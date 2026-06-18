Democrat Ballot Hypocrisy Exposed: Palm Beach 2000 proved election anomalies deserve scrutiny. Los Angeles 2026 deserves the same standard.

LUTHMANN NOTE: What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Palm Beach 2000 is not folklore, and it was not treated like a fever dream when Democrats thought the machinery cost Al Gore the presidency. Statistical work showed Pat Buchanan’s Palm Beach vote was a screaming outlier: one model predicted 371 votes, while the official count gave him 3,407. The famous “Butterfly Did It” analysis concluded more than 2,000 Democratic voters likely punched Buchanan by mistake. Fine. Scrutinize it. But then apply the same rule everywhere. If odd numbers mattered in Palm Beach, odd numbers matter in Los Angeles 2026. This piece is “Democrat Ballot Hypocrisy Exposed,” first available on FL Gulf News.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

One Standard, Not Two

Election scrutiny is not a conspiracy theory. It is civic hygiene. The people who scream loudest about democracy when the result hurts them should be the first people demanding sunlight when the result helps them. That was the standard in Florida in 2000.

The 2000 Presidential Election: Bush v. Gore

It should be the standard in Los Angeles in 2026. No special rules. No partisan exemptions. No “nothing to see here” sermon from the same political class that once treated every hanging chad, dimpled punch, confusing ballot line, and statistical anomaly as a national emergency.

The point is not that Spencer Pratt won the Los Angeles mayoral primary. The point is not that Nithya Raman or Karen Bass committed fraud.

The point is that the system produced a result pattern that raises legitimate questions.

Pratt looked positioned for a runoff on election night. Raman sounded like a candidate tearfully bracing for disappointment.

The 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Primary

Then the slow-motion California count began, and the late-arriving mail-ballot universe turned the race into something else. That may be lawful. That may even be explainable. But lawful and confidence-inspiring are not the same thing.

Democracy does not run on official assurances alone. It runs on public confidence. If the process looks opaque, if the vote count takes days, if third-party ballot collection exists on a scale ordinary voters cannot independently verify, and if the late count breaks so hard in one political direction that it reverses the apparent election-night storyline, scrutiny is not only fair. It is mandatory.

The appearance of election integrity must satisfy the appearance of election integrity.

Democrat Ballot Hypocrisy Exposed: The Palm Beach Rule

In 2000, nobody on the Democrat side wanted to hear lectures about accepting the first number on the screen. Palm Beach County became a national courtroom, a statistics seminar, and a media circus because Pat Buchanan received thousands of votes in a place where the political profile made no sense.

2000 Reform Party Presidential Candidate Pat Buchanan

Buchanan was not the natural hero of Democrat Palm Beach precincts. He was not the candidate one expected elderly Jewish retirees and Gore-Lieberman voters to stampede toward in a sudden burst of Reform Party enthusiasm. The numbers smelled wrong, and the left said so loudly.

They were right to ask questions.

The Palm Beach “Butterfly Ballot”

That is the part today’s election-integrity scolds want erased. The butterfly ballot was not dismissed as “routine.” It was examined. It was litigated. It was analyzed by statisticians. It was turned into a national lesson on ballot design, voter intent, machine counting, and whether a technically legal election process can still fail the public.

The press did not say, “Stop undermining democracy.” The press said, “Explain the anomaly.”

2000 Palm Beach Recount

2000 Palm Beach Recount

That is the Palm Beach rule: when an election result produces a glaring statistical and procedural anomaly, the burden is not on citizens to shut up. The burden is on officials to open the books, show the process, and prove that the voters—not the machinery, not the ballot design, not the political operatives, not the counting pipeline—produced the result.

That rule cannot expire the moment Republicans start asking the questions.

If Buchanan’s Palm Beach total deserved scrutiny because it appeared wildly out of character, then Los Angeles’ late-ballot reversal deserves scrutiny for the same reason. The standard is not who benefits. The standard is whether the result can withstand inspection.

FL Gulf News

Democrat Ballot Hypocrisy Exposed: Los Angeles And The Late-Ballot Fog

Los Angeles now has its own version of the “explain this” problem. Not the same mechanism, ballot design, or election. But the same basic civic injury: a result that many voters cannot reconcile with what they watched unfold in real time.

Pratt was not some invisible protest candidate. He had name recognition, a clear anti-establishment lane, and an election-night showing that made a runoff look plausible. Then came the post-election ballot flow, and his path disappeared.

2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Election

The publicly available count data does not yet show “smoking gun” fraud, but it does show a stark voting-pattern shift. Pratt’s share in the later Election Night count was about 34.5%. In the post-Election Night late-counted ballots, it collapsed to about 18.7%, while Raman surged. That is not proof of wrongdoing, but it is exactly the kind of anomaly that deserves transparent explanation, batch-level disclosure, and public scrutiny.

California defenders will say this is normal. They will say late mail ballots skew progressive; the state has rules, signatures, deadlines, and counting procedures.

Fine. Then prove it cleanly. Show the batch reports and chain-of-custody safeguards. Show how many ballots were collected by third parties. Show where the late ballots came from, when they were received, how they were cured, how many were rejected, and how the late vote compared precinct by precinct with election-day and early-count ballots.

That is not extremism. That is basic audit logic.

The left understood it when the outlier helped George W. Bush. They understood it when Pat Buchanan’s total looked politically absurd. They understood that “the rules were followed” was not enough if the design itself may have distorted voter intent.

Here, the concern is not a butterfly ballot. The concern is a ballot ecosystem where mass mail voting, third-party collection, slow counting, and partisan late-ballot patterns combine to create a black box. That black box may contain perfectly lawful votes.

It may also contain abuse, coercion, harvested ballots from vulnerable voters, or sloppy list maintenance.

The public has a right to know which it is.

Democrat Ballot Hypocrisy Exposed: That Is The Tell

The hypocrisy is the tell. When Democrats believed confusing ballots harmed Al Gore, election skepticism was patriotism. When conservatives question late-arriving mail-ballot surges in California, election skepticism becomes sedition, disinformation, and dangerous talk.

That is not a principle. It’s a protection racket.

A serious country would reject both extremes. It would reject wild claims without evidence. It would also reject the smug bureaucratic demand that citizens accept opaque systems on faith.

No election official, party lawyer, media hall monitor, or voting-rights nonprofit gets to say, “Trust us,” and call that transparency. Trust is earned by disclosure, audit trails, speed, clarity, clean rolls, verifiable custody, and a process ordinary citizens can understand without needing a political science fellowship and a sedative.

The answer in Los Angeles is not to declare the race stolen without proof. The answer is to investigate the anomaly with the same seriousness the country brought to Palm Beach.

Publish the data. Explain the late vote. Identify the sources of ballot collection. Audit the voter rolls. Review rejected and cured ballots. Test the assumptions.

If Raman’s surge was legitimate, sunlight will strengthen her position. If the system was vulnerable, sunlight will expose the weak points.

Election integrity does not belong to one party. It belongs to the voter. The left demanded that standard in 2000.

Los Angeles deserves it now.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

FL Gulf News