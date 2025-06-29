Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Crooked prosecutors - from the Obama-Biden-Comey School - jail innocent Americans to inflate stats. Lies and fear rule. President Trump must clean house.

NOTE: This piece first appeared in NYNewsPress.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

The Department of Justice remains infested with Obama-Biden-Comey holdovers—careerist prosecutors who despise President Trump, the MAGA movement, and everyday Americans.

These elitists aren’t seeking justice; they’re chasing headlines, book deals, and career advancement by targeting political enemies and inventing crimes.

They specialize in lawfare—weaponizing the legal system against Trump supporters, conservatives, and dissenters.

Instead of locking up cartel bosses, traffickers, or foreign spies, they focus on bankrupting grandmas, rewarding and protecting criminal lowlives, and railroading people like Nicole Daedone and Mayor Sheng Thao.

It’s time for President Trump to clean house. Fire the corrupt, indict the worst, and restore the DOJ’s mission: take down the real bad guys.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: The Oakland Bribery Case and Justice by a Fraudster’s Word

Federal prosecutors dropped a political nuke on Oakland in January 2025 when they charged Mayor Sheng Thao and three others with bribery and wire fraud.

Their star witness? A disgraced fraudster named Mario Juarez who admitted to originating the alleged scheme and cashing the checks.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Crooked Prosecutors Gave Career Fraudster Mario Juarez a Sweet Deal to Make Their Case

The DOJ’s entire $170,000 bribery theory rests on Juarez’s uncorroborated claims. There were no recordings. No third-party witnesses. No emails from Mayor Thao.

Only Juarez’s word—and his texts.

Juarez isn’t just a bad witness. He’s the poster child for prosecutorial desperation. He bounced $53,000 in checks funding illegal campaign mailers, then cut a deal to become the government’s star informant.

Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

The same prosecutors who used Juarez’s word as gospel helped get his state felony check fraud case dismissed.

Mortgage fraud allegations? Gone.

A $3 million loan default? No charges.

Despite a 20-year record of lies, theft, abuse, and financial fraud, federal prosecutors let Juarez walk, so that they could frame a “win” around Thao.

And what did the alleged bribes deliver? Nothing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Priedeman

The mayor never extended any contract. Oakland never bought a single modular home. She lacked the authority to do either.

Prosecutors allege Thao intended to help Duong, but intentions don’t make crimes, especially when nothing actually happened.

The FBI raided homes, destroyed careers, and indicted four people—all because Juarez wanted more cash for a housing scam. When David Duong refused, Juarez allegedly threatened cartel violence and pulled a gun.

Days later, he claimed assassins tried to kill him. Every shot missed.

No arrests. No injuries. Just more smoke and mirrors from the DOJ’s star witness.

And the only person not indicted? Juarez.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: A Show Trial in Brooklyn and the OneTaste of Tyranny

Across the country in Brooklyn, another courtroom was used to stage a Deep State production. Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz of OneTaste were convicted of conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Not actual forced labor—just conspiracy. There were no locked doors. No threats. No violence.

Just adult women who later said they felt “spiritually coerced.”

The government didn’t charge them with trafficking, battery, or assault.

Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz

Instead, prosecutors created a new category of crime: psychological coercion. The “serious harm” alleged was shame, embarrassment, and fear of “spiritual regression.”

One witness said Daedone might be a witch. Frank Parlato wrote, “No force. No bruises. No labor. Just a conspiracy to do something bad.”

It was all a smokescreen for serious FBI misconduct. And it was just what the Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorneys’ Office had ordered up.

Former federal prosecutrix Judge Diane Gujarati presided and delivered every ruling the government wanted.

U.S. District Court Judge Diane Gujarati

Parlato exposed how “twenty prosecutors” and then “twenty FBI agents” packed her courtroom. Dressed in “monkey suits,” with no necks, they loomed silently as she made key rulings.

“They didn’t have to blackmail her,” he wrote. “They could just exist.”

And Gujarati obeyed.

Defense witnesses were blocked. Cross-examinations were clipped. When attorney Jennifer Bonjean pushed too hard, Gujarati screamed.

Not because she was corrupt, but because she was afraid. Afraid of the U.S. Attorney’s Office that sent her 20 silent enforcers.

Afraid of the FBI, and of losing her career.

Who does the FBI NYC Field Office work for? No one can satisfactorily answer that question.

Despite no request from prosecutors, Gujarati ordered Daedone and Cherwitz jailed after conviction. They had complied with bail. They posed no flight risk.

But Gujarati’s robe was just for show.

“She wore the robe. They ran the room,” Parlato wrote.

Public relations expert Juda Engelmayer called it vengeance, not law. After he published a critical article, Gujarati reversed her own rulings and stripped the defense of its ability to challenge government overreach.

This wasn’t a trial. It was a purge—a precedent. The government declared that emotional regret equals criminal coercion. And a federal judge, backed by armed men and silent prosecutors, enforced it without question.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Trump Haters Destroying Justice From Within

President Trump learned a great deal from his first administration, where he had large swaths of the government apparatus working against him and the American people.

The textbook example is Moira Kim Penza, the lead prosecutrix in high-profile Brooklyn Federal Court cases, including the Keith Raniere/NXIVM case.

Former EDNY AUSA Moira Kim Penza

She has a history of relying on shady characters, such as six-time felon Guy Cardinale, to make cases. You might know him as Frank Rossi.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Crooked former prosecutor Moira Kim Penza shielded six-time felon Guy Cardinale.

Under Moria’s supervision, the crooked DOJ gave him a get-out-of-jail-free card and a new identity.

He used it to get an insurance license and bilk unsuspecting Wall Street financiers and vulnerable women, posing as a legitimate operator.

Guy Cardinale’s “Get Out of Jail Free” Card, courtesy of the FBI’s NYC Field Office.

After convicting NXIVM’s Keith Raniere in a trial that will forever be marred by serious accusations of FBI evidence tampering and prosecutorial misconduct, Penza left the U.S. Attorney’s Office and immediately joined the left-leaning litigation powerhouse Wilkinson Stekloff as a partner.

One of her very first acts in private practice? Suing President Donald J. Trump.

Penza, a registered Democrat and federal judgeship hopeful, built her career on high-profile convictions and foul prosecutorial blows.

According to whistleblower Dr. Richard Kiper, a 20-year FBI veteran, the NXIVM case was plagued by misconduct and resume-driven corruption.

“I would say this is historical, at least in the history that I know of the FBI, this type of tampering has never been done to my knowledge.” – Dr. Richard Kiper, 20-year FBI veteran.

There are even unconfirmed reports that Penza had a romantic relationship with one of the lead FBI Agents on the case, and left “S&M paraphernalia” in her work desk while an AUSA.

“Resume building appears to trump legal and ethical obligations,” Kiper said.

Penza’s conduct, far from impartial justice, was pure lawfare—a prosecutorial jihad driven by political ambition and deep-state loyalty.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: The Pattern Revealed is Liars Walk, Patriots Fall

What do Juarez, OneTaste, and Moira Penza’s cases have in common? Everything.

In these prosecutions, crooked feds ignored real crimes to manufacture artificial ones.

In Oakland, the only criminal act came from Juarez, who got immunity and a hall pass.

For OneTaste, the “harm” was metaphysical. The labor was consensual. The victims were adult women who later changed their minds.

And that’s par for the course in Brooklyn, where crooks are given carte blanche, particularly the ones who run the NYC FBI Field Office.

Disgraced Former FBI Director and SDNY U.S. Attorney James Comey

What matters to the Obama-Biden-Comey philosophy of American Justice isn’t truth. It’s the optics of conviction.

Numbers on a scorecard. A press release. Career advancement. Media coverage.

Federal law enforcement is no longer about justice. It’s about control.

Prosecutors weaponize liars and frauds. Judges who question them are intimidated. Juries are shielded from facts. Defendants are gagged.

Rights are shredded in silence.

All to prop up the illusion of a functioning justice system.

This is LAWFARE.

And President Trump has a popular mandate to change things.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Time for President Trump to Deliver on His Promise

President Trump promises to drain the swamp. Now heads must roll at the DOJ. Why?

Because many of these Assistant U.S. Attorneys and FBI agents are not just ambitious—they’re deeply entrenched Trump-haters.

To rehabilitate the perception of the American Justice System, President Trump’s DOJ must end weaponization by ending the weaponizers.

Change must begin and end with the Weaponization Working Group. Pardon Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr.—President Trump’s selection to clean house—should move fast.

Pardon Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr., Chair of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group

Fire every crooked federal prosecutor and FBI agent who made these and similar cases happen.

Start with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Brooklyn and the Northern District of California.

Then prosecute them.

Hold show trials for the architects of the show trials. Expose their manipulation, fraud, and abuse under oath. Put them in prison—not just for justice, but to restore public trust in a broken system.

These aren’t just bad apples. They’re traitors to the Constitution.

Federal Prosecutorial Lawfare: Never forget these are the people who turned the FBI loose on parents at school board meetings and peaceful pro-life protesters at abortion clinics.

They hijacked justice. They buried evidence and locked up Americans for headlines.

In Brooklyn, they destroyed Daedone, Cherwitz, and numerous others to flex cultural power while rewarding liars and crooks. In Oakland, they let a liar burn a city just to notch a win on paper.

President Trump promised heads would roll. Now it’s time to roll them.

It’s no good turning Tehran and Gaza into parking lots if the corrupt elements in the DOJ can continue their sustained jihad against the American People.

Justice is not a stage. Prosecutors are not gods. Judges are not props. And the people are not pawns.

President Donald J. Trump

It’s time to take our system back.

From coast to coast, the Obama-Biden-Comey DOJ declared war on the American people. The remnant still remains unpurged.

Now the people need to win it back.

President Trump is our only champion; this is America’s last best chance.

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