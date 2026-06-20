This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
31m

Thank you to Luthman for continuing to work with some of our FIFA whisperers like Sully & Bombadiko. Thank goodness we don’t have to continue to listen to legacy media pump. The old guard… Bring me some change and I’ll show you something exciting… God bless Sully & Bombadiko.

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