COMMUNIST NEW YORK COURTS: Disabled Bronx father Marc Fishman jailed 45 days for visiting his son. Police admit no crime. Outrage builds.

By Richard Luthmann

Court-Ordered Child Visit Becomes a Communist Crackdown

Marc Fishman, a Bronx father of four and a man living with a traumatic brain injury, hearing loss, and cognitive impairment, has been ordered to report to jail on September 17, 2025. His sentence? Forty-five days behind bars for trying to see his autistic son.

The “crime” occurred on December 15, 2018, when Fishman arrived for a court-approved, prepaid supervised visit with his son. A 22-page visitation order granted him the entire day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A court-appointed supervisor and his disability aide were present, and the visit had been confirmed in writing that very morning.

At 11:35 a.m., police stormed the visit. They arrested Fishman on claims that he was violating an order of protection. But here’s the kicker: that order had never been served on him. The father who followed every rule was treated like a criminal anyway.

Marc Fishman with his children

Since then, Fishman has not been allowed to see or even speak to any of his four children. More than six years later, crooked Westchester County justice has turned this farce into a jail sentence.

Critics call it what it is: “communist-style justice” in New York State.

COMMUNIST NEW YORK COURTS: Proof of Innocence Buried, Corruption Exposed

Fishman’s innocence is not speculation. It’s on video. At the New Rochelle Police precinct, the arresting officer, Lane Schlesinger, admitted on camera: “I do not think Marc Fishman committed a crime.” He added Fishman had “no malicious intent.” That exculpatory tape was never given to Fishman’s lawyers or shown to the jury.

This is not just misconduct—it’s a violation of New York discovery laws that require disclosure of evidence favorable to the defense. Yet prosecutors buried the tape, and judges went along. The jury never saw the smoking gun that proved Fishman’s innocence.

Meanwhile, Schlesinger’s record reads like a rap sheet. He has since been fired and was cited by the New York Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office (LEMIO) for over 40 civilian complaints, including falsified reports. Other New York counties have thrown out convictions tied to dirty cops.

Not Westchester.

Commie Susan Cacece

Instead, DA Susan Cacace doubled down, pushing to jail a disabled father while protecting a disgraced officer.

“The officer himself said I didn’t commit a crime,” Fishman said. “But the judge still wants to put me in jail—and the DA helped hide the truth.”

COMMUNIST NEW YORK COURTS: ADA Rights Crushed by Rogue Judges

Fishman’s punishment didn’t stop with false charges. In the courtroom, his Americans with Disabilities Act rights were shredded. He suffers from traumatic brain injury, tinnitus-induced hearing loss, neuralgia, and memory loss. He begged for accommodations—real-time transcripts, assistive devices, or even a note-taker.

All denied.

“Family Court is already unfair, but if you are disabled, you have no chance,” Fishman said (News12 Westchester).

In 2021, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that Fishman be given transcription as an ADA accommodation. Westchester judges ignored it. They forced him to sit through proceedings he couldn’t hear or understand, then denied him a retrial.

Even worse, officials mocked his memory problems, issuing verbal orders and then ridiculing him when he couldn’t recall them.

By law, any court office with more than 50 employees must have an ADA liaison. The Westchester DA’s Office does not.

“With judicial immunity, judges in Westchester routinely violate the ADA,” Fishman said. “And DAs seek convictions at all costs, ignoring the rights of disabled New Yorkers.”

COMMUNIST NEW YORK COURTS: Fundraising, Advocacy, and Political Pressure Surge

Fishman’s supporters aren’t backing down. He launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support Disabled Father of 4 sentenced to 45 days in jail.” So far, it has raised $490 from 9 donations—modest but growing—as his story spreads.

He also runs NewRochellePoliceAbuse.com, a site that posts case files, petitions, timelines, and damning evidence of misconduct. Advocacy groups like Disability Rights New York cite his ordeal as a case study in systemic ADA violations and prosecutorial abuse.

On July 3, 2025, Fishman publicly condemned what he called “retaliation and systemic discrimination” in Westchester courts. He demanded that Governor Kathy Hochul install a civil rights monitor over the judiciary and open an independent investigation.

So far, Hochul has stayed silent. We wonder why.

COMRADE KATHY

Protesters compare Westchester’s courts to a “commie debtors’ prison” and demand Cacace be removed from the case. Petition drives on Change.org and Fishman’s own site call for his release and the restoration of his visitation rights.

COMMUNIST NEW YORK COURTS: Public Outcry and the Bigger Battle

Legal experts say Fishman has powerful grounds for appeal: withheld exculpatory evidence, denial of ADA accommodations, and officer misconduct. But appeals take time, and the clock ticks toward his surrender date. Supporters fear the stress and conditions of jail could be life-threatening, given his disabilities.

“This isn’t just about me,” Fishman said. “It’s about a broken system that protects its own, buries the truth, and punishes innocent people while rewarding abusive cops.”

His warning is chilling: “If police lie and courts don’t care, none of us are safe.”

For now, Marc Fishman faces jail, separation from his children, and a justice system that looks more like Soviet Moscow than New York. But his fight continues, and the public outrage builds.

Whether through legislative reform or a federal takeover of the crooked New York justice system and courts by the Trump Administration, the case of one father may yet spark the reform that disabled parents and all New Yorkers desperately need.

