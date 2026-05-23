Don Cherry in the Desert: William Karlsson brings old-school grit to Vegas as the Golden Knights battle Colorado in Stanley Cup style.

LUTHMANN NOTE: William “Wild Bill” Karlsson is proof that real hockey never died. It got buried under analytics, endorsement deals, soft media narratives, and highlight-reel worship, but it never died. It is still there in the corners, along the boards, in the penalty kill, in the blocked shot that leaves a bruise nobody sees on SportsCenter. Vegas may be America’s capital of illusion, but the Golden Knights are winning with something brutally real. Karlsson is not selling glamour. He is selling pain, work, sacrifice, and hockey truth. Don Cherry would recognize it instantly. So would every old-school fan who remembers when grit mattered. This piece is “Don Cherry in the Desert.”

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

(LAS VEGAS, NEVADA) – Even under the glitz and glamour of Vegas nights, William “Wild Bill” Karlsson’s version of the Golden Knights is reminiscent of the old-school hockey of Derek Sanderson, Ron Duguay, Darrell Sittler, and other champions who led before him: Don Cherry-style. The Golden Knights are looking for his magic of Stanley Cup part to lead them to the promised land yet again, old school.

Don Cherry in the Desert: Old school NHL grit of William Karlsson

But—The ice in Las Vegas was never supposed to feel like old-time hockey.

Vegas was built on neon promises, velvet ropes, casino carpets, and midnight illusions. The city glows gold under desert skies, a place where people come to reinvent themselves beneath blinking lights and oversized dreams. But somewhere inside the noise of the Strip, the Vegas Golden Knights found something older than spectacle. They found grit.

And nobody wears it better than William Karlsson.

Karlsson is not hockey glamour. He is not flash. He is not the loudest voice in the room or the player chasing headlines. He is the guy finishing checks in the corner in the second period when everyone else is tired. He is the center digging pucks out along the wall. He is the player blocking shots with bruised legs in May while the crowd roars beneath black-and-gold lights.

Grit pays: Sanderson‘s two Stanley Cups with the Boston Bruins earned him a record-setting $2.65 million contract with the Philadelphia Blazers of the WHL.

In another era, Karlsson would have looked perfectly at home skating beside Derek Sanderson, Darryl Sittler, Ron Duguay, and Lanny McDonald — the blue-collar poets of hockey’s rougher generations. Players who understood that hockey was never only about goals. It was about surviving the corners. It was about pride. About sweat freezing into jerseys. About earning every inch of ice.

A true leader: Sittler led the Toronto Maple Leafs to some of their last NHL glory

Karlsson carries that same spirit into modern hockey.

This spring, while many expected the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche to overwhelm Vegas with speed and star power, the Golden Knights answered with something harder to measure — structure, resilience, and work ethic. Colorado entered the Western Conference Final as the Presidents’ Trophy winner and an offensive machine.

But Games 1 and 2 belonged to Vegas.

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Inside Ball Arena, under hostile noise and avalanche pressure, the Golden Knights played the kind of playoff hockey Karlsson was born for. They absorbed hits, blocked shots, killed momentum, and waited for their moment. Vegas stunned Colorado 4-2 on the road, stealing home-ice advantage and silencing one of hockey’s loudest buildings.

In a repeat performance, Vegas beat Colorado 3-1 in Game 2 on May 22, 2026, taking a 2-0 Western Conference Final lead, with Game 3 moving to Las Vegas. Mark Stone and Cale Makar were out for Game 2, laying further claim to the Knights’ “grit through adversity” character.

That is what this Vegas team has become.

Not just entertainers.

Ron Duguay and his patented playoff flowing hair

Workers.

The Golden Knights have built a playoff identity around relentless pressure and emotional toughness. NHL.com described their road swagger as fearless, a team comfortable playing the villain in hostile arenas. But underneath the swagger is a lunch-pail mentality led by players like Karlsson, whose value is felt in every defensive zone draw, every backcheck, every exhausted shift late in games.

Karlsson does the dirty work stars depend on.

That matters against Colorado.

Against the speed of Nathan MacKinnon and the offensive power of the Avalanche, Vegas has leaned on discipline and physical responsibility. Analysts repeatedly noted the Golden Knights’ defensive structure and willingness to grind games into uncomfortable battles. That identity reflects Karlsson perfectly.

He plays hockey the old way.

The right way.

The way players once did before endorsement deals and highlight packages took over the sport.

Watching Karlsson skate through this playoff run feels like watching hockey history echo through modern arenas. There is a little Sanderson swagger in him. A little Sittler toughness. A little Duguay confidence beneath the pressure. A little Guy Lafluer honesty in every shift.

Vegas may glitter outside the arena, but inside the boards, the Golden Knights have built something blue-collar and genuine.

And that is why they are dangerous.

Because playoff hockey eventually stops being about talent alone. Every spring, somewhere deep in the postseason, the game always returns to sacrifice. To blocked shots. To checking lines. To players willing to suffer for 60 minutes and still ask for another shift.

That is William Karlsson. This is Don Cherry in the Desert

And as the Golden Knights continue their playoff march against Colorado, they are proving something beautiful about hockey and about Vegas itself:

Even in a city famous for illusion, heart still matters most.

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