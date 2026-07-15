Hockey’s Holiest Trophy Hijacked: Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon engraved wife and children on the Stanley Cup while team contributors omitted.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Tom Dundon had every right to celebrate his family privately. He did not have to turn the Stanley Cup into the world’s most expensive refrigerator magnet. The Cup is not a billionaire’s vanity plate. It belongs symbolically to the players, coaches, trainers, equipment managers and staff who survived the grind and delivered the championship. Carolina even stopped at 53 names when 55 were permitted. That means this was not simply a brutal numbers game. It was a choice. Dundon placed family privilege at the front of the line while actual contributors were left behind. Merit built the championship. Privilege hijacked the engraving. This piece is “Hockey’s Holiest Trophy Hijacked,” also available on NY News Press.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

When tradition is treated as an inconvenience rather than an inheritance, people drift without an anchor. Tradition is not nostalgia but the torch that tells us who we are and what is expected of us.

Which is precisely why the Stanley Cup matters.

The Cup is not a prop, not a branding opportunity, not a family scrapbook in silver. It is the NHL’s greatest monument of achievement.

When NHL champion owner Tom Dundon engraved the names of his wife and five children, none of whom hold any formal role with the Carolina Hurricanes, he cut against a century‑old tradition that defines what the Stanley Cup represents – merit, sacrifice, and the people who actually earned their place in history. His children, the youngest being seven, contributed nothing to the Hurricanes’ championship.

Hockey’s Holiest Trophy Hijacked: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon celebrates with the Stanley Cup before facing criticism for placing his wife and five children on the trophy’s engraving.

Their inclusion is not a recognition of effort; it is a display of privilege and arrogance.

This break from tradition was confirmed by multiple major news organizations, including Yahoo Sports, WRAL in Raleigh, Forbes and AOL’s syndicated coverage. Each outlet reports the same core facts: the Dundon family occupies the first two lines of the Cup’s engraving. Their inclusion displaced longtime staff and contributors who traditionally appear on the trophy.

Such arrogance has sparked widespread criticism for elevating family privilege over the people who actually built the championship.

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The Cup’s engravings have always been governed by a simple unwritten code that the names are earned, not gifted. Players earn their place through the grind of an 82‑game grind of a season and four long playoff rounds. Coaches earn it through strategy, leadership and the pressure of guiding a team through adversity. Equipment managers, trainers, scouts and operations staff earn it through years of unseen labor that keeps the machine running. Even owners, when listed, are included because they shoulder financial risk and organizational responsibility.

Moreover, there is a 55-name limit.

When the first two lines of the Hurricanes’ engraving are consumed by the Dundon family, it displaces those who shaped the team’s success. Bobby Gorman, a longtime equipment manager whose service dates back to the Hartford Whalers era, was left off. Joel Nystrom, who played 38 games, nearly half a season, was left off. Even the team’s minority owners were omitted. These are individuals who contributed materially to the Hurricanes’ championship run, yet their names were sacrificed for the owner’s children.

Hockey’s Holiest Trophy Hijacked: Every engraved line on the Stanley Cup carries hockey history—and raises the question of who truly earned permanent recognition.

That inversion of priorities is precisely what TSN’s Eric Macramalla meant when he warned of an “owner‑first culture.” The NHL has always resisted that mentality. The sport prides itself on the concept that no one is bigger than the crest on the jersey. The Cup’s engraving tradition reflects that ethos. It is why players are listed before executives. It is why support staff are included. It is why the Cup has crossed out names in the past when they were added improperly because the integrity of the engraving matters.

The Dundon engraving sets a troubling precedent. The NHL’s review process is supposed to prevent this kind of dilution, yet the league approved the Hurricanes’ list without comment. That silence only reinforces the concern that the Cup’s standards are slipping.

Tradition matters in hockey, and the Stanley Cup is at the top of the list. When its engravings become a canvas for personal indulgence rather than earned achievement, the meaning of the Cup erodes.

The Hurricanes won a championship; nothing can take that away.

However, the decision to place the Dundon family ahead of players, coaches, and staff diminishes the honor that championship represents. It is a choice that goes against tradition, against the spirit of the game, and against the very purpose of engraving the Cup in the first place.

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