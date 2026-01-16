This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theo Chino's avatar
Theo Chino
2h

"The malocchio (evil eye) is real. If "legal professionals" have an extra moment to look at you, your life will be mangled beyond recognition. After the dust settles and you're wondering what happened to all of our family's money, visit BillingAssetRecovery.com and email Isabella@barinvestigation.com with names, numbers, and any details you feel like sharing (do NOT share confidential information like (but not limited to): social security numbers, credit or bank account numbers, children's names, birth dates, etc)."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC (Cook Islands) · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture