FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: Jay Scallan fired whistleblowers, dodged abuse claims, and defended robot sex emails while protected by DC elites.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

Rick LaRiviere

Whistleblowers Purged By FEMA’s Robot Dog Daddy

Joseph “Jay” Scallan III, Chief of Staff in FEMA’s Office of the Administrator and long-time D.C. Deep State Swamp Creature, is at the center of a firestorm after allegedly retaliating against over 190 whistleblowers. This is the man who previously claimed, in a mass government email, that sex with robot dogs was not bestiality.

On August 25, 2025, 191 FEMA employees signed a damning petition dubbed “The Katrina Declaration,” decrying “ongoing illegality and abuses at FEMA” and warning of specific dangers to public safety.

Within 36 hours, Scallan struck back. By Tuesday evening, August 26, he had sent every identified signer home, ordering them to stop work and cutting off their access – effectively a mass purge of dissenters, according to documents obtained by the Government Accountability Project.

Joseph A. Scallan III

Scallan’s memorandum, titled “Notice of Placement on Administrative Leave,” told employees, “Effective immediately… you are being placed on administrative leave, with pay,” and forbade them from conducting any FEMA business, contacting colleagues, or even entering agency facilities.

The memo insisted this lockdown was “not a disciplinary action” and “not intended to be punitive,” a claim whistleblowers flatly reject.

“We strenuously disagree,” their disclosure letter declares, noting that the staff were sent home and “locked out” of offices and systems in blatant retaliation.

The purge of these Katrina Declaration signers “blatantly violates the federal laws protecting whistleblowers,” the whistleblowers’ complaint to Congress states.

Members of Congress have taken notice: on September 5, 2025, ranking lawmakers from three House committees fired off a letter to DHS and FEMA about the scandal, citing Scallan’s August 26 gag-order memo as “without valid cause” and demanding answers.

That congressional letter – now in the hands of the DHS Inspector General – pointedly questions Mr. Scallan’s fitness for a sensitive public-safety post and even his continued access to classified information.

Incredibly, while under this cloud, Scallan remains on the federal payroll – a fact that has shocked colleagues and observers alike.

A watchdog group launched a public website, JayScallan.com, to document his misconduct.

An exasperated DHS insider put it bluntly: “How does DHS promote a man who sleeps all day when he’s not drunk, rationalizes sex with robotic animals, and sacks dozens of long-standing employees with competence? Is there any accountability left?”

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: Trail of Misconduct: Booze, Bungling, and a Robot Dog Scandal

The whistleblower purge is just the latest chapter in Scallan’s troubled career, which is littered with red flags. An internal CBP memo from 2021 reveals that Scallan was effectively fired from a prior DHS post due to abysmally poor performance.

CBP officials terminated his assignment early, citing “general unreliability” – including “frequent no-call, no show” absences – along with “poor communication” and even “instances of questionable conduct and attire in professional settings.”

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: Jay Scallan fires whistleblowers then sleeps on the taxpayer dime.

Shortly after, Scallan moved to the private sector, but that too ended in drama: records show his stint at federal contractor ManTech International “ended abruptly under unclear circumstances,” with HR offering him COBRA health coverage—a telltale sign of involuntary termination.

Chronic instability and poor performance have dogged Scallan across multiple jobs, raising “recurring questions of professional conduct,” according to one investigative dossier. Financial irresponsibility also shadows him: court records detail tax compliance issues and chronic late child support payments, suggesting a pattern of disregarding obligations.

Compounding these concerns is Scallan’s well-known struggle with alcohol. Family communications show relatives repeatedly urging him to attend AA meetings and seek rehab, as he “has struggled with alcohol-use problems over an extended period.”

By all accounts, Scallan’s personal demons were no secret – yet they didn’t stop his climb up the ladder. In fact, even shockingly deviant behavior failed to derail his rise.

Scallan ignited outrage after circulating a graphic video of a robot dog performing a sex act. His flippant defense? “It’s not bestiality if it’s not a real dog.”

Rather than face discipline, Scallan received a plum promotion days later to a $189,950-per-year DHS post with a Top Secret clearance.

Videos from co-workers even show Scallan literally sleeping on the job, dozing through meetings. Yet time and again, this insider somehow lands on his feet.

The message to demoralized employees is unmistakable: Jay Scallan – despite the booze, bungling, and even “robot-dog” depravity – remains untouchable at DHS.

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: Doctor’s Alarming Findings vs. Judge’s Gag Order in Custody Case

Scallan’s troubling conduct extends into his home, where his own children have allegedly suffered horrors. In June 2025, renowned behavioral neurologist Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind, MD, PhD – a brain-injury expert who serves on the White House Council for Brain Health – filed a mandated reporter letter sounding the alarm on Scallan’s parenting.

Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind

Dr. Hipskind’s report to D.C. authorities documented “medical neglect, abuse, and a confirmed incident of physical abuse” by Scallan against his two young children. He detailed how Scallan withheld essential medical care, blocking prescribed treatments for the kids despite having the means to provide them.

Most chilling, Dr. Hipskind presented neuroimaging SPECT brain scans of the children that “showed patterns corroborating allegations of long-term abuse and trauma.”

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: DC elites ignore the science to protect Jay Scallan, one of their own.

Dr. Hipskind has been called the “Michael Jordan” of SPECT scans, sporting a 172-0 record in Daubert expert witness challenges in state and federal courts.

In short, a top doctor whose brilliance is universally recognized and relied upon, particularly by RFK, Jr. and the White House, concluded the children’s brains bear the scars of chronic abuse. But rather than act on these red flags, the D.C. Family Court has effectively sided with Scallan – even muzzling those trying to protect the kids.

Judge Veronica M. Sanchez, the presiding judge (and a Biden appointee), wouldn’t even allow Dr. Hipskind to be called in to offer scientific evidence. She placed gag orders and extraordinary restrictions in the ongoing custody battle.

Veronica Sanchez is an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia appointed by Joe Biden

In an April ruling, Judge Sanchez slashed Scallan’s child support payments from $3,000 a month to a token $75, and shockingly allowed him to drop the children’s health insurance, leaving a boy and a girl with no treatment for their seizures, PTSD, and other trauma conditions.

The judge has reportedly even banned the mother from seeking emergency care for the children without court approval, effectively prioritizing the father’s reputation over the kids’ safety.

When Dr. Hipskind presented his expert findings – including scans showing brain injury – Sanchez dismissed the evidence outright. She threw out the scans as inadmissible, blamed the “protective” mother for the family strife, and is now threatening to jail the mother for disobeying court orders that ignore science, decency, and natural law.

Meanwhile, the case has been sealed from public view under the guise of “protecting [Scallan’s] employment” – an extraordinary measure suggesting the court is shielding this powerful father at the expense of transparency.

Observers have likened Judge Sanchez’s approach to a “gag order war on the mother and medicine,” ignoring dire medical warnings to protect a connected DHS official.

We asked the Court and its information office to explain themselves. As of this publication, we received no response. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Thursday, October 2nd, 2025 at 12:10 AM

Subject: Judge Sanchez — Why Protect a FEMA Boss Over Kids’ Safety?

To: chambersadminsanchez@dcsc.gov <chambersadminsanchez@dcsc.gov>

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, mthomasnast@protonmail.com <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, frankiepressman@protonmail.com <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, mvolpe998@gmail.com <mvolpe998@gmail.com> Your Honor, We’re journalists digging into Scallan v. Scallan (Case No. 2023 DRB 001276). What we see looks like a federal cover-up, not family court. Why the gag? You barred Victoria Scallan from even rushing her kids to the ER without court approval. Brain-injury expert Dr. Gregory Hipskind says that move risks seizures, flashbacks, even death. Why silence medicine?

Why the breaks for Dad? You slashed Joseph “Jay” Scallan’s child support from $3,000 to $75 a month and let him drop his kids’ health insurance—while issuing an arrest warrant for their mother. How does that square with “best interests of the child”?

Why trust the GALs? Jones Day rookies admit they haven’t even seen the kids. They didn’t call the doctors. Yet they’re pushing reunification with a father accused of abuse. Is this advocacy or rubber-stamping?

Why seal it? The record suggests it’s less about the kids’ privacy than protecting Scallan’s FEMA career. Case law says “embarrassment” doesn’t justify secrecy. Did the court bend the law to shield a federal insider?

Why a Watchdog? Why did it take Jill Jones Soderman and her FCVFC to launch jayscallan.com and shine a light on this case? If the courts, guardians, and agencies were doing their jobs, why did a watchdog have to go public to hold a FEMA chief accountable? Bottom line: FEMA’s chief of staff is accused of child abuse, medical neglect, and bizarre sexual behavior. Instead of answers, the public sees secrecy and gag orders. We’re asking for comment before we go to print. Does this court protect kids—or protect the deep state? Thanks, Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

(239) 766-5800

Follow Me On Substack

Similar inquiries went unanswered to Scallan’s Attorney, Emily Gelmann, and the GALs at Jones Day LLP.

“The DC Family Court system shrugs off gold-standard medical scans to favor the rich and connected,” advocate Jill Jones Soderman said in disgust.

Attorney Emily Gelmann

In light of a recent requests for court-ordered reunification therapy, Jones Soderman calls Attorneys Gelmann, Foster, and Mackenzie “servants of court-sanctioned torture.”

Indeed, the traumatized children’s desperate cries for help have been met with judicial silence or worse.

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: Elite Ties, Cover-Ups and the Question – Why Is He Still in a Federal Job?

How does Jay Scallan keep getting a free pass? Insiders point to his pedigree and patrons – the Deep State safety net catching this falling star again and again. Scallan isn’t just any federal bureaucrat; he’s the son of D.C. oligarchs Drew and Pam Scallan, a wealthy power couple deeply entrenched in elite circles.

FEMA Chief Daddy Disgrace: One of the Scallan Family Estates. This one is in Beaufort, South Carolina.

The elder Scallans are long-time members of the ultra-exclusive Chevy Chase Club, mingling with Washington’s high society. His father Drew is a prominent real-estate developer with luxury properties from Washington to coastal South Carolina.

In the backrooms of the capital, the Scallan name opens doors – and, it appears, bends rules.

“In places like D.C., the law bends for the right names. And the Scallan name rings out,” one former judge confided, speaking to how influence can override justice.

Those “right names” have protected Jay Scallan through scandal after scandal. He has been dubbed “FEMA’s Hunter Biden” – a well-connected offspring whose misadventures are endlessly excused by the powers that be.

Watchdog groups are outraged. Jill Jones Soderman of the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC.org) has even launched a public website, JayScallan.com, to document his misconduct and call out what she brands a corrupt cover-up by Judge Sanchez and FEMA.

Jill Jones-Soderman

The site lays out the case in painstaking detail, accusing officials of colluding to bury Scallan’s misdeeds. From the Katrina whistleblower crackdown to the family court cover-up, a picture emerges of an entitled federal heir shielded by nepotism.

As one scathing summary put it, Scallan enjoyed a promotion “not prosecution,” “protected by his oligarch family—real estate developer Drew Scallan and the Chevy Chase Club elite,” and has so far “faced no consequences.”

All the while, his children suffer and longstanding FEMA staffers find themselves punished for speaking their conscience.

Though the administration has launched an investigaton, the Deep State has circled the wagons. The scandal sends a chilling message through the halls of FEMA and beyond: “connections still trump child safety” in Deep State Washington.

In the end, this saga raises a stark and troubling question: Why is Jay Scallan still in federal service? Every new revelation – whistleblower retaliation, professional misconduct, child abuse allegations, judicial favors – would be career-ending for anyone else. But Scallan, the “Deep State Daddy,” remains on the job, Top Secret clearance intact, seemingly above the law.

Congress, whistleblowers, and the public are now demanding answers. Will accountability finally catch up to Jay Scallan, or will his Deep State shield hold firm?

Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the scandal is no longer in the shadows, and pressure is mounting for this nepotism poster boy to face the consequences that any other public servant would. Enough is enough – it’s time to end the impunity.

