Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Dr. Bryan Rigg asked for documentation. The Woke Mob says he’s racist. AT&T, ANSCO, and J&L face questions.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan thought he had another victim in Texas. He did not. He found a Marine Corps veteran, Jewish-history scholar, father, and man with enough discipline to build a file while the mob was still howling. This is the difference between cancel culture and real reporting. Danesh brought a clipped video. The Warrior-PhD brought the law, the timeline, the contractor chain, and the unanswered questions. AT&T, ANSCO, and J&L Utilities can end this fast: show the permits, show the IDs, show the work orders, and explain who fed the smear machine. Until then, the receipts keep coming. This piece is “Danesh Found the Wrong Marine.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – On April 17, 2026, in the Tiffany Park neighborhood of Arlington, Texas, a man stepped out of his home and into a fight he did not ask for. Work crews tied to an AT&T fiber project were digging near his property, and he wanted answers any homeowner would want before strangers start tearing into the ground near sprinkler lines, fiber lines, gas lines, water lines, and a family home.

Who sent you? Where is your identification? Where are the permits? What company is responsible if something gets damaged?

Those were the questions. That was the scene. That was the “crime” that Mega Influencer and Antifa-linked social media terror Danesh Noshirvan later tried to repackage for the internet mob as “racism.”

History keeps teaching the same brutal lesson: you don’t fuck with the United States Marines and remain standing when the smoke clears. That is the Marine Corps steel that this Texan brings into Danesh’s cancel culture smear fight — disciplined, relentless, methodical, and ready to turn a cheap internet ambush into a documented battlefield where the smear merchants get buried under their own receipts.

That is what makes this story explosive. Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg, PhD, is not a random man in a clipped video. He is an historian, author, former professor, former Marine Corps officer, father, financial professional, and scholar of Jewish identity, Nazi racial law, and military history.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Luftwaffe Field Marshal Erhard Milch, far left, with Hermann Goring, Adolf Hitler, and SA Stabschef Viktor Lutze. Milch, who otherwise would have been considered a “half-Jew” or Mischlinge, was “Aryanized” by Hitler, who claimed the power to change an individual’s ethnicity.

His work includes Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers, a serious historical examination of race, identity, and the machinery of state-sponsored classification. Yet after Dr. Rigg asked for the documentation that Texas law says he was legally entitled to request, Danesh Noshirvan and the @ThatDaneshGuy ecosystem branded him a racist and fed him to the digital mob.

The why is obvious: a clipped video is easier to weaponize than a permit file. The how is uglier: strip out context, ignore the contractor chain, bury the right-of-way rules, mock the Jewish-history scholar’s Israel-related background, and let the mob do what mobs do.

But Dr. Rigg did not fold. He documented and preserved. He demanded names, permits, work orders, identification, right-of-way authority, contractor records, and answers from J&L Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, and everyone else in the chain.

Danesh brought a mob. And that is where the whole smear campaign starts to crack. Danesh found the wrong Marine.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: The Woke Mob Can’t Beat Bryan Mark Rigg

Dr. Rigg is the kind of man the internet cancel culture mob does not know how to process. He is not a meme, a two-second clip, or some disposable face for a Woke Anti-Semite TikTok Influencer’s next outrage cycle. He is a historian, author, former professor, former Marine Corps officer, father, financial professional, and scholar who has spent a lifetime doing what Danesh pretends to do: investigating hard truths.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg

Dr. Rigg is a man to be admired: the brains, the discipline, and the Marine Corps backbone. He is a product of the American Military, reminding us why it is the finest in the world. He served in a special educational program connected to the Israeli military experience and did not run away from the complexity of Jewish history, military service, and public identity.

More than anything, I admire how he responded to Danesh Noshirvan and his mob of Wokesters and AI Bots. Dr. Rigg did not melt down, disappear, or beg the mob for mercy. That’s not in his warrior DNA. He documented, preserved, called lawyers, and made records. He demanded answers. He prepared for engagement with the enemy.

That is how serious men fight smear merchants. They do not scream into the algorithm. They build a file and conduct reconnaissance. This is how a U.S. Marine devises a battle plan.

And once I sat down with Dr. Rigg, the story became obvious. This was never really about race. It was about paperwork. It was about property, identification, and whether a giant telecom brand and its contractor chain can send unknown workers into a Texas neighborhood and then hide behind the phrase “right-of-way” like it is a magic spell.

And it was about whether some Antifa punk social media hack would get thrown into the digital abyss where he belongs.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: The Driveway, the Dig Crew, and the Question Every Homeowner Would Ask

The confrontation began on April 17, 2026, in the Tiffany Park neighborhood of Arlington, Texas. Multiple work crews arrived and began digging in several residential yards, including his property. Homeowners had received no prior notice that contractors or subcontractors would be entering private property or excavating near underground infrastructure.

That is not a small thing, not a harmless inconvenience. That is how sprinklers get ripped, fiber gets cut, gas lines get struck, and homeowners get left holding the bag.

Dr. Rigg had recently dealt with fiber-optic cable and a new sprinkler system. So when he saw men digging near his home, he did what any father, homeowner, and thinking adult would do. He went outside and asked questions: Who are you? Who sent you? Where is your identification? Where are the permits? Who is responsible if you break something?

Those are not “racist” questions. Those are adult questions.

The workers did not speak English. Soon afterward, a supervisor identified himself as Jose Paz of J&L Utilities. Paz allegedly said the company was subcontracted through ANSCO on behalf of AT&T. An ANSCO representative named “Marlo” was also present.

Then came the key moment: Dr. Rigg asked for company identification, proof of authorization, and documentation showing the crews had lawful authority or permits to perform work affecting his property. Paz could not provide it and failed to prove the relationship between J&L Utilities, ANSCO, and AT&T.

That is where Texas law walks into the room wearing boots.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Texas Utilities Code § 55.017

Texas Utilities Code § 55.017 says a telecom, video, or cable representative with an easement or right-of-way over real property must show proof of identification to the owner when entering the property if the owner asks. Arlington’s right-of-way rules add more: registration, permits, plans on site, marked vehicles, utility locates, and possibly advance homeowner notice.

So spare me the “right-of-way” excuse. Right-of-way is not a free pass. It is the beginning of the checklist.

FLGulfNews.com

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: AT&T, ANSCO, J&L, and the Corporate Shell Game

The deeper I looked, the more this smelled like the usual contractor-chain dodge. AT&T is the brand. ANSCO is the contractor. J&L Utilities is the subcontractor.

The workers are on the ground. The homeowner is stuck trying to figure out who the hell is actually accountable. Everybody points one rung down the ladder until the ladder disappears into mud.

So I did what any good journalist does. I asked them all questions:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 at 11:06 AM

Subject: MEDIA INQUIRY: AT&T / ANSCO / J&L Utilities — Arlington Crew, Missing Paperwork, Worker Status, and Antifa-Linked Danesh Noshirvan Smear

To: luispaz2571@sbcglobal.net, luisalonzopaz22@gmail.com, Pazoscara@gmail.com, ron.lopez@anscollc.com, OK2928@att.com, ja1816@att.com, jbcchr@aol.com, tuckertw@protonmail.com

CC: Dallas.Outreach@ice.dhs.gov, Lesli.Goodman@arlingtontx.com, june@peterbagley.law, tabb.hendrick@arlingtontx.gov, Charles.Munoz@Arlingtontx.gov, RALafontaine@protonmail.com, RickLaRiviere@proton.me, mvolpe998@gmail.com, frankparlato@gmail.com, juliea005@proton.me, mthomasnast@protonmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, peter@peterbagley.law, leo.terrell@usdoj.gov, harmeet.dhillon@usdoj.gov, maureen.riordan@usdoj.gov, jjfannin@duanemorris.com, hwgurland@duanemorris.com, HWGurland@duanemorris.com, pt@ptesq.com, pt@PTESQ.COM, bhenry@rolfeshenry.com, sburns@rolfeshenry.com, kdeglman@rolfeshenry.com, kmcclintock@rolfeshenry.com, tbrodsky@rolfeshenry.com, joeycamp2020@gmail.com, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news, joey@yourdaddyjoey.news, theomahaoracle@gmail.com

Dear J&L Utilities, ANSCO, and AT&T Representatives:

We are independent journalists preparing a report for publication about the April 2026 confrontation involving Bryan Mark Rigg, PhD, at or near 2702 Marquis Cir. W., Arlington, Texas. This is the story as currently understood:

A crew allegedly tied to an AT&T fiber project showed up in Dr. Rigg’s neighborhood and began digging near residential property. Dr. Rigg says he asked basic questions: Who are you? Who sent you? Where is your identification? Where are the permits? Who is responsible if you hit a sprinkler line, fiber line, gas line, water line, or other underground infrastructure?

Instead of clear answers, he says he got evasion. Then came the internet hit.

A clipped video of the encounter was pushed online and amplified by Danesh Noshirvan, also known as ThatDaneshGuy, who branded Dr. Rigg a racist. Dr. Rigg denies that charge. He says this was never about race. He says it was about property rights, worker identification, legal authorization, city rules, and contractor accountability.

That is why we are contacting you before publication.

Texas Utilities Code § 55.017 provides that a representative of a telecommunications provider with an easement or right-of-way over real property must show proof of identification to the property owner when entering the property if the owner requests it. Source: https://law.justia.com/codes/texas/utilities-code/title-2/subtitle-c/chapter-55/subchapter-a/section-55-017/

Arlington’s right-of-way rules appear to go further. Public service providers, prime contractors, and subcontractors must be registered with the city. Permits are required before work in the public right-of-way. Contractors must keep issued permits and plans on site. Vehicles and machinery must be properly marked. Utility locates are required before excavation. Advance written notice may also be required in certain circumstances.

So “we were in the right-of-way” is not an answer. It is the start of the compliance checklist.

We are asking J&L Utilities, ANSCO, and AT&T to answer the following:

1. Was J&L Utilities, JNL Utilities, ANSCO, or AT&T performing, supervising, authorizing, or benefiting from work at or near 2702 Marquis Cir. W. on or around April 17, 2026?

2. Who exactly sent the crew into the Tiffany Park neighborhood?

3. Was J&L/JNL Utilities registered with the City of Arlington for this work?

4. Was ANSCO registered with the City of Arlington for this work?

5. What permit numbers, work orders, right-of-way approvals, easement records, and contractor registrations applied to this job?

6. Were permits and plans issued and kept on site?

7. Were the workers and vehicles clearly identified with company names and contact numbers?

8. Were utility locates completed before digging began?

9. Were homeowners given advance written notice?

10. If notice was given, please provide the notice, date, method of delivery, and recipient list.

11. Did any representative refuse or fail to show Dr. Rigg identification, permits, work orders, or proof of authority when requested?

12. Do you claim Texas Utilities Code § 55.017 did not apply? If so, explain why.

13. Were any workers on this project undocumented, unlawfully employed, misclassified, unvetted, or unauthorized to work in the United States?

14. What I-9, E-Verify, labor-compliance, or subcontractor-certification procedures were used?

15. Did Jose Paz or anyone else tell Dr. Rigg or a city official that the workers were undocumented but were “not hurting anyone”?

16. Did any workers leave the neighborhood after Dr. Rigg raised questions about documentation, worker status, or ICE?

17. Were any workers terminated after allegedly taking water from a fire hydrant or city water source in Tiffany Park?

18. Were any crews connected to this job involved in damage to a Spectrum fiber line, gas line, water line, sprinkler system, or other infrastructure?

19. Were Atmos Energy, Spectrum, the City of Arlington, or emergency responders called because of damage caused by crews on this project?

20. Was Dr. Rigg’s property later bypassed? If so, why?

21. Did any worker, supervisor, subcontractor, contractor, employee, spouse, or agent record Dr. Rigg without his knowledge?

22. Did anyone connected to J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, or AT&T provide video, information, names, images, or commentary about Dr. Rigg to Danesh Noshirvan, ThatDaneshGuy, or any social-media intermediary?

23. Did J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, or anyone acting for them hire, pay, encourage, solicit, brief, coordinate with, or feed information to Danesh Noshirvan?

24. Did anyone connected to this project ask Danesh Noshirvan or any other online account to identify Dr. Rigg, publish his image, call him racist, or generate public pressure against him?

25. After learning Dr. Rigg disputed the viral narrative, did J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, or AT&T ask for the video to be removed or corrected?

26. Did any of you investigate whether the video was selectively edited or missing key context?

27. Do J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, or AT&T tolerate workers or subcontractors using online influencers to punish homeowners who ask for identification, permits, worker authorization, or proof of legal access?

28. Do your business models depend on ignoring right-of-way rules, using undocumented labor, failing to identify workers, or hiding behind subcontractor layers when homeowners demand answers?

Dr. Rigg’s background makes this smear especially explosive. He is a historian whose work includes Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers . He has spent years studying Jewish identity, Nazi racial laws, military history, and the absurdity of racial classification.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers by Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg, PhD

Yet after asking questions about who was digging near his home, he was branded a racist by an online Mega-Influencer with links to foreign active measures and fed to the cancel culture mob.

Danesh Noshirvan publicly brands himself as an online “accountability” operator. His own materials describe his work as “online accountability & investigations.” His Linktree reportedly invites people to “DM me a story or tag me.” His podcast materials have described him as “best known for identifying people online using minimal clues.” His Facebook page has stated, “Cancel Culture doesn’t exist. This is Accountability Culture.” He has over three million followers across all platforms.

Federal-court records from unrelated litigation provide additional context. In one order, a federal judge described Noshirvan as a TikTok creator whose niche is cancel culture and noted that people paid him to repost negative videos identifying targets by name, contact information, employer, and other personal details. In a later sanctions order, the court found that Noshirvan published false and inflammatory communications intended to incite foreseeable harassment and intimidation of opposing counsel. The court sanctioned him under its inherent powers and later approved a $62,320 attorney-fee award.

Public reporting and Noshrivan’s own statements have him connected to Antifa, the Islamic Republic of Iran, anti-America and anti-Israel active measures, doxxing of the U.S. Supreme Court Justices’ home addresses, and admitted violations of 18 USC §§ 2257 and 2257A, implicating sex trafficking of women and the production of child pornography.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/antifa-tiktok-agitator-urges-armed-leftist-militias-fight/

Those rulings and reports do not decide the Rigg matter. But they are highly relevant to how a newsroom should evaluate a clipped video that became a reputational hit.

So we ask directly:

Did J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, or anyone connected to this project have any role in turning Dr. Rigg into a viral target?

Do you tolerate this kind of media-manufactured smear?

And are J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, and AT&T prepared to produce the paperwork that should have existed before any worker started digging near Dr. Rigg’s home?

Please provide a written response for publication, including:

-Permit numbers;

– Work orders;

– Contractor and subcontractor registrations;

– The full subcontractor chain;

– Homeowner notices;

– Identification policies;

– Worker-authorization procedures;

– Incident reports;

– Damage reports;

– Police-call records;

– Communications about Dr. Rigg, the viral video, Danesh Noshirvan, ThatDaneshGuy, Danna, Jose Paz, Luis Paz, Oscar Paz, J&L/JNL Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, Osbourne Knox, Jesus Avitia, Charles Munoz, and the Tiffany Park project.

We intend to publish. We intend to be fair. Your response will be included or fairly summarized. If you decline to answer, we will report that too. If we publish before receiving your responses, we will incorporate your comments into a follow-up.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Regards,

Richard Luthmann

As of press time, neither AT&T, ANSCO, nor J&L Utilities has responded. Here is what we know.

Dr. Rigg questioned whether the workers were lawfully authorized to work in the United States. Paz did not directly answer and instead said the workers were “not hurting anyone.” That phrase should bother every honest person watching this story. “Not hurting anyone” is not identification, a permit, a work order, or proof of legal authorization. It is not compliance. It is a shrug.

Dr. Rigg says he made no derogatory statements about race, ethnicity, or national origin. His point was simple: documentation, authorization, property access, and legal compliance. He says he did not care whether the workers were from Pakistan, Russia, Argentina, Mexico, or Mars. He wanted to know who they were and why they were there.

Later, Dr. Rigg spoke with Charles Munoz, a City of Arlington Right-of-Way Inspector. Munoz said several crew members had allegedly been terminated earlier that week after being caught illegally taking water from a neighborhood fire hydrant. Dr. Rigg also says he later learned of alleged damage involving a Spectrum fiber cable, a ruptured gas line requiring Atmos Energy response, and a damaged water line.

That is the real story Danesh did not want to tell. The real story was not “white homeowner harasses brown workers.” The real story was a Texas homeowner asking whether the people digging near his home were identified, permitted, trained, authorized, insured, supervised, and legally present.

That story is harder. It requires documents, follow-up calls, and verification. It requires checking the law. Danesh does not do that because he cannot; he does not have the intelligence or the discipline.

Danesh Noshirvan does digital drive-bys snapped into a pre-determined ideological frame becuase that is all he is capable of doing. And that is what is media masters demand.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: The Smear Machine Hits the Jewish Historian

Then came the online hit. Dr. Rigg says a worker associated with Paz and the worker’s spouse, using the moniker “Dianna Tovar,” posted a misleading and selectively edited video of the confrontation on social media.

The clip omitted major portions of the exchange, including Dr. Rigg’s repeated requests for documentation and authorization.

Dianna Tovar is a digtal creator and appears to be the worker’s wife. The Instagram account where the Dr. Rigg video was first posted was recently shut down. How do we know that the video came from Paz and his crew? Dianna Tovar told us herself:

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Dianna Tovar

Dianna Tovar and the J&L Utilities worker, apparently her husband.

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Apparently for the employees of J&L Utilities and their loved ones, no one wants to pay, and EVERYONE IS RACIST. Here is the English translation:

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

This is not some Matt Walsh satire. These Woke retards actually believe that Texas law and City of Arlington regulations requiring telecommunications contractos to identify themselves is somehow racist, and therefore ingnorable and unimportant.

The material was then given to Danesh Noshirvan, the king of the internet’s Woke retards, under the @ThatDaneshGuy brand. Danesh further selectively edited the footage to fit the EVERYONE IS RACIST narrative.

Dr. Rigg says the reposted content falsely portrayed him as targeting workers because they were Latino and accused him of racial discrimination without factual basis.

This is Danesh’s playbook. Clip it. Frame it. Brand it. Feed it to the Woke mob. Then act like the wreckage is “accountability.”

But this one had an uglier edge. Danesh’s content mocked Dr. Rigg’s historical work and highlighted his Israel-related background.

That was not random. When you call a Jewish-history scholar with IDF-related service a racist, then wave that Israel connection in front of a hostile online audience, you are not merely commenting.

You are lighting a flare.

Rigg says the damage was immediate and brutal. The Facebook video reportedly reached approximately 293,000 views and the Instagram version exceeded 500,000. He received threatening phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, and online abuse. He has presrved approximately 150 threatening or harassing communications, with the attacks spilling onto his author page and family.

Then came the lawyer letter. The Law Office of Peter Bagley sent a May 8, 2026 demand letter to Luis Paz, president of J&L Utilities, seeking correction, retraction, and cease-and-desist relief under the Texas Defamation Mitigation Act.

Bagley Letter 1

Bagley Letter 2

Bagley Letter 3

The letter says the edited video falsely portrayed Dr. Rigg as racist and that the real dispute concerned whether work in his yard was being carried out legally and whether undocumented workers were on his property, regardless of race or ethnicity.

That is why I respect Dr. Rigg. Danesh expected fear. He got a file. He expected collapse. He got a Marine historian with receipts.

Dr. Rigg invoked Edmund Burke’s old warning that evil triumphs when good men do nothing, and in the Danesh Noshirvan universe, that is not theory — it is a casualty report. Rigg is not the first man in the Dallas-Fort Worth orbit to get dragged into Danesh’s digital kill zone; Denton, Texas high school coach Aaron De La Torre is dead after being targeted by the same online mob machinery that turns accusations into public executions.

And yet Denton County District Attorney Paul Johnson still has not shown the guts to treat this like what it is: a real-world harm trail from online incitement to human destruction. Burke’s line hangs over this whole mess like a verdict — because when prosecutors do nothing, the mob learns it can destroy life after life, and walk away laughing.

Danesh Found the Wrong Marine: Aaron De La Torre faced death resultng from Danesh Noshirvan’s Woke cancel culture mob. Denton County District Attorney Paul Johnson is still looking for his balls in an election year, while Danesh strikes again in his own backyard.

Now the question is no longer whether Danesh can smear another target. The question is whether AT&T, ANSCO, and J&L Utilities, are ready to show the paperwork.

And the other question is much more interesting. Will a warrior, Marine historian Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg, be the one to finally throw the anti-Semitic, Antifa-connected scumbag, Danesh Noshirvan (and his @ThatDaneshGuy ecosystem), down into the deep dark hole where he belongs?

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