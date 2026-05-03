LUTHMANN NOTE: Greg Maresca gets it right. America loves the victory parade, the flag shot, and the movie-trailer version of war. But the real Marine Corps lives in the grind. It is the rifle cleaned for the third time. The fire watch nobody sees. The rack that feels like a coffin. The chow that tastes like punishment. The waiting that never ends. The 11th MEU sits out there in the Persian Gulf as a floating warning label to America’s enemies. They are bored because they are ready. They are miserable because they are disciplined. They are forgotten because they are doing the job. This piece is “Hurry Up and Wait,” also available on FLGulf.news.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

Long after the headlines faded, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) remains on point in the Persian Gulf. A MEU is a coiled spring of amphibious fury ready to strike. They are the Pentagon’s 9‑1‑1 force on float.

The Marines are still there, living in tight quarters, fighting monotony that comes with waiting for the call. Their days are filled with the unglamorous work that keeps a force ready: cleaning rifles, running drills, maintaining gear, and training in narrow passageways and lifting weights on makeshift benches welded to the ship’s frame – places where OSHA would blow a gasket.

All of this is the unreported backbone of readiness.

The fight against boredom, repetition, and routine is as real as any external threat. For at least two generations, Marines have labeled it “embracing the suck,” but it’s more than that. It is discipline in its purest form, the willingness to stay sharp and refusing to allow any complacency to take root, knowing that the call could come at any time.

Hurry Up and Wait: The U.S. Marines are ready.

Marines spend most of their time training for missions that more often than not will not happen.

Deployments come in many forms. A MEU is a months-long hybrid of a penitential retreat, floating storage unit, and team-builder where nothing happens, everything might, and everyone is equally provoked about both.

Marines stand watch on steel decks under blistering heat. They sleep in metal racks stacked three high, breathing air that is immersed in a wet sock funk and shower in a space barely bigger than a broom closet. They eat chow that tastes the same on day ten as it does on day 110. They wait for orders that may never come, but they prepare as if the call comes today.

Weapons maintenance is a daily ritual. You clean things that are already clean. It’s the Corps’ version of a spiritual discipline, purification through repetitive motion.

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Fire watch is another timeless Marine Corps tradition of being awake when everyone else is asleep, which is challenging, especially when you have slept only four hours, and the coffee is strong enough to dissolve a spoon. It reminds Marines they are trusted professionals, capable of guarding a hatch that no one has opened since the Reagan presidency.

Amphibious rehearsals are the Marine Corps’ version of a fire drill, only with saltwater and no one pretending they didn’t hear the alarm with acoustics that make every briefing sound like it is being delivered from inside a steel drum.

Load the gear. Unload the gear. Load it again. It is a logistical ballet performed in full gear, inside a metal cavern, while a Navy boatswain’s mate yells about safety violations no one cares about. Everyone knows it is important. No one knows why it has to happen at 0500.

There is no applause. No viral videos. No presidential visits. Just the steady hum of engines, the rhythm of drills, and the unspoken understanding that their presence alone serves as a deterrent.

Hurry Up and Wait: The 11th MEU endures monotony, drills, and hardship while remaining America’s ready force.

A MEU is a unique, cramped, floating paradox: bored, cramped, caffeinated, and undeniably ready. So, when something does go wrong in some corner of the world that most Americans can’t find on a map, Marines can launch in minutes.

In an age when attention spans are measured in seconds, these Marines live in a world measured in watches, rotations, and readiness reports. They don’t get to scroll past their responsibilities.

They don’t get to tune out.

Marines are the tip of the spear.

Somewhere in the Persian Gulf, a Marine is cleaning his rifle for the third time today. Another is running laps around the flight deck under a punishing sun. Another is writing a letter home.

All of them are waiting, training, and preparing.

They may be out of the headlines for now, but they are never off duty. The world is more stable because they are out there, even if no one bothers to say so or remember. Until then, they wait, train, and endure.

They are living the Marine Corps’ motto: Semper Fidelis.

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