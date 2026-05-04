Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: May 3 livestream fuels sickness: - Couture-Garramone fixation, litigation theater, and TDS-style politics.

LUTHMANN NOTE: With a Fort Myers federal court case looming, Danesh Noshirvan wants the public to believe he is the hero of every story. His May 3 Podcast tells another story. He says he is tired of Jennifer Couture, then talks about her for nearly two hours. He says he wants safety, then keeps broadcasting the feud. He says he is fighting aggressors, then turns every comment, critic, lawyer, doctor, and journalist into proof of his master plot. That is CGDS. Not a medical diagnosis. A media diagnosis. Couture-Garramone Derangement Syndrome is the only phrase that captures the social media smears, the cyberstalking, the AI Bot attacks, the litigation theater, and the obsession. This piece is “Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) — For years, local, media, and court observers alike have asked the same question: How does Danesh Noshirvan continue to harass his victims while he’s being sued for harassment? Recently, he spent 106 minutes on a piss-and-vinegar tirade about a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot encounter from years ago.

Danesh, the Mega Influencer, the SCOTUS Doxxer, wasn’t even there on January 26, 2022. Yet the moment has consumed him ever since he rebroadcast the video, with his scummy, politically slanted, Woke take on things, and shortly thereafter turned his AI bots on the couple he now styles his “mortal enemies” and litigation opponents.

Danesh Noshirvan has a harassment problem. He’s the veritable general of an army of cyberstalkers, human and AI, targeting only one of the parking lot “debaters,” Jennifer Couture, her innocent bystander husband, Dr. Ralph Garramone, and his medical practice relentlessly for over four years.

Some think the motivation is simple: he’s asking for money in a lawsuit against a couple he thought would have paid him to go away. But Couture and Garramone fought back. Millions for defense; not a penny for Libtards. Not in Southwest Florida, anyway.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Others think the answer is simply that Danesh is what poker players call “pot committed.” He can’t back down now. And he can’t admit to media or legal defeat to his over three million followers across multiple social media platforms.

That may explain the business and legal reasons for the dispute. After all, it’s a legal lottery ticket for the self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” from Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

But Danesh’s psychological fixation runs much deeper,

On May 3, 2026, the TikTok Mega-influencer sat down for a 1:46:45 livestream and turned nearly the entire substantive program into a grievance carnival about Jennifer Couture, Dr. Ralph Garramone, hero journalist Joey Camp, lawyers, lawsuits, comments, damages, kids, doctors, alleged plots, and the Fort Myers federal case consuming his life.

The episode starts with the mask already off. Less than a minute in, Danesh calls Couture and Garramone “my stalkers” and says they hired “goons” to do their “dirty work.”

By five minutes in, he says Couture will “never wash that dirt off her as a child stalker.”

By the sixteenth minute, he announces the master rule of CGDS: “In my mind, anything Joey Camp does is on their behalf.”

In the eighteenth minute, the entire Danesh Noshirvan universe gets folded into one theory: “all of them, all of them. The root is Joey Camp, Jennifer Couture.”

An hour and forty-five minutes in, after a full-length feature of the same psychological hamster wheel, he tells viewers, “I’m tired of hearing it more than you are. I have to talk about it.”

That is not closure, it’s compulsion. There will never be closure because this appears to be psychopathy. And it has a name: Couture-Garramone Derangement Syndrome or CGDS. It’s the social-media cousin of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and potentially just as dangerous:

Signs of TDS can be observed along a continuum of reactions, ranging from verbal expressions of intense hostility toward President Trump to overt acts of aggression and even violence against anyone supporting or anything symbolizing him. The recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life provides compelling evidence of the volatility and potential dangers of TDS if left unchecked.

The CGDS label fits because Danesh’s own mouth keeps proving the case.

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: The May 3 Stream Was a Case Study

The evidence is simple: Danesh did not merely discuss litigation, he performed obsession and called it content creation. It was simultaneously sad and sick.

From the first substantive minute, he framed Couture and Garramone as the command center of his misery, not just defendants, counterclaimants, or adversaries. They became the master cause, the prime movers behind harassment, threats, lawsuits, doctors, strangers in the chat, defamation, children, PTSD, and every new insult thrown his way.

About twenty minutes in, a hostile commenter appeared. Danesh snapped. He instantly turned the live chat into an investigative and legal battlefield, displaying the username, promising to “investigate this account,” saying “we’re going to dig into that username,” and declaring it would be “part of the lawsuit.”

That is the CGDS tell. A normal litigant separates court from commentary, while Danesh’s sick mind welds them together. A troll comment becomes evidence. A third-party critic becomes a Couture-Garramone agent. A lawsuit becomes a livestream prop. A legal dispute becomes a sermon about “aggressors.”

The stream runs like a recurring fever. He mocks Couture’s looks at 1:08:48, her marriage at 34:26, her mind throughout the manuscript-reading section, and Garramone’s home life at 51:10.

He claims he hates talking about the topic, but spends the show marinating in it. He says he wants safety and peace for himself, his wife, and his children, but he keeps naming, branding, mocking, and litigating in public.

Danesh says the fight has gone on “every single day for the past four years.” He then proves the point by keeping it going on camera.

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: Federal Court Gave the Theory Its Backbone

The Fort Myers federal court docket does not read like Danesh’s heroic folk tale. It reads like a man losing control of the machinery he thought he could weaponize.

In Noshirvan v. Couture et al., Case No. 2:23-cv-01218 (M.D. Fla.), Bill Clinton appointee Judge John E. Steele sanctioned Danesh after a deposition blowup involving opposing counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin, recounting Danesh interrupting a deposition where he was not the witness, calling counsel a “motherfucker,” a “dumb shit,” and a “misogynistic piece of shit.”

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: One of Danesh’s Libelous Social Media Posts

The court found Danesh’s behavior showed subjective bad faith and didn’t just merit sanctions. The court went further. It found Danesh’s post-deposition communications were “not only inflammatory but false” and “intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

That is not Luthmannesque rhetoric. That is a federal judge who, in the same order, warned Danesh that future conduct disrupting litigation or inciting harassment of opposing counsel could bring harsher sanctions, including dismissal.

Then came the bill. On October 30, 2025, Judge Steele awarded Garramone Plastic Surgery attorney’s fees tied to the sanctions fight, rejecting Danesh’s efforts to shrink the award to a flat $5,000 and declining to revisit the underlying sanction.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The $62,500 attorneys’ fees award is itself staggering. It is the largest such award for the Fort Myers division of the Middle District of Florida federal court in recent memory.

The CGDS theory lands hardest where the court record meets the livestream. In February 2026, Judge Steele denied Danesh’s motion to dismiss the defamation counterclaims brought by Couture, Garramone, and Garramone Plastic Surgery, writing that Danesh’s alleged statements accused them of crimes, child stalking, sexual misconduct, Nazism, white supremacy, and violence, and were capable of defamatory meaning.

Rather than slow down, Danesh doubled down, beginning a weekly podcast, his CGDS in full rage. Now, he can’t help but talk about his nemeses— and more and more, it appears they are all residing squarely between his ears.

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: TDS With Fort Myers Flair

Danesh’s CGDS does not exist in a political vacuum. His commentary style comes from the same ideological furnace that powers his anti-Trump and anti-right-wing persona. Danesh describes Dr. Garramone as a major Republican donor and ties. Couture/Garramone to Trump, DeSantis, and MAGA-aligned politics.

In contrast, Danesh says he is a “registered independent” who consistently votes Democrat in presidential races and who sees Trump-aligned politics as tied to authoritarianism, fascism, and moral danger.

That is where CGDS becomes a TDS analogue. Trump Derangement Syndrome, as a political insult, describes a pattern where Trump becomes the universal explanation for evil. CGDS does the same local work for Danesh in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida.

Couture and Garramone become avatars of the larger enemy. They are white, wealthy, traditional, southern conservatives. They are Floridians and are linked, in his telling, to “big money” Republican causes. They are not just litigants; they are symbols.

Our reporting has hammered this point for many months: Danesh is not some neutral internet sleuth. He is a “WOKE SCOTUS Doxxer,” a left-wing digital hitman tied to the Scott Dworkin anti-Trump resistance ecosystem, and a man praised by Dworkin as “one of the hardest working investigators out there right now.”

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: He’s directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump

That matters. Becuase to the Democrat Party’s online enforcement wing, Danesh is not a bully. He is an asset. He is the doxxing class dressed up as “accountability,” the TikTok snitch state with a ring light.

The Gateway Pundit, in a Luthmann guest post, pushed the point further, showing that Danesh urged “left-wing militias” to confront ICE and framed federal immigration enforcement as “Trump’s racist army.”

That is the ideological backdrop to CGDS. Danesh does not merely dislike Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone. He processes them through the same fever swamp that turns Trump, MAGA, ICE, Florida Republicans, conservative lawyers, and independent journalists into one giant enemy blob.

That is why Couture and Garramone become more than litigants in Danesh’s mind. They become avatars, symbols of Trump-world wealth, Florida power, anti-woke resistance, and personal opposition to his influencer empire.

The May 3 broadcast showed the pathology of that politics. In the opening minutes, he calls them “my stalkers,” says they hired “goons,” and frames them as the hidden hand behind the campaign against him. Later, he declares that “all of them” trace back to “Joey Camp, Jennifer Couture,” and says he “has to talk about it” even though he is “tired” of the topic.

That is CGDS in plain English: Trump Derangement Syndrome localized into a Fort Myers federal court feud.

The Verdict: Couture-Garramone Derangement Syndrome Fits

The strongest case for CGDS is not that Danesh dislikes Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone. He is allowed to dislike them. He is allowed to sue them, and he is allowed to defend himself. Nobody disputes that a litigant may tell his side of the story.

The problem is proportionality and pattern. The problem is that every road in Danesh’s narrative leads back to Couture and Garramone. A chat comment becomes their proof. A doctor’s email becomes their plot. A lawsuit becomes their conspiracy. Joey Camp becomes their agent. Investigative reporters Frank Parlato and Richard Luthmann become their hired gun. A deposition becomes a moral apocalypse. Trump-world politics becomes the lens through which Danesh reads their character, motives, money, marriage, lawsuits, and supposed threat to his family.

Deranged Danesh Noshirvan CGDS: Outside the Fort Myers federal courthouse.

That is how CGDS works. It turns opponents into a total explanatory system. Couture and Garramone stop being adversaries in a federal case, becoming the answer to everything. They are the cause, the motive, the hidden hand, the bankroll, the political symbol, the emotional trigger, and the permanent villain pair in Danesh’s influencer melodrama.

And let’s not forget Joey Camp, neither a party to the litigation nor a defendant named by Danesh who is seeking “legal accountability.” And yet, Camp is the boogeyman behind every tree.

By the end of the May 3 show, Danesh had already said the quiet part loud. He says he is tired of talking about Jennifer Couture, but he “has to” talk about her. He says he wants it over, but he keeps broadcasting it. He says he is fighting aggressors, but his own words show a man trapped in a grievance loop he cannot stop feeding.

Danesh does not exit the feud. He monetizes it, narrates it, moralizes it, litigates it, and then calls that compulsion necessity.

The Couture-Garramone Derangement Syndrome label is savage because it lands, capturing Danesh’s fixation, litigation theater, political sorting, and reflexive habit of treating every fresh comment, filing, article, lawyer, critic, or troll as more proof that Couture and Garramone are the central villains in his life.

It explains why a Fort Myers federal case becomes a culture-war crusade and why personal litigation becomes audience programming. It also explains why every enemy somehow ends up in the same imaginary war room.

CGDS is not in the DSM. It is in the transcripts.

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