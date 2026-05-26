LUTHMANN NOTE: This is what leadership failure looks like when the ice stops hiding it. Colorado had the lead, the roster, the moment, and the chance to announce itself as a Stanley Cup team. Instead, Vegas punched back, and the Avalanche bench looked like it had no answer beyond hoping the stars would rescue the system. That is not championship hockey. That is a circus act wearing playoff sweaters. Bednar may have survived bad nights before, but this was different. This was a full collapse under pressure, and when a team loses its nerve, the first question belongs behind the bench. The Avs face elimination tonight. This piece is “Bednar’s Colorado Clown Show.”

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

(DENVER, COLORADO) – Just a few days ago, the warning signs were already impossible to ignore. What was written then about the Colorado Avalanche lacking true leadership now looks more prophetic than emotional. The article pointed directly at the inevitability of collapse when a Stanley Cup contender operates without steady command behind the bench — something glaringly absent from Jared Bednar throughout this disastrous third-round series.

Sunday in Las Vegas, that prediction became reality.

The Avalanche blew a three-goal first-period lead and fell 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights, dropping into a suffocating 3-0 series deficit after what can only be described as a complete organizational unraveling. Only four teams in NHL history have come back from such a deficit, and under Coach Bednar’s lack of leadership and inspiration, the 2025–26 Avalanche will not be number five.

A week ago, Colorado entered this series viewed by many as a Stanley Cup favorite. Now they stand one loss away from a humiliating sweep while looking emotionally shattered, structurally disorganized, and completely incapable of responding to adversity.

The collapse itself was staggering.

Colorado came out flying in the opening period, overwhelming Vegas with speed, pressure, and confidence. The Avalanche looked poised to finally reclaim control of the series. Then the momentum shifted — and the entire foundation cracked. Defensive coverage disappeared. Panic crept into every zone. Vegas pushed harder while Colorado looked frozen, waiting for somebody to stop the bleeding.

Nobody did.

That is where coaching matters most in playoff hockey. Championship-caliber benches calm chaos. Great leaders reset the emotional tone before games spiral away. Instead, the Avalanche bench appeared stunned and reactive as the Golden Knights systematically erased the deficit and eventually took complete control of the game.

Bednar’s Colorado Clown Show: Home of Bozo the Clown and the team formerly known as the Stanley Cup favorite Avs under Bednar

At this point, the comparison almost writes itself. This series has looked less like a disciplined Stanley Cup run and more like a Barnum & Bailey circus reunion desperately trying to hold the tent together while the audience watches the collapse unfold in disbelief.

The leadership void has become impossible to ignore, especially with Cale Makar unable to fully stabilize the team through his presence alone. Colorado’s emotional identity seems entirely dependent on players dragging the group forward shift by shift, while the bench provides little visible structure or response once adversity hits.

Meanwhile, Vegas continues to display exactly what Colorado lacks right now: composure, discipline, and belief. The Golden Knights never panicked when trailing early tonight. They trusted their system, trusted their leadership, and methodically broke Colorado apart.

The Avalanche did the opposite.

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Once momentum turned, the body language on Colorado’s bench told the entire story. Heads dropped. Structure vanished. Confidence evaporated. What should have been a defining statement game for a Stanley Cup contender instead became another example of a team emotionally unraveling under pressure.

Bednar’s Colorado Clown Show: The face of off-season vacation planning… “Time to go”

And that reality now forces the hardest question of all.

How can a Stanley Cup favorite allow an entire season to disappear in five short days without anyone behind the bench capable of stopping the collapse?

Time for change is no longer a hot take. It is becoming an unavoidable conclusion.

Because right now, the Avalanche does not resemble a championship organization battling through adversity. They resemble a team trapped in chaos, watching a championship-caliber roster slip away while the circus music plays louder every night.

Bednar’s Colorado Clown Show: Colorado blows a 3-0 lead as Vegas takes a 3-0 series lead, exposing Jared Bednar’s playoff leadership crisis.

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