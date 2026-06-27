This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
3h

Old guard??... How about “new guard“ now for Sully & Bombadiko even if they have only been bandwagon guessing since the 2022 predictions that were alone in voice but massive in conviction. Keep the world posted guys!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture