Fraud Pauper Chris Ambrose: Sanctions motion escalates inquiry into Christopher Ambrose’s perjury, false service, and hidden income.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Christopher Ambrose is not a victim. He is a serial liar hiding behind lawsuits. He abused his children, then abused the courts. Worth millions, he swore poverty while gaming the system. He swore service that never happened. He swore facts his own daughter just shredded under oath. That is not litigation. That constitutes fraud with a filing-fee waiver. Ambrose weaponizes courts the way abusers weaponize control—lies, leverage, and intimidation. When his own child says he stole her documents, sabotaged her education, and lied to judges, the mask comes off. This is not defamation. This is exposure. Sanction him. Dismiss him. Refer him. Courts exist for justice, not as a protection racket for blue blood predators. This piece first appeared on FrankReport.com.

Timothy Vale

Richard Luthmann

A sanctions motion in a federal defamation case took a turn this week when the plaintiff’s 18-year-old adopted daughter filed a sworn affidavit against him. The daughter accused her own father of making false representations to courts and government agencies.

The plaintiff, former lawyer and former TV screenwriter, Christopher A. Ambrose, has filed three defamation lawsuits in the same federal court: one against psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, one against child-advocacy writer Tina Swithin, and one against the publisher of the FrankReport, Frank Parlato.

In her affidavit, Mia Ambrose sets forth detailed allegations that are consistent with the reporting Ambrose claims is false.

In the case against Dr. Lee, Ambrose sought a fee waiver, swearing under oath that he could not afford the $405 filing fee. He filed a motion to seal his fee waiver application, which Judge Nagala denied.

Parlato has moved for sanctions in his own case, arguing that Ambrose made false statements to the court by claiming he had personally served Parlato with the lawsuit when he had not; and second, by submitting false financial disclosures in the Lee case, which is before the same judge.

Mia Ambrose’s affidavit directly contradicts her father’s sworn representations, stating that she has not lived with him since August 2024, receives no financial or material support from him, and that his claims to the court regarding her residency, education, and dependency are false.

Allegations of False Service

According to the sanctions motion, Ambrose told the court that he personally served Parlato with the lawsuit in September 2025 and sought to use that false assertion to accelerate Parlato’s response deadline.

Ambrose claimed that a deputy had served the lawsuit on an “adult resident” at Parlato’s home, a phrase that, under federal rules, is a key requirement for valid substituted service.

Fraud Pauper Chris Ambrose claims dire poverty

However, the sheriff’s return of service states that the deputy spoke with a woman on the property, left no papers, and marked the attempt as “service not completed.” The document does not identify the woman as a resident.

On Oct. 8, U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala denied Ambrose’s request, writing in a text order that the materials submitted to the court showed that Parlato had not been personally served.

Fraud Pauper Chris Ambrose: Financial Disclosures Challenged

In the lawsuit against Dr. Lee, Ambrose sought to avoid paying filing fees. Under federal law, filing a false financial affidavit constitutes grounds for dismissal and may warrant sanctions, and potentially referral to prosecutors for criminal perjury charges.

Mia Ambrose’s affidavit states that Ambrose, who claimed to have zero income, operates a business known as Eyes Above Productions, Inc., “from which he receives income that he has omitted from disclosures to this Court,” and that he continues to receive checks at a Beverly Hills address “despite representing to this Court that he has no business interests and no income.”

Her affidavit further states that Ambrose falsely claimed a four-person household with three dependents, a rental payment lower than he actually pays, and no assets, while failing to disclose SNAP benefits, investment accounts, retirement withdrawals, and other income.

By listing Mia as a dependent living at home and as a full-time student, Ambrose may have been able to obtain increased public benefits, including SNAP assistance.

Ambrose has received CT SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for a family of 4 since Dec 18 2024.

Fraud Pauper Chris Ambrose: Daughter’s Affidavit Alleges Abuse

In her affidavit, Mia Ambrose states that she left her father’s home permanently in August 2024 — seven months before he signed an affidavit claiming she lived with him.

“I permanently left his home due to ongoing emotional and psychological abuse and a documented and substantiated history of sexual abuse,” she wrote. “In 2021, forensic interviews determined that my siblings and I were victims and unsafe in his care, and legal and physical custody were removed.”

Usually a man who lives in a home like this is not living in poverty Ambrose says he is

“Since August 2024, I have lived independently in another state at a confidential address known to law enforcement authorities for my protection,” she stated.

She stated that Ambrose has provided “no support of any kind — financial, material, educational, or otherwise” since that time.

After turning 18, she said, she requested her belongings through police email channels. When those requests were ignored, she traveled to Connecticut during winter and required police assistance to retrieve basic items. He did not return her possessions, not even her clothing.

“Mr. Ambrose refused to return my belongings, confiscated my only property, and provided no assistance,” she wrote. “These events were recorded on video, witnessed by law enforcement, and documented.”

“Despite these facts,” she added, “Mr. Ambrose continues to represent to this Court and to government agencies that I remain a dependent residing in his household.”

Mia Ambrose

Mia also stated that her father retained her identification documents, including her birth and adoption records, Social Security card, and Guatemalan passport.

“In February 2025, after I turned eighteen, I attempted to retrieve these documents with police assistance,” she wrote. “Mr. Ambrose refused for several hours, despite multiple accommodations offered by law enforcement.”

She stated that as a result, she has been “unable to obtain lawful identification, employment, or school enrollment without extraordinary effort,” adding that “[t]hese actions actively sabotaged my education and independence and constitute the opposite of any form of parental support.”

Fraud Pauper Chris Ambrose: Coercive Control Allegations

Mia Ambrose’s affidavit describes conditions inside her father’s home that she characterized as coercive.

“In his residence, he exercised coercive control through alarmed doors and windows, deadbolts, steel bars, concealed audio recording devices, and threats of separation, involuntary psychiatric hospitalization, and DCF confinement,” she wrote. “These conditions and threats were recorded and documented.”

She stated that after Ambrose caused a Silver Alert to be issued for her, she feared seeking employment or attending school.

“I was unable to seek employment or attend school because I feared he would locate me, make false reports to authorities, and force me back into his home,” she wrote.

She also disputed Ambrose’s claims that she and her brother are full-time students, as he claimed on is sworn affidavit.

“His conduct prevented me from completing high school,” she wrote, adding that her brother “also dropped out of school prior to Mr. Ambrose submitting affidavits to this Court claiming we were full-time students.”

“All three of us performed well academically while living with our mother,” she wrote, “and our educational records show a marked decline during Mr. Ambrose’s sole care.”

Mia Ambrose further disputed Ambrose’s claim that he pays for his children’s phone service.

“This is false,” she wrote. “He terminated phone service to each of us when we fled his home independently in April, May, and July 2023, isolating us from friends, support systems, and legal counsel.”

Broader Implications

In the sanctions motion, Parlato argues that Mia Ambrose’s affidavit undermines Ambrose’s defamation claims by corroborating the conduct described in his reporting.

Parlato has asked the court to make formal findings of bad faith, impose a monetary sanction payable to the clerk of court, and warn Ambrose that further misrepresentations could result in additional penalties.

Judge Nagala has not yet ruled on the motion, and no hearing date has been scheduled.

