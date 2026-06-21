This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
11m

At what point will the FIFA world realize that Sully and Bombadiko ARE the real deal. They need to stop listening to the PUNDITS who are calling for the same, old school nations to finish on top. They may, in fact do so – – but without acknowledging the new generation of football power and dominance, they will be left in the dust still screaming for the likes Of an aging Ronaldo, who seems to have passed his heyday.

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