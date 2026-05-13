This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Det's avatar
Det
21m

You are my hero! Norshivan's evil is extraordinary. I watched in horror as he and his sister group 'Nursing Squad' got medical personnel fired in 2021-2 for questioning the jabs. They were nasty + relentless with the same techniques as him (he trained them.) It's a lot bigger than him as you know. Praying you take Danesh down + all of his accomplices with him.

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