This piece first appeared on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — Jennifer Couture spent three years believing that hundreds of strangers wanted her dead.

The evidence seemed overwhelming. More than 1000 messages arrived on Facebook. Each from a different person. Each saying essentially the same thing:

“Hang yourself.” “Kill yourself, you blonde bitch.” “Hope you and your family fuckin die.” “We know who you are now, and we’re coming.”

Jennifer Couture

The messages came from accounts with names like Amy Bluestar, Royal Shawn, Zach Wills, and Hannah Toner. They had profile pictures. They looked real.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh

Couture changed her routines. She looked over her shoulder. She worried about her daughter. She lived in fear that one of these enraged strangers might act on their threats. Jennifer lived, bracing herself daily for a knock that might not be a knock at all.

According to evidence compiled in federal court filings, expert analysis of social media patterns, the mob that threatened her for three years was essentially the creation of one man—TikTok creator Danesh Noshirvan, also known as @ThatDaneshGuy—using commercially available bot software, AI-generated voices, and spoofed caller ID systems to create the illusion of mass outrage.

The mob was a mirage.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh: How It Began

January 28, 2022. A parking lot at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fort Myers.

A woman named Anjlyke Reed filmed a confrontation with Couture, who knocked the phone from Reed’s hand during an argument. No one was injured. It should have ended there.

Instead, the video made its way to Danesh Noshirvan. From there, it became something else entirely.

Noshirvan, who claims more than two million followers on TikTok (though most are fake followers) and positions himself as a crusader for “accountability culture,” edited the footage to make it appear that Couture had tried to run Reed down with her vehicle.

He posted the edited clip. He named Couture. He identified her employer. He called for her arrest and firing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was flooded with calls demanding that Couture be arrested. Voices would call, leave a message, and hang up. Her employer received hundreds of complaints. Her social media accounts were bombarded.

Local media ran with the story.

On February 2, 2022, deputies arrested Couture on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon—the weapon being her car.

Prosecutors later reviewed the unedited footage and reduced the charge to a misdemeanor. But the correction came too late to undo the harm. By then, Couture’s reputation, safety, and sense of normal life had already been stripped away.

Danesh continued to make videos, using the edited footage, demanding that her boss fire her. When he did not, he went after him.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh: The Machine in Motion

According to analyses by digital forensics experts, including Joseph Camp, and evidence documented in court filings, Noshirvan’s “accountability culture” relies on a sophisticated system of artificial engagement that creates the illusion of mass human outrage. And he decides when the crowd speaks.

Stage 1: The Video

Noshirvan posts his edited clip on TikTok, typically with inflammatory claims and a clear call to action—contact this person’s employer, call the police, demand consequences.

Stage 2: Bot Engagement

Within minutes, the video is flooded with fake comments. These comments trigger TikTok’s algorithm, which interprets high engagement as a signal to boost the content to a broader audience.

An analysis of Noshirvan’s January 28, 2022, video about Couture shows 904 comments. Approximately 80 percent display characteristics consistent with bot-generated content: duplicate phrasing, identical emoji patterns, new accounts with no posting history, and stylistic consistency in errors.

Examples from comments on that video:

“Wow” appears 47 times in near-identical formats. “Yikes” appears in the same lowercase format from multiple accounts. “This is insane” appears verbatim from numerous users Accounts show follower-to-following ratios consistent with bot farms Profile pictures use stock images or appear AI-generated

Stage 3: The Call Campaign

Bot Mob Boss Danesh

Using commercially available auto-dialer software, spoofed caller ID services, and AI voice generation, he then generates hundreds of phone calls that appear to come from different people.

Each call delivers a pre-recorded message and then disconnects. The voices sound different because AI software can alter pitch, accent, and cadence.

To law enforcement, employers, and the targets themselves, it appears to be a groundswell of public concern. In reality, it’s Danesh with software.

Stage 4: Email and Social Media

Automation tools send thousands of templated emails to the target, her employer, and media outlets. The templates are slightly varied to avoid spam filters—different subject lines, minor wording changes, different sending addresses.

Simultaneously, bot networks launch “review bombing”—floods of one-star reviews from new or inactive accounts, often claiming to be customers who had bad experiences.

In the days following Danesh Noshirvan’s videos, Dr. Garramone’s medical practice’s Google reviews collapsed—overrun by fraudulent accounts created to simulate consumer outrage. It was reputation by algorithm.

Stage 5: Direct Harassment

Jennifer Couture received thousands of direct messages on Facebook, Instagram, email, and text. These messages threatened violence, referenced her family members, and encouraged suicide.

“You are a disgusting troll. I hope you get shanked in prison, ” —Amy Bluestar.

“U racist bitch hang your self” —Royal Shawn

“Ugly fucking bitch. Hope you and your family fuckin die” —Zach Wills

“Sup cunt? You try to hit people with your car. You’re a real piece of shit. I hope your dumb blonde ass fucks with the wrong women some day and you get knocked out… Someone needs to really put you in your place.” —Chip Chipperson

“Hey there you dumb bitch. I can’t wait tell you get your bitch add liberal. Do this world a favor put a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger. We know who you are now and we’re coming cunt” —Garrett Johnson

“Kill your self you blonde bitch” —Tyson Leask

Forensic analysis reveals:

Similar grammatical errors across multiple accounts. Multiple similar references to the edited video. High praise for Danesh. New accounts created shortly before messaging IP addresses clustered in ways inconsistent with organic user behavior.

Couture lived with the belief that mobs had seen a video and decided she deserved to die. She worried about her daughter’s safety.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh: When Speech Becomes Crime

Federal cyberstalking law (18 U.S.C. § 2261A) makes it a crime to use electronic communications to intentionally cause substantial emotional distress through a course of conduct. Creating a fake mob through bots and AI-generated threats to terrorize someone for years would satisfy these elements—maximum penalty: five years in federal prison.

Additional potential charges include wire fraud (using interstate communications to execute a scheme to defraud—here, making the victim believe they face a real mob) and witness intimidation (18 U.S.C. § 1512), since Couture is a party to active federal litigation against Noshirvan.

Florida’s cyberstalking statute (784.048) criminalizes causing substantial emotional distress through electronic communications that serve no legitimate purpose. Penalty: up to five years in state prison.

The Pattern

Danesh Norshirvan front made TikTok videos of Aaron De La Torre of Texas, who subsequently took his own life.

Aaron De La Torre, 49, died by suicide on October 8, 2024—ten days after Noshirvan started posting videos about him following a minor altercation with a juvenile at a Texas gas station. Police had investigated and found no truth in what Noshirvan claimed had been done to the juvenile.

Despite this, De La Torre was inundated with calls demanding his firing and arrest. Unknown to De La Torre, most of the calls and messages were AI-generated.

During the investigation into the suicide of De La Torre, investigators identified more than 50 people who claim to have been targeted by similar campaigns linked to Noshirvan. A decision on whether to charge Noshirvan for cyber stalking is pending.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh: When the Target Was a Lawyer

In May 2023, Couture and Dr. Garramone sued Noshirvan in federal court. They alleged that Noshirvan had defamed them and used his social-media following to orchestrate harassment campaigns against them.

Noshirvan sued them in return, demanding $40 million in damages, claiming that he was the victim of their efforts to destroy his reputation, including the allegation that he and his wife were swingers.

On April 15, 2025, Noshirvan’s wife, Hannah, was being questioned in a deposition by Julian Jackson-Fannin, counsel for Couture and Garramone. He showed her a photograph Norshirvan had published on his gay-leaning OnlyFans account of his wife and another young woman fellating Danesh.

Noshirvan interrupted the deposition, shouting at Jackson-Fannin that he was a “piece of shit,” a “dumb shit,” a “motherfucker.” And added: “I’ll remember this shit at settlement.”

After the deposition, Noshirvan launched an online campaign, accusing the attorney of sharing “revenge porn.”

Though Danesh had only 13 male subscribers to his page, he had published the photo, and it was commercial porn, not revenge porn, and entirely relevant to the lawsuit, which he had commenced over whether he was a swinger or in a monogamous relationship.

Jackson-Fannin’s law firm was inundated with threatening phone calls and voicemails.

Among the messages received:

“I’m gonna kill him. Want to come?” “GET HIM !!!!!!!!” “Oh, he’s meat.” “Find him and his wife. Make the score even—but make sure she suffers because of him.” “We know where you live.” “We’re going to sexually harass them (Jackson-Fannin’s wife and mother).”

On August 12, 2025, Judge John E. Steele issued a sanctions order that found that Noshirvan acted with “subjective bad faith,” that his conduct was “committed in bad faith” and his communications were “not only inflammatory but false and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation” and ordered Noshirvan to pay $62,320 as sanctions.

What the Court Did Not Know

What the court did not have before it at the time was evidence showing that most, if not all, of the threats directed at Jackson-Fannin were generated by Noshirvan using artificial intelligence, voice-modulation tools, automated dialing systems, and bot-driven accounts.

Bot Mob Boss Danesh: The Broader Threat

Noshirvan has defended his conduct on the grounds of accountability culture. After all, it is his job to identify bad actors and cancel them.

His attorney Nicholas Chiappetta has argued that Noshirvan “does not advocate for harassment nor has [he] ever directed his viewers to ‘go after’ any of the ‘bad actors.’”

He does not address the evidence that most of the harassment comes from Noshirvan himself using bots, AI, and automation, and that the bad actor that law enforcement needs to “go after” is Noshirvan himself.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) handles cyberstalking and online harassment cases. Federal prosecutors have increasingly pursued cases involving the use of technology to conduct harassment campaigns, particularly when they include threats, impersonation, or result in real-world harm.

