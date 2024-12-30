By Frankie Pressman with Richard Luthmann

SCOTUS Doxxer Danesh Noshirvan and his wife Hannah, embroiled in a high-profile federal lawsuit and public controversies, face intensified scrutiny. From accusations of fake PTSD to rabid attacks on media figures like Frank Parlato and Roger Stone, their turbulent lives appear to be unraveling.

Hannah Noshirvan in “Black Face.”

With claims of drug use, narcissistic delusions, questionable alliances, and other outlandish conduct, the couple’s credibility and the future of a major federal court case hang in the balance.

A Troubled Past and Narcissistic Delusions

Danesh, best known as TikTok’s @ThatDaneshGuy, has cultivated an online persona rooted in controversy. Yet, a fractured reality lies behind his digital bravado and purported 2 million followers.

Professional investigative journalists Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann discussed the story of the SCOTUS Doxxer on a recent episode of The Unknown Podcast.

Sources close to the family reveal that Danesh’s immigrant father disowned him, labeling the “shock jock” a “no-good bum.” This estrangement starkly contrasts with his brother’s success as a physician.

“Danesh is a little guy with big delusions,” said a source familiar with the family.

His desperation for validation has led him down unusual paths, including selling explicit photos to gay men and fabricating “fan mail” from supposed admirers.

Danesh Noshirvan has allegedly sold explicit photos of himself, including an infamous video where he is in the bathtub with “a long white device.”

Critics argue these actions betray a deeper need for attention and affirmation, often at the expense of truth and integrity.

McGibney and the CredibleIntel Debacle

Bullyville.com’s James McGibney

Danesh’s ally, James McGibney, is central to the Noshirvans’ unfolding saga. Once touted as an IT expert and military veteran, McGibney’s credentials have come under fire.

McGibney touts his Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal. We all thank him for his service.

His critics claim he exaggerated his military service, branding him more of an administrative clerk than a seasoned hacker.

Stolen Valor? James McGibney’s Certificate of Release or Discharge shows he was an Administrative Clerk.

McGibney has been accused of exaggerating his importance while a member of the U.S. Military.

Stolen Valor? McGibney’s Achievement Medal does not mention “outstanding computer security support of 128 embassies throughout the world.”

McGibney, who operates the controversial site BullyVille.com, allegedly masquerades under the alias “CredibleIntel.”

Court filings in the Noshirvan v. Couture case reveal how McGibney disseminated sensitive litigation materials at the behest of Noshirvan and his attorney, Nick Chiappetta, of Lake Worth, Florida. Still, Noshirvan wants his conversations with the BullyVille founder protected as “trade secrets.”

These materials included inflammatory content targeting figures like Frank Parlato and Roger Stone.

“Danesh and McGibney are hucksters and noted Scott Dworkin acolytes,” professional investigative journalist Richard Luthmann said.

Luthmann is fighting a subpoena issued by Noshirvan and his lawyer, Chiappetta. The subpoena was served in U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle Dudek’s Fort Myers courtroom seconds after the judge left the bench earlier this month. Luthmann says the subpoena is “illegal, sanctionable, and issued in bad faith.” He provided background and commentary for this story.

Scott Dworkin calls Danesh Noshirvan “one of the hardest working investigators out there right now.”

“Dworkin is a WOKE asshole who founded the Democratic Coalition Against Trump,” Luthmann said. “It’s a big money laundering scheme designed to systematically destroy the constitutional republic. They should all be buried in unmarked graves next to George Soros after their treason trials. Along with the CCP, Dworkin is one of Danesh’s top financiers.”

Luthmann said that Noshirvan and McGibney are biting off more than they can chew if they think they can insult Parlato and Stone with impunity.

“Lerner, Dworkin, and Cooper, on their best day, don’t make Frank and Roger’s radar, not to mention they’re boot-lickers. What are some buzzing flies to a lion?” Luthmann said. “But don’t forget that sometimes the lion will devour a pack of hyenas to remind everyone who’s the king of the jungle.”

Additionally, Noshirvan and his lawyer’s “dog and pony show” isn’t fooling many.

“They’re using these attacks as smokescreens,” said one legal expert. “It’s a weak attempt to create drama and distract from the evaporating substance of their case.”

A Lawsuit Built on Fragile Foundations

At the heart of the controversy is the Noshirvans’ $3 million federal lawsuit, which centers on claims of severe PTSD and emotional distress allegedly caused by online harassment. Independent Medical Evaluations (IMEs) conducted by Dr. Robert Gordon diagnosed both Danesh and Hannah with PTSD, depression, and anxiety. However, the IMEs failed to establish clear causation between the defendants’ actions and the couple’s mental health issues.

“Causation in cases of psychological injury is multifaceted and rarely attributable to a single source,” Dr. Gordon noted.

The evaluations highlight pre-existing conditions and self-inflicted stressors, undermining the Noshirvans’ claims.

Legal analysts have criticized the lawsuit as opportunistic.

“This has the hallmarks of a ‘lottery ticket’ case,” said one observer. “They’re leveraging their own struggles to pursue an enormous payout.”

The Shadow of Drug Abuse and Public Safety

Is Danesh Noshirvan on drugs? Journalist Mike Volpe of The Unknown Podcast says it’s “very popular” for streamers.

Allegations of Danesh’s Adderall abuse further cloud the picture. Sources close to the couple allege that his drug use exacerbates his anxiety, irritability, and impulsivity. His TikTok streams often depict erratic behavior, raising concerns about his fitness to engage with his audience—or parent his children.

“If Danesh is battling addiction, he should seek help,” said professional investigative journalist Richard Luthmann. “But his behavior has real-world consequences, and accountability is crucial.”

These concerns are amplified by the tragic death of Texas coach Aaron De La Torre, who committed suicide following an alleged harassment campaign led by Danesh. Federal investigators are probing the incident, which has cast a chilling shadow over the Noshirvans’ already controversial public personas.

A Reputation in Tatters

The couple’s reputation in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, and surrounding Tioga County is bleak. Residents describe Danesh as a “cyberbully who thrives on conflict” and question the couple’s fitness as parents.

Many hesitate to speak openly because they fear retaliation, but their sentiments are clear: the Noshirvans are seen as instigators, not victims.

“It’s ironic that they claim to be victims,” said a local resident. “To many around here, they’re the ones causing harm.”

A Reckoning Ahead?

As their legal battles continue, the Noshirvans face mounting pressure to address the disconnect between their claims and actions. Their attacks on innocent victims have drawn sharp criticism, while their reliance on James McGibney and the CredibleIntel persona has only deepened skepticism about their credibility.

“Their antics are backfiring,” said one observer. “They’ve lost the trust of the public and any semblance of sympathy. It’s not about Danesh and Hannah’s kids. It’s about Danesh and Hannah being despicable people.”

With questions about their mental health, drug use, and fitness as parents looming large, the Noshirvans’ future remains uncertain. Whether through legal accountability or personal rehabilitation, it’s clear that their lives—and those they’ve impacted—are at a crossroads.

