Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect - Morocco advances to the 2026 World Cup knockout round amid continued disrespect of the Atlas Lions.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Bombadiko is right to call this out. Morocco is not begging for applause. Morocco is demanding recognition for what is already on the record. This is not a Cinderella story anymore. This is a football nation, #7 in the world, that invested, developed, competed, and delivered. The old guard loves “global football” as a slogan, but too often hates it when the global game produces a non-European power with teeth. Morocco drew Brazil, beat Scotland, survived Haiti, and advanced. Those are facts. The Atlas Lions do not need the aristocracy’s permission slip. They already earned the stage. But they must secure it with a win over the Netherlands. This piece is “Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect,” first available on NY News Press.

Abbas Bombadiko

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

When will the beauty, discipline, and football architecture of Morocco be represented globally with the same respect automatically handed to Europe’s old powers?

How many times does Morocco have to prove itself before the football establishment stops treating our national team like an uninvited guest at its own celebration?

Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect – When will the beauty and the Moroccan cityscape be similarly represented globally by FIFA, with respect for its footballers?

The latest chapter should have ended the argument. Morocco opened its 2026 World Cup campaign by battling Brazil to a 1-1 draw, then defeated Scotland 1-0 with the kind of discipline and tactical clarity that separates serious teams from emotional tourists. Then came Haiti. Morocco had to fight, had to recover, and had to show nerve after falling behind. The Atlas Lions answered with a 4-2 comeback victory, finishing second in Group C on seven points and advancing to the knockout round.

By any objective measure, that is success.

That is exactly what every analyst, pundit, and FIFA insider claimed Morocco had to do before the tournament began. Compete with Brazil. Beat the teams it should beat. Handle pressure. Advance.

Morocco did all of it.

Yet here we are again.

Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect – Whether Morocco is ready to rise all the way to the final stage — the championship game — is almost beside the point.

My predictions as a Moroccan football nationalist continue to run against the wishes of the football establishment. The same voices that questioned Morocco before the opening whistle are still predicting its downfall. The same experts who spent years treating African football as a secondary product are still searching for reasons why Morocco’s success is temporary, accidental, or unsustainable.

Apparently, advancing is not enough.

Winning is not enough.

Competing with the world’s best is not enough.

The goalposts move every time Morocco reaches them.

For years, we were told Morocco lacked consistency. Then Morocco became consistent. We were told Morocco lacked world-class talent. Then Moroccan players starred across Europe’s biggest leagues. We were told Morocco lacked tactical sophistication. Then Morocco began frustrating and defeating football powers with organization, patience, and intelligence. We were told Morocco could not compete on the biggest stage. Then Morocco became the first African nation ever to reach a men’s World Cup semifinal in 2022.

Still, the excuses continue.

Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect – My Moroccan football brothers need to continue celebrating with the chutzpah of champions that we know we are

My Moroccan football brothers must keep celebrating with what my Jewish friends call “the chutzpah of champions,” because that is what winners do. They do not wait for permission. They do not beg for validation. They do not apologize for surviving the group, reaching the knockout round, and forcing the old guard to adjust its vocabulary.

After every positive result, football insiders shift the conversation away from Morocco’s achievement and toward Morocco’s supposed limitations. They discuss squad depth. They discuss future opponents. They discuss what Morocco allegedly cannot do rather than what it has already accomplished.

No other rising power is subjected to this endless cycle of qualification and doubt.

When traditional powers advance, analysts praise their pedigree. When Morocco advances, analysts search for weaknesses.

When giants stumble, experts insist their history deserves respect. When Morocco succeeds, experts insist history means Morocco should remain humble, cautious, and skeptical of its own accomplishments.

That double standard has become impossible to ignore.

Morocco is not some sentimental underdog story anymore. It is one of the highest-ranked teams in world football. It is Africa’s standard-bearer on the global stage. It is a program built through investment, development, federation discipline, academy structure, tactical maturity, and a national football identity that now carries consequences.

This did not happen by accident.

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The Mohammed VI Football Academy and Morocco’s broader football development model helped create the foundation for the 2022 breakthrough. The federation did not simply wait for a golden generation to appear. It built an infrastructure capable of finding, training, and organizing talent. That is why Morocco’s rise looks less like a miracle and more like a warning.

Perhaps that is the real issue.

Some insiders still view Morocco through an outdated lens, one where African nations are expected to participate but not dominate, compete but not contend, dream but not achieve. Morocco has shattered that stereotype repeatedly, and every tournament seems to create new discomfort among those who were certain such success could never be sustained.

The truth is simple.

Morocco does not owe anyone another explanation. It does not need permission to belong. It does not need validation from television panels, ranking committees, or anonymous football insiders who have spent years underestimating the program.

The 1-1 draw against Brazil mattered.

The 1-0 victory over Scotland mattered.

The 4-2 comeback victory over Haiti mattered.

Advancing to the knockout stage matters.

Those are facts.

Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect – One should ask how many more victories need to be celebrated before FIFA, the global media class, and the old football aristocracy finally welcome Morocco into the circle they keep pretending is closed.

What remains remarkable is not Morocco’s performance but the refusal of some observers to recognize it for what it is: a nation that has invested in its football future, a federation that has built a sustainable program, and a roster filled with professionals who compete at the highest levels of the sport.

The disrespect has become predictable. The skepticism has become routine.

But perhaps that is exactly why Morocco continues to thrive.

Every dismissal becomes motivation.

Every prediction of failure becomes fuel.

Bombadiko: Morocco Gets No Respect – Morocco celebrates their victories and development, regardless of FIFA world respect

Every attempt to push Morocco outside the circle of football’s elite only strengthens the determination of players who have spent their entire careers proving doubters wrong.

The knockout round now awaits. The Netherlands stand in Morocco’s path, and once again the insiders will forecast Morocco’s demise. Once again, they will warn that the ride is about to end. Once again, they will speak as though Morocco’s presence here is a surprise instead of the natural result of years of work, talent, and national belief.

And once again, Morocco will have the opportunity to remind them that respect is no longer something to be granted.

It is something that has already been earned.

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