online activity, or related conduct?

I am also seeking comment on allegations concerning your barber’s license and what witnesses have described as your “barbershop” practices.

Do you hold or have you held a barber’s license?

Do you deny allegations that you have given haircuts to young Latino males or so-called “Latin Boys” in circumstances witnesses have characterized as fetishistic, inappropriate, exploitative, or otherwise disturbing?

Latin Boys

What is your response to allegations that your barbering activity was not merely ordinary “grooming” work, but part of a sexualized or fetish-driven practice?

I am also reviewing allegations concerning the contents of your laptop and electronic devices. Sources allege that your laptop contains images from LatinBoys.com and other internet sites that they describe as questionable and potentially relevant to federal statutes concerning child sexual abuse material, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 2252 and 2252A.

Do you deny that your laptop, phones, external drives, cloud accounts, email accounts, messaging accounts, or other electronic storage contain images, videos, downloads, browser history, bookmarks, communications, or files connected to LatinBoys.com or similar sites?

Do you deny possessing, receiving, downloading, viewing, saving, transmitting, or attempting to access any illegal sexual images or videos involving minors?

Do you deny that any material on your devices could raise concerns under 18 U.S.C. §§ 2252 or 2252A?

Have you preserved your laptop, phones, cloud accounts, external drives, browser history, messages, emails, financial records, benefit records, tax materials, royalty records, securities records, barber-license records, and communications with Mia Ambrose?

Have you deleted, wiped, transferred, encrypted, discarded, damaged, replaced, or otherwise altered any device, file, account, or record since Judge Nagala’s April 15, 2026 dismissal order or since learning of the grievance?

You sued Dr. Lee claiming she defamed you. Now a federal judge has dismissed your case over untrue sworn poverty claims, your daughter is being cited as a witness, Manhattan disciplinary authorities are investigating a grievance seeking your disbarment, and serious questions are being raised about benefits representations, devices, and alleged conduct tied to your barbering activity.

Do you have any statement for publication before this story runs?

We endeavor to give our readership a fair and balanced perspective on the issues. If we receive your commments after press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump USA

Regards,

Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

Ambrose Bar Trouble Blows Up: Disbarment Is Now on the Table

Ambrose’s defenders will say Judge Nagala dismissed the case without prejudice and declined to make a criminal referral. True. But that is not the rescue rope they think it is.

The court still dismissed the lawsuit because the poverty allegations were “untrue.” The court also said Lee was free to make her own referral. Lee did exactly that on the disciplinary front and says materials have been separately transmitted to federal law enforcement.

The bar issue is different from the civil dismissal issue. The court’s refusal to dismiss with prejudice does not erase the finding. The court’s refusal to make its own criminal referral does not immunize Ambrose from discipline.

Attorney discipline is about fitness, candor, honesty, and whether a lawyer can be trusted with the privilege of practicing law. A lawyer who swears one thing to obtain fee-waived access to federal court and is later found by a judge to have made untrue poverty allegations has a serious problem.

Call me old fashioned, but shouldn’t an oath mean something more than a promise to the PPP ?

Lee’s grievance asks the committee to obtain and review the federal filings, seek an interim suspension, and prosecute formal charges seeking disbarment. It cites New York precedent treating false statements to courts as among the most serious forms of lawyer misconduct.

The grievance is written to give disciplinary authorities a clean path: do not relitigate the whole Ambrose-Lee feud; focus on the federal judge’s finding and the sworn financial forms.

That is why Ambrose’s danger is real. This is no longer just a failed lawsuit against a public critic. It is a federal-court credibility wound now sitting inside a Manhattan attorney-discipline investigation.

Ambrose went into court trying to make Lee answer for her words. Now he may have to answer for his own.

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