By Rick LaRivière , M. Thomas Nast, and Richard Luthmann

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan, infamous for their involvement in high-profile cyber disputes and public controversies, now face scrutiny as parents and for the validity of their claims in ongoing litigation in a Florida federal court.

Dr. Robert M. Gordon

Independent Medical Evaluations (IMEs) conducted by Dr. Robert M. Gordon reveal troubling psychological conditions for both the SCOTUS Doxxer and his wife Hannah, raising questions about their fitness as parents and the veracity of their lawsuit seeking more than $3 million in damages.

Commissioned by the Noshirvans themselves as part of their federal case Noshirvan v. Couture et al., now pending in the Fort Myers, Florida, division of the Middle District of Florida, the IMEs paint a picture of individuals grappling with serious pre-existing and possibly self-inflicted mental health issues.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Mental Health Struggles

SCOTUS Doxxer Danesh Noshirvan, TikTok’s @ThatDaneshGuy

Danesh’s IME report indicates severe mental health issues, including Complex PTSD (CPTSD), anxiety, and depression. His Beck Anxiety Inventory score of 51/63 categorizes his anxiety as severe, while his Beck Depression Inventory-II score of 31/63 places him in a similarly dire range. Danesh exhibited behaviors such as hypervigilance, emotional withdrawal, and hostility. These symptoms were reflected in scores of 6/7 for emotional withdrawal and tension and 5/7 for hostility on the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale.

One notable aspect is Danesh’s self-reported feelings of constant fear and paranoia, reportedly stemming from alleged cyberbullying. These psychological challenges have created an environment where he struggles to be emotionally present for his children.

His mental health issues are compounded by allegations, shared by sources, that Danesh abuses Adderall. While unverified, these allegations raise additional questions about his judgment and his potential danger to those around him. The stimulant has reportedly worsened his mental health and emotional volatility.

Medical experts warn that such misuse can exacerbate anxiety, irritability, and impulsivity, further endangering the stability of the household.

Hannah Noshirvan’s Severe Emotional Distress

Hannah Noshirvan

Hannah’s IME report similarly details profound mental health challenges, including severe Complex PTSD and recurrent Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Scoring 44/63 on the Beck Depression Inventory-II and 37/63 on the Beck Anxiety Inventory, her diagnoses reflect a state of mental and emotional fragility. High levels of hypervigilance and paranoia dominate her daily life, with scores of 7/7 for both emotional withdrawal and anxiety on the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale.

Hannah’s ability to engage with her children has been deeply affected. She admitted to losing significant developmental moments with her youngest child due to disassociation and hypervigilance.

“I do not remember when he took his first steps or what his first word was,” she revealed during the evaluation.

Her fear of public outings and reluctance to open window shades due to perceived threats highlight the isolating atmosphere in the household.

Adding to the complexity, the family has a history of involvement with CPS. Hannah admitted that the investigation further exacerbated her stress and sense of vulnerability.

The Findings: A Question of Causation

What are the causes behind the Noshirvans’ mental health issues?

Dr. Gordon’s evaluations diagnose Danesh with major depressive disorder, severe anxiety, and PTSD, noting his struggles with “emotional regulation and interpersonal conflict.” For Hannah, severe Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and major depressive disorder dominate the assessment.

Both individuals attribute their mental health challenges to alleged harassment by defendants in their lawsuit, including Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture. However, Dr. Gordon’s findings indicate external actors may not have caused these issues.

“Causation in cases of psychological injury is multifaceted and rarely attributable to a single source,” Gordon stated in his report.

The evaluations suggest that many of the Noshirvans’ struggles are long-standing, pre-existing conditions exacerbated by stress but not solely the result of the defendants' actions. This weakens their case and lends credence to critics who view their lawsuit as opportunistic.

Adding fuel to the fire is Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan's claims that Joey Camp is “responsible” for their mental health issues. Camp is a controversial internet personality and activist known for his outspoken online presence and involvement in digital disputes. Danesh’s legal complaints mention Camp extensively. However, Camp is not a party to the lawsuit.

Joey Camp

The IMEs reveal deeply rooted pre-existing conditions in both Danesh and Hannah, stemming from their own past experiences and behaviors, not from any actions by Camp. These allegations smack of desperation, as the Noshirvans seem intent on scapegoating Camp rather than addressing their own admitted struggles with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

One source familiar with the case commented anonymously, “This lawsuit looks like ambulance chasing. It’s like they’re using their claims as a lottery ticket rather than addressing the real issues in their lives.”

Local Reputation: Fear and Loathing in Tioga County

Their reputation is less than favorable in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, and the wider Tioga County, where the Noshirvans reside. Several residents, speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation, described Danesh as “a cyberbully who thrives on conflict” and “someone who weaponizes social media to destroy lives.” They are increasingly concerned about Noshirvan’s controversial public persona and the scrutiny surrounding his alleged actions.

One resident said, “It’s ironic he’s claiming to be a victim when so many people around here see him as an instigator.”

A billboard near Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

A billboard previously erected in the area featured images and messages highlighting Danesh's alleged online harassment campaigns. The billboard became a flashpoint for local discourse, with many questioning whether Danesh's alleged behavior could escalate further.

After the tragic death of Texas high school coach Aaron De La Torre in October, many had their answer. De La Torre’s death, which occurred after a targeted harassment campaign led by Danesh on TikTok, is under federal investigation. Residents worry about the implications of having such a polarizing figure in their community.

“It’s not just about what happened in Texas,” said one resident, speaking anonymously. “If even a fraction of what is alleged is true, it raises real safety concerns for everyone around him.”

Another local expressed fears of potential backlash or retaliation stemming from the mounting criticism of Danesh's actions, particularly as the federal investigation into De La Torre's death intensifies. These concerns, combined with the troubling findings in the Noshirvans' IME reports, have led some to call for increased vigilance and action to ensure community safety.

Local law enforcement interacts with Danesh Noshirvan,

The Supreme Court doxxing incident has also stirred deep concerns among residents in Tioga County. Danesh published the home addresses of conservative justices following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, leading to protests and threats, including a chilling assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Residents, aware of the incident through widespread media coverage and recent discussions, question the ethical and legal implications of having a figure like Danesh in their midst. Many locals are uneasy about the potential consequences of his actions and the risks they could pose to the community.

“This isn’t just about political activism—it’s about endangering lives,” said one local who wished to remain anonymous. “What’s to stop someone from using those same tactics here? The precedent is dangerous.”

Others have expressed concerns about the broader implications for public trust and safety.

“If someone is willing to jeopardize the safety of Supreme Court justices, what does that say about their respect for the rule of law and the people around them?” asked another resident.

The growing apprehension highlights the tension between Danesh’s online persona and his presence in a quiet, small-town community. Concerns about Danesh’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also add another layer of suspicion.

“We’ve heard whispers that his tactics align with CCP influence operations,” said another anonymous source. “If true, this goes beyond just local gossip—it’s a national security concern.”

The CCP has been accused of using social media platforms like TikTok, where Danesh has a massive following, to spread disinformation and destabilize communities. Danesh’s activities mirror the active measures the CCP currently employs. Though not yet indicted or prosecuted under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), these allegations amplify local distrust of Danesh’s motives and actions.

The Litigation: Opportunism or Genuine Harm?

The Noshirvans’ lawsuit against multiple defendants in Fort Myers federal court alleges they are victims of targeted harassment and reputational damage. They are seeking over $3 million in damages, blaming the defendants for their deteriorated mental health and disrupted lives.

Yet, critics argue the case lacks substance. Dr. Gordon’s evaluations, commissioned as evidence for their claims, explicitly question the link between the defendants’ actions and the couple’s mental health diagnoses.

One observer familiar with the lawsuit remarked, “The fact that they’re blaming others for what appear to be pre-existing issues doesn’t sit well with anyone around here. It feels more like a money grab than a legitimate pursuit of justice.”

When contacted for comment, both Danesh and his attorney, Nick Chiappetta, declined to respond. Danesh previously called the local Mansfield Police and threatened “harassment charges” in response to journalist Richard Luthmann’s questions.

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Danesh <daneshnoshirvan@gmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at 7:45 AM

Subject: Re: Noshirvan v. Couture et al - Meet and Confer Requirement - Local Rule 3.01(g)

To: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, Nick Chiappetta <nick@chiappettalegal.com>



Hello! * * * * * Go tell your mom to heat you up a hot pocket and buy you a big box of tissues, because you will be held accountable along with your friends, numbnuts. Moving forward, do not ever contact me ever again. Do not contact me with your alias either. Please only contact me through my lawyer. Any further communication will be considered harassment. Danesh

Noshirvan previously threatened investigative reporter Richard Luthmann with a lawsuit after writing an article about the present litigation.

Previously, Noshirvan asked for more favorable coverage, sending a copy of filed court documents:

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: ThatDanesh Guy <thatdaneshguy@gmail.com>

Date: On Friday, January 5th, 2024 at 5:05 PM

Subject: Hello Richard

To: richard.luthmann@protonmail.com <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>



Your article is full of false statements about me. It isn't wise to print defamatory statements. Why are you standing up for the people who stalked and threatened my children? You are aware that their accusations lack context, right? You know I only brought them up on my platform after they threatened my children (one an infant) Write an article about the attached lawsuit if you're truly unbiased. Take care, Danesh

Noshirvan did not specify what coverage was “defamatory” or “false.” This outlet has received no notices from Noshirvan or any of his representatives specifying “objectionable” reporting.

Noshirvan has subpoenaed reporter Luthmann in retaliation for not providing him with the press coverage he considers favorable.

Child Protective Services: A Call to Action?

The Noshirvans’ tumultuous lives and mental health challenges have led to growing calls for Tioga County CPS to investigate. Residents are increasingly concerned about the welfare of the children, given the couple’s diagnoses and allegations of instability.

One resident said, “Their home life doesn’t seem safe for kids. CPS should step in before something tragic happens.”

Dr. Gordon’s report underscores the potential long-term harm to children exposed to high-stress environments. He stated, “Children in such settings are at greater risk of developing emotional and behavioral issues.”

Given the combination of severe mental health issues, community mistrust, and allegations of drug abuse, the question remains: is it in the best interest of the children to stay with Danesh and Hannah while they continue to claim serious mental illness?

The Bigger Picture

The concerns about the Noshirvans extend beyond their household. Danesh’s “cyber vigilante” behavior has made him a polarizing figure locally and nationally. Aaron De La Torre’s death, while still under investigation, adds a chilling dimension to his story.

Whether CPS investigates or the federal lawsuit uncovers new revelations, one thing is clear: the Noshirvans’ lives are under intense scrutiny, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

For now, the children remain with their parents, but many in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, are watching closely and questioning whether that is genuinely in their best interests.

NOTE: If you have any information or tips related to SCOTUS Doxxer and TikToker Danesh Noshirvan, you can email them to mthomasnast@protonmail.com or richard.luthmann@protonmail.com. Any communications are confidential and protected by the Reporter’s Privilege and applicable Press Shield Laws.

If you suspect or witness child abuse in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, please call 1-800-932-0313

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