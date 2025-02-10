NOTE: This piece was first published on FLGulfNews.com.

By Richard Luthmann

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, under clear Southwest Florida skies, the 21st annual ‘Cars on 5th Naples’ transformed Fifth Avenue South into a paradise for automotive enthusiasts.

Organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America, this event showcased over 400 luxury, exotic, and classic vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches, and Corvettes.

Cars on 5th Naples was a supercar paradise with Ferraris, Lambos, classics, and more—raising millions for St. Matthew’s House.

Thousands of attendees admired these exotic cars up close, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. The event, part of the Naples Automotive Experience weekend, benefits St. Matthew’s House. 100% of the proceeds support the nonprofit. In 2024, the event raised $1.7 million for the organization.

“This is car heaven! I’ve been to shows all over the country, but there’s something special about seeing these cars under the Florida sun on Fifth Avenue,” said Mark Reynolds, a car enthusiast from Miami

Enthusiasts came from all over, including Jason Weber, who was visiting from New York: “The Ferraris are always the stars, but honestly, every single car here is breathtaking. The craftsmanship and detail are incredible.”

Many come for the spectacle, including local resident Sarah D’Angelo: “It’s not just about the cars—it’s the atmosphere, the people, and the passion. Naples knows how to put on a world-class auto event.”

Photo essayist and journalist Richard Luthmann captured the day’s highlights, documenting the stunning vehicles and the enthusiastic crowd.

“Naples turns into Monaco for a day—this is as close as you’ll get to a European-style luxury car event in the U.S.,” Luthmann said. “Personally, I loved the MAGA edition, Lexus. It was a beautiful day, ending with a procession off Fifth Avenue towards the Gulf of America for the first time ever.”

His images offer a visual journey through this remarkable event, celebrating automotive excellence and community spirit.

For a closer look at the event, you can watch this video:

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