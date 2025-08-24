Christopher Ambrose's Fraudulent Script: fake poverty, hidden assets, custody court abuse, and a federal fraud affidavit exposed.

FR Editor’s Introduction: Christopher Ambrose calls himself a victim, but he is a man who broke his children’s hearts. He’s the guy writing the script, directing the actors, and stealing the scenery while crying that he’s broke. In this guest view, we see him for what he is: a man who seized children through a system designed to protect them, and who now tries to silence his critics with federal litigation. This isn’t an episode of fiction like the ones he used to write for TV. Ambrose has turned institutions of law into instruments of cruelty. The money tricks, the broken kids, the fake poverty act. You read it, and you’ll know exactly what kind of man Ambrose is.

Margaret Sullivan is our guest author and she is commenting about Frank Report’s story and adding some keen insigts of her own.

Claiming Poverty From a $2.2M Beach House: The Ambrose Affidavit Story

By Margaret Sullivan

This article lays bare what so many of us have been screaming for years: Christopher Ambrose is not just dishonest — he is dangerous. The fact that this man, who has already devastated his children’s lives and financially destroyed their mother, can now stand before a federal judge claiming poverty while hiding behind misrepresentations and legal technicalities is a grotesque insult to the very concept of justice.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a “he said, she said.” This is a man who manipulated the family court system to gain custody of three children who were terrified of him, only to now turn around and claim that he is a victim — of public scrutiny, of a psychiatrist’s professional opinion, of his own financial ruin. But who created this financial ruin? Ambrose himself.

He transferred marital assets into secret Fidelity accounts.

He withheld financial records from his own divorce proceedings. He took control of his ex-wife’s inheritance. He made his children’s mother — their only stable parent — homeless

Christopher Ambrose’s Fraudulent Script: The $2.2 million CT beach house

Ambrose lives in a $2 million plus home he rents. He pays $3750 per month, but told the court he pays $2400. He pretends he is impoverished.And now, to save himself $405, he tells a federal judge that he’s destitute? As if the rest of us are blind to the staggering hypocrisy. He didn’t want the public to see his financial affidavit — and now we know why. What he tried to hide speaks volumes.

Let’s not overlook the most sickening irony: Ambrose weaponized the family court against his own children and now he’s weaponizing the federal courts to silence Dr. Bandy Lee — a woman who dared to use her professional expertise to assess his behaviors and protect others. Her conclusion? A 32 out of 40 on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist.

Is this lawsuit agsint Dr. Lee truly about defamation — or is it a desperate attempt by a man finally cornered by truth to silence those shedding light on his abuses?

Christopher Ambrose isn’t a victim. He’s the system’s ugliest product

Frank Parlato’s article is more than journalism — it’s public service. Because Connecticut’s family court system has become a safe haven for abusers with money, influence, or a convincing sob story. And this man checks every box.

What Ambrose is doing — and has done — should horrify anyone who cares about children, about truth, about the integrity of our courts. And while the judge rightly denied his motion to seal his affidavit, that’s just the beginning.

Exposing his lies is not enough. There must be consequences.

We must demand a system where perjury is not optional. Where family court cannot be weaponized against protective parents. Where children’s voices are not silenced to serve the vanity and vengeance of an unstable man playing victim.

To all who’ve been following the Ambrose saga — to survivors, to advocates, to mothers and children failed by the courts: don’t look away. Let this case fuel our fire. The truth is out. Now it’s time for justice to catch up.

Margaret Sullivan has written Exposing Family Court Corruption in Connecticut: A System Betrayed (Empowering Litigants in Family Court)

