This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
22m

Luthman and Sully nail it – – again. Colorado needs to make a definitive move behind the bench, especially with the inevitability of demise while lacking all leadership which falls squarely on the shoulders of Bednar. He was the first to step up at every press conference and take responsibility for the ice triumphs. The opposite must also be true. Sully, stay over the target and keep the pressure on. Joe Sakic will be faced with an obvious decision. Let’s see if he handles it with the same Grace he did captaining his own playoff runs for the Avalanche. If not, Sully, please light him up next and push the inevitability of change in Colorado.

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